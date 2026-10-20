Final Fantasy Resonance review - a Vision of JRPG excellence

Our Verdict Final Fantasy Resonance is a deep, story-rich JRPG with lovable characters, engaging combat, and tons of callbacks for existing Final Fantasy fans that avoid alienating new players. A masterclass in JRPG crafting and videogame preservation.

Despite my love of JRPGs, I've somehow never finished a Final Fantasy game. I played a couple of hours of a DS Crystal Chronicles title when I was a teenager, but aside from that, I don't think I had access to the right consoles. But it's this lack of experience and the beautiful HD pixel art that made me jump at the chance to review Final Fantasy Resonance for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy Resonance is an enhanced remake of the first story arc from Square Enix and Alim's gacha game, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. While I haven't played this game myself, I know from conversations with others that it was well-loved, and based on my experience with this remake, I can see why. The story follows Rain, a young knight of Grandshelt and commander of an airship fleet, traveling the world with his childhood best friend, Lasswell, in an attempt to stop the Sworn Six of Paladia from destroying the elemental crystals and bringing about the end of the world.

Early on, the pair find Fina, a girl with no memories who emerges from the Earth Crystal, and she joins the party on their quest. While all of this is going on, the team encounters and recruits more party members, Rain struggles with feeling overshadowed by his father, and Lasswell reckons with the difference between what is lawful and what is morally right. Even with high-fantasy elements like magic, crystals, and summons at every turn, Final Fantasy Resonance tells a grounded and touching story through both its main quests and optional side stories.

It takes quite a lot for a game's story to make me emotional, often more than the same events in a movie or TV show would, but I teared up multiple times in just the first couple of hours of Final Fantasy Resonance. I'm not sure I've ever connected with a group of protagonists so quickly, and a lot of that comes down to the fantastic voice acting from the whole cast. I'm already a huge fan of Alejandro Saab's voice work as Genshin Impact's Cyno and Honkai Star Rail's Jing Yuan, but his performance as Lasswell immediately drew me to the level-headed, brooding older-brother type. Clifford Chapin and Lizzie Freeman have great chemistry with him and each other, making the initial three protagonists feel like a true unit.

The gameplay is pretty standard JRPG fare, with turn-based battles, elemental weaknesses, and summons. The system feels slick and modern, though, with speed-up options and beautiful animations. If you've read my Octopath Traveler 0 review, it's very similar. Final Fantasy Resonance's standout feature is its use of Visions, crystallized memories of warriors from various worlds that your party members can wield during battle. While there are some original Visions in the mix, the vast majority are protagonists from previous Final Fantasy games, which acts as a wonderful homage to the series as a whole. As I said, I've not played any of these titles, but the introductions to each character that you see when recruiting a Vision have genuinely made me want to explore the stories of Cloud, Noctis, Zidane, and more.

Visions and party members each have different roles, like Breaker, Medic, and Commando, so it's best to match the two together, but there's no restriction on who can equip which Visions, so you can customize your party setup as you see fit. Party members can also equip skills from Visions that they've previously used, so it's a good idea to cycle your lineup every so often to spread the love. Naturally, I find myself wanting to use the Visions from previous FF games more than the original characters, but they are all viable in battle.

Performance-wise, I have nothing but good things to say. Final Fantasy Resonance is coming to both the Switch and Switch 2, and it runs fantastically well on the latter. The depth of color in the Switch 2's handheld screen complements the enhanced pixel artwork, cutscenes play without any stutters, and the loading screens are lightning fast. My only gripe with the game as a whole is the lack of UI scaling options in the settings menu (which seems to be a growing trend in the scene), making it hard for me to play the game on my TV, which is pretty far from my sofa, but I prefer playing RPGs in handheld anyway. If you need these settings for accessibility, though, be aware that you can't change the font size of subtitles or menus.

Overall, Final Fantasy Resonance is a treat for the eyes, ears, and soul - a true love letter to Final Fantasy over the years, while bringing an engaging original story to the forefront. I'm truly glad that any JRPG or FF fans who don't like mobile games can now experience this story and travel the world with Rain and his friends. Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you'll be jumping in, and check out our Final Fantasy 7 Revelation preview for the lowdown on the final chapter of Cloud's story.