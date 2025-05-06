Few franchises hold the weight of Final Fantasy. Decades and generations of gamers have played this beloved RPG series, with my father playing Final Fantasy 7 almost thirty years ago, and now I can play it in a new way with the ongoing remake trilogy. If you're hoping to get stuck into the second Steam Deck RPG in the reboot trio, you can now grab a Steam key for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at its lowest price ever.

There's a good reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fits nicely into the best RPGs list. For one, it's the second game in the remake trilogy, expanding upon the 1997 classic in a new, interesting way, while also modernizing it for a new generation of players. It's already one of the best Steam Deck games around, but it also does things a little differently from the classic.

Following on from 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which (spoiler alert) introduced some massive changes, Rebirth sees our protagonist Cloud and the team at Avalanche take a much-needed rest in Kalm. However, things aren't calm for long, as this single-player game quickly gets intense, as the corrupt Shinra forces descend upon our party.

Of course, that's a very brief start to what culminates in a main story that takes roughly 50 hours, which can go up to around 150 hours if you're looking to do 100% completion. While that may sound lengthy and a bit of a chore, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's characters make it a worthwhile adventure to set off on, while the action game-style combat makes it tense and fun to deal with enemies.

Thankfully, despite the beauty of Rebirth's world and the sheer volume of content, it's a brilliant game on Valve's handheld console. The Steam Deck version of the game has the Verified badge of compatibility, meaning it offers fantastic performance on the handheld. It's also a great experience if you're running the best Steam Deck alternatives.

If you're been looking to experience Remake's sequel, or you've been waiting for the perfect time to continue Cloud's story, now's the perfect time. Right now, you can grab Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for just £29.99 on CDKeys – that's a huge discount off the usual price and the lowest price the role-playing game has ever been on PC.

After playing through this wonderful game, and while you wait for the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to arrive, make sure to check our list of the best fantasy games for something similar to pass the time. Alternatively, the original game (and plenty of other options) are on our best mobile RPGs list, so make sure to check them out too.