Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 review - the best way to play?

Verdict As a lover of all things handheld, I wholeheartedly believe Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 is the definitive way to experience this game. With exceptional performance, the ability to take the game with you anywhere, and an incredible story and characters, this port has sold me on playing the final entry to this trilogy on the mighty handheld as well.

It's very hard for me to take a non-biased look at anything related to Final Fantasy 7, as its original version is actually my favorite game of all time. So I want to preface this review by saying yes, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is absolutely outstanding, but we do need to take a look at whether or not the Nintendo Switch 2 is the best place to play it.

Let's start with the reason why you're all here: how does the game perform on the powerful little handheld? That's very easy to answer. Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 looks stunning, runs at a very consistent 30 FPS, and allows you to take it on the go or play on a big screen. I've played this game on the PS5 and Steam Deck, and, as a completionist, the only thing I miss is the trophy/achievement system.

It's not hard at all for me to say that, as a primarily handheld gamer, this is the definitive way to enjoy the game, and I know that when parts two and three make their way to the console, I will undoubtedly get them on the Switch 2.

Not only is the performance absolutely superb, but it also features a few new 'streamlined progression' elements that arrived on all platforms alongside the Switch 2 launch. These include permanent Max HP/MP, instant Limit/ATB gauge, 9,999 damage, maximum gil, and maxed-out materia levels, as well as 2x EXP and 3x AP gain, to make leveling faster.

I've seen a few people on social media get a little angry about these options, stating that they cheapen the experience. However, I want to highlight that they're completely optional, and I think they're great for people who are just interested in experiencing the fantastical story and not worrying too much about particularly difficult boss fights.

As someone who has completed this game four or five times now, I personally won't be using them, but I do appreciate another new addition that allows you to speed through cutscenes at 1.5x or 2x speed. As much as I love Barret shouting about saving the planet, I believe I've heard enough for my lifetime.

If you were waiting for a Switch 2 release and are new to the world of FF7R, you may be wondering what Intergrade means. Well, this subtitle essentially covers the bonus content you get with the game, which includes the truly wonderful and emotional Episode INTERmission that features my favorite Final Fantasy character of all time, Yuffie Kisaragi, and some extra in-game summons and accessories.

Episode INTERmission is a must-play piece of DLC in my opinion, and gives you much greater insight into Yuffie's motivation in Final Fantasy 7. Luckily, this plays just as well as the base game on Switch 2, and, not to sound like a broken record, is the definitive way to experience this chapter.

As I mentioned earlier, I'm primarily a handheld gamer, but I didn't love playing a massive 40+ hour RPG on the heavy Steam Deck. I was absolutely desperate for an FF7R Switch version, but I did have a few qualms bubbling up in my head. Despite hearing plenty of good things prior to launch, I was a little nervous about how it would play on the handheld console, as I remembered the atrocious Kingdom Hearts cloud version on the original console. All I can say is, I'm very glad Square Enix waited for the Switch 2, and I couldn't ask for any more from this excellent port.