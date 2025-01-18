We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Can I play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck?

If you need to know whether you can play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck, then this guide will help you get up and running fast.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Steam Deck: An image of Tifa preparing for battle in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Final Fantasy VII Steam Deck 

Can I play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck? We all want a group of friends like Cloud Strife and the Avalanche gang, and some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Steam Deck goodness could make that possible. Valve’s awesome handheld is capable of running many triple-A games decently, but can it handle Square Enix’s expansive RPG? Here’s what you need to know about playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck.

Yes, you can play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck, as the game is officially Steam Deck Verified. Sometimes, playing demanding titles on a handheld console may have you looking into the best Steam Deck alternatives currently available. However, Square Enix confirms in a blog post that the game will run from day one on Thursday, January 23, 2025, when it lands on the Steam Marketplace.

How do I install Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck?

To install Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on your Steam Deck, you can purchase the game on Steam and download it to your Steam Deck from your library when it becomes available on Thursday, January 23, 2025. After it goes live, Square Enix is likely to roll out various updates, which could make the game’s performance even better on Steam Deck.

YouTube Thumbnail

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam?

Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available on the Steam Marketplace. The acclaimed RPG isn’t just available on Steam, though. You can also purchase it on the Epic Games Store. Here are our guides on how to download Epic Games Store on iPhone and how to download the Epic Games Store on Android.

