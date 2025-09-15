As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Nintendo Switch 2 port is bigger than the PS5 version

Start deleting Mario Kart World, you’ll need plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 storage for Final Fantasy VII Intergrade when it lands on the console.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 size: An image of Yuffle looking at the camera and a Nintendo Switch 2 with an Micro SD Express card on the screen.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Published:

Final Fantasy VII Nintendo Switch 

With 256GB of internal memory in the Nintendo Switch 2, it sounds like that's enough storage for all your favorite games. Maybe a dash of Hitman: World of Assassination there, and a stint of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, too. Well, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade doesn't care how much space you have available. It'll need to take up a considerable amount of memory to exist, and you'd better have a good internet connection.

I know what you're thinking: why can't new Switch games just be on the cartridge, ready to go? Sadly, the age of popping in a game and getting going is long behind us. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade requires a Game Key Card, which is essentially a license to download it to your Nintendo Switch 2. Typically, cartridges for the handheld have a limit of around 64GB, and that's not enough to meet FFVII's needs.

According to the game's official listing on the Nintendo eShop, it says that "regardless of the memory requirement listed below, a download of up to 90GB will be required." That's almost half of the console's 256GB internal storage capacity, and that's not factoring in any post-launch patches that could inflate the game's size. On the other hand, considering the scale of the game, it's understandable that it's such a hefty download.

It's almost as big as the PlayStation 5 version, a port that soaks up at least 80GB of storage, while the PlayStation 4 settles for a slightly smaller 74GB. The largest iteration of Intergrade is on Steam, totalling a whopping 94GB. If you're considering any Final Fantasy VII Steam Deck antics, we hope your SSD is ready. If it isn't, you can always check out our WD Black SN770m review or this handy PS5 accessory that works just as well for handheld PCs.

YouTube Thumbnail

I haven't leaped on any of the best Micro SD Express cards out there yet, but I might have to at this rate. If you do happen to get the physical version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2, it's worth remembering that you can't just discard the Game Key Card once the download finishes. As it acts as your license to play, it needs to stay inside your console at all times while playing.

Will you be picking it up? Or are there other things from last week's Nintendo Direct you're keen to play? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.