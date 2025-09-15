With 256GB of internal memory in the Nintendo Switch 2, it sounds like that's enough storage for all your favorite games. Maybe a dash of Hitman: World of Assassination there, and a stint of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, too. Well, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade doesn't care how much space you have available. It'll need to take up a considerable amount of memory to exist, and you'd better have a good internet connection.

I know what you're thinking: why can't new Switch games just be on the cartridge, ready to go? Sadly, the age of popping in a game and getting going is long behind us. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade requires a Game Key Card, which is essentially a license to download it to your Nintendo Switch 2. Typically, cartridges for the handheld have a limit of around 64GB, and that's not enough to meet FFVII's needs.

According to the game's official listing on the Nintendo eShop, it says that "regardless of the memory requirement listed below, a download of up to 90GB will be required." That's almost half of the console's 256GB internal storage capacity, and that's not factoring in any post-launch patches that could inflate the game's size. On the other hand, considering the scale of the game, it's understandable that it's such a hefty download.

It's almost as big as the PlayStation 5 version, a port that soaks up at least 80GB of storage, while the PlayStation 4 settles for a slightly smaller 74GB. The largest iteration of Intergrade is on Steam, totalling a whopping 94GB. If you're considering any Final Fantasy VII Steam Deck antics, we hope your SSD is ready. If it isn't, you can always check out our WD Black SN770m review or this handy PS5 accessory that works just as well for handheld PCs.

I haven't leaped on any of the best Micro SD Express cards out there yet, but I might have to at this rate. If you do happen to get the physical version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2, it's worth remembering that you can't just discard the Game Key Card once the download finishes. As it acts as your license to play, it needs to stay inside your console at all times while playing.

Will you be picking it up? Or are there other things from last week's Nintendo Direct you're keen to play? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.