Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG powerhouse for Square Enix, with over 25 million registered players and multiple expansions turning the tides for it after a lukewarm launch. Now, it looks like iOS and Android owners are set to get their slice of the fun, as a mobile iteration of the popular multiplayer spin-off title is seemingly ready for release in China.

In a new report from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the arrival of the purportedly titled Final Fantasy XIV: Crystal World is one of many new mobile games rated for certification by the National Press and Publication Administration. The forthcoming MMORPG is yet to be officially revealed, but Ahmad claims that it is “being developed by Tencent’s Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix.” Additionally, it is supposedly a separate game, rather than a simple port of the console counterpart.

Prior to this certification, it appears that Square Enix had already begun trademarking the game, with applications for the game emerging as recently as Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Square Enix’s partnership dates back to 2018, where it was announced that two conglomerates would enter a “strategic alliance” for new releases going forward.

In a financial briefing in May 2021, Square Enix commented that “we are in ongoing communications with Tencent, and there are some projects that are underway, but [we] will refrain from commenting on any details at present, including in terms of any output over the next three years.”

So when can we expect Final Fantasy XIV: Crystal World to arrive on iOS and Android platforms? Typically, a certification implicates that a game is nearing a potential release window.

Speculatively, with XIV’s latest expansion Dawntrail releasing last month, and no mainline entries on the horizon for the rest of 2024, Crystal World could debut before the year is out. We certainly hope so, as we’re curious to see how XIV’s handheld version of the ever-popular MMORPG functions.

