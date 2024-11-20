Hold onto your chocobos, because we’ve got big news. Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is happening. That’s right, 11 long years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn’s launch (and 14 years since the game’s initial debut), Square Enix’s hit MMORPG is going handheld, inviting you to dive into the spellbinding world of Eorzea, any time, any place.

Today, Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy XIV mobile. While it’s not a direct port of the full game (let’s face it, even the best gaming phones would likely struggle to handle the constant shenanigans of a full-fat Limsa Lominsa), FFXIV Mobile is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed online role-playing game, capturing its immersive experience and packaging it in a fresh, mobile-friendly format.

“This new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV,” says Final Fantasy XIV Online producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, “aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices. Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented, and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate FFXIV community.”

Final Fantasy XIV Online has garnered over 30 million registered players over the years, winning multiple awards and maintaining a solid reputation as one of the best MMORPGs out there. For good reason, too – there’s something truly enchanting about its intricate world and races, iconic characters, stunning music, and intriguing combat systems.

And, while the sheer volume of cutscenes and a decent helping of grindiness may be a little off-putting to some players, there’s no denying that it’s a real modern classic. No matter how much time has passed, I always find myself returning to the fray with just as much excitement as the first time I logged in – and I know for a fact I’m not alone.

Now, Final Fantasy XIV Mobile sets out to take veteran players on a nostalgic journey, while also encouraging new players to take their first steps in Eorzea and experience a fresh adventure on the go – so don’t worry if you haven’t played before. Thancred, Tataru, and many other iconic characters are waiting to begin their adventures anew, and all the beloved lifestyle content is present, too, including fishing, chocobo racing, Triple Triad, and more.

We’re very curious to see how Eorzea is going to look on the small screen, but Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix promise that a lot of work has gone into the “meticulously crafted visual experience” of this new mobile spin-off. From painstakingly crafting and optimizing player character and equipment designs, to translating the ridiculously intricate weather and time systems that boast over 600 weather patterns across the map, the creators boast that all the elements are here, and we can’t wait to check it out for ourselves.

And that’s not all. While Final Fantasy XIV Mobile’s status as a separate entity from the main game means no cross-platform play as far as we can tell, it seems that this new rendition seeks to carry forward FFXIV Online’s signature welcoming atmosphere, embracing the ethos of genuine, low-pressure interactions.

Honestly, I’ve played a lot of multiplayer games over the years, and I’d easily say that FFXIV’s community is one of the friendliest, with so many silly and sweet interactions making my time exploring its world all the more enjoyable. So, while your friend list and character likely won’t carry over to Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, here’s hoping that the new mobile offering fosters a similar environment, whether you’re dancing in fountains, mentoring sprouts, or forming lifelong friendships.

A Final Fantasy XIV Mobile demo will soon be available for playtests in China, followed by a global launch soon after. We’re keeping a close eye on this one, as we can’t wait to dive in and give it a try, so we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything else. In the meantime, you can pre-register for the game on the official website and follow Final Fantasy XIV Mobile on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

