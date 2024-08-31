Getting lost in the world of any Final Fantasy game is unparalleled, but what if you could squad up with your pals, no matter where you are? The potential of a Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch port has us incredibly excited, and now, franchise legend Yoshi-P is seemingly fanning the flames. Could it really be happening?

In a recent interview with GameReactor at Gamescom, the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest producer teases the arrival of popular MMORPG on Nintendo platforms in the future. “I’m sure that all the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo’s consoles,” expresses Yoshi-P. Ultimately, the goal for Square Enix is to have parity across platforms, as he adds that “the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible.”

Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Yoshi-P remains optimistic that the RPG game will get its due on Nintendo consoles: “We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come.” If you had asked us a year go whether this would be possible, we wouldn’t have been so sure. However, with a mobile game port seemingly in the works for Final Fantasy XIV, a Switch iteration doesn’t seem so far out of reality.

We’ve seen visually demanding titles like The Witcher 3 appear on the Switch in the past, albeit with plenty of compromises, but large-scale Switch multiplayer games aren’t easy to pull off. Seemingly impossible feats like bringing No Man’s Sky to Nintendo Switch have been achieved, so we’re not completely ruling out Final Fantasy XIV’s fate on Switch.

However, we reckon it’ll be more likely to happen when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives with a much-needed hardware boost. If you’re hankering for something akin to Final Fantasy, but on your preferred handheld device, we recommend checking out Sword of Convallaria.

