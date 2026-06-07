Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 release date window

There are few platforms that Final Fantasy XIV is not on, and it now gets to take over the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. If you've never played it, the game is a cross-platform MMO adventure where the world is, naturally, on your shoulders. Announced a while ago, Square Enix needed some time to cook. So when's this game actually coming?

It'll start off with early access, as eventually, Final Fantasy XIV's Nintendo Switch 2 port will require you to purchase a pass to play it. It won't require an NSO membership, so don't worry about that, and if you already have an active FFXIV subscription on your account, you get the Switch 2 pass at half price. Anyway, let's find out when the game will be hitting your Nintendo console.

When is the Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 release date?

At Summer Game Fest, Square Enix revealed that FF14 is finally launching in early access on the Switch 2 in August 2026. We've got our ears to the ground for an exact date that month, but rest assured that it will be here by the time the summer is over. The early access period doesn't have a playtime limit, but you'll only be able to level up jobs to level 80. The full game will likely launch in September, as Square Enix says early access will last "approximately" a month.

Is there a Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 trailer?

While there isn't a specific Switch 2 trailer, you can watch the announcement video for any clues. It was a pretty short one, but you can find the FF14 Switch 2 video in the Summer Game Fest livestream below. It'll pop up at 1:50:15.

How can I play Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 in early access?

To gain access to the Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 early access, all you have to do is purchase the game. After that, you'll be able to jump right in and won't be prompted to buy a membership until the end of the early access period.