Which version of FFXIV on Nintendo Switch 2 should I get?

Starter Edition, Complete Edition, Collector's Edition - FFXIV on Nintendo Switch 2 is a little bit confusing, and we don't blame you if you need some help with which copy to pick up. That's why we've laid out all the options clearly and recommended the best way to play the game in this handy guide.

Check out our FFXIV guide for all the need-to-know essentials about the Switch 2 version of the game, and discover more of the best MMORPGs and best Switch games.

FFXIV Nintendo Switch 2 versions

Before we advise you on the best course of action, we should take a minute to make sure you know what your options are on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Here are all the versions of FFXIV on Switch 2 on offer and what they get you:

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Free Trial : Between July 25, 2026, and August 12, 2026, play for free up to level 80 with no commitment to a subscription.

: Between July 25, 2026, and August 12, 2026, play for free up to level 80 with no commitment to a subscription. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Starter Edition ($20) : Base game and the first three expansions (Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers). 30-day free play period, but locked out unless you purchase a subscription after this point.

: Base game and the first three expansions (Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers). 30-day free play period, but locked out unless you purchase a subscription after this point. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Edition ($35) : Base game and all expansions. 30-day free play period, but locked out unless you purchase a subscription after this point.

: Base game and all expansions. 30-day free play period, but locked out unless you purchase a subscription after this point. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Collector's Edition ($70) : Base game, all expansions, and in-game bonus items. 30-day free play period

: Base game, all expansions, and in-game bonus items. 30-day free play period FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail ($40) : Dawntrail DLC only - must own the base game

: Dawntrail DLC only - must own the base game FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail - Collector's Edition ($60): Dawntrail DLC, plus in-game items - must own the base game

In order to play after the 30-day trial of Final Fantasy XIV, you'll need to purchase a subscription, or you'll lose access to the content you've bought. After the first month, which is marginally cheaper, membership costs 1.5k coins for a month, which is $15. You can buy a three-month subscription for 1.4k coins. The price is reduced by half if you already have a subscription to another version.

Which is the best version of FFXIV on Nintendo Switch 2?

In our opinion, the best thing to do is get the Free Trial edition until you've decided whether you want to play the full game on Switch 2. Because a membership costs money each month on top of your base purchase, and not having one locks you out of all your content, only commit if you're sure you like the game.

After that, you should buy the edition that suits you best, but keep in mind that buying the Complete Edition means you'll get the Dawntrail DLC and won't have to pay another chunk of money further down the line. If you don't love the game, the Starter Edition will probably do you just fine.