Final Swarm codes July 2026

If your basic weapons aren't cutting it against the final boss, you need our Final Swarm codes. This game takes the popular Vampire Survivors format and turns it Blox style, complete with the classic 'oof' sound when you die. You'll need plenty of rare chests to expand your weapon options, so use these codes to grab them for free.

We look for new Final Swarm codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you need some more keys.

Here are all the new Final Swarm codes:

update1 - 100 keys, five rare chests, and one epic chest

- 100 keys, five rare chests, and one epic chest supdoggy - 100 keys

- 100 keys firstswarm - three wooden chests

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Final Swarm codes?

Redeeming Final Swarm codes is easy. All you need to do is:

Open Final Swarm on Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Final Swarm codes?

Final Swarm codes are special passwords from the developer, Evolution Studios, that unlock boosts in-game. These boosts can include keys to spend on upgrades and chests to unlock new weapons. There's no set release schedule for codes just yet, so keep an eye on this page to stay in the know.

Is there a Final Swarm Discord server?

Yes, there is a Final Swarm Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates and announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and join your fellow players in game nights.

How do I get more Final Swarm codes?

The best way to get more Final Swarm codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no designated codes channel in the game's Discord server, so it can be a pain trying to find the information you need amongst the sea of general chat. Instead, leave it to us! You can also take a look in the game's Roblox group if you have a spare minute between waves.

Expired codes:

jungl3

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Final Swarm codes.