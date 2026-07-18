Final Swarm codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Final Swarm codes for free chests and keys to upgrade your arsenal against the hordes of enemies.

Final Swarm codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in a field with crystals
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If your basic weapons aren't cutting it against the final boss, you need our Final Swarm codes. This game takes the popular Vampire Survivors format and turns it Blox style, complete with the classic 'oof' sound when you die. You'll need plenty of rare chests to expand your weapon options, so use these codes to grab them for free.

We look for new Final Swarm codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you need some more keys.

Here are all the new Final Swarm codes:

  • update1 - 100 keys, five rare chests, and one epic chest
  • supdoggy - 100 keys
  • firstswarm - three wooden chests

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Final Swarm codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Final Swarm codes?

Redeeming Final Swarm codes is easy. All you need to do is:

  • Open Final Swarm on Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Final Swarm codes?

Final Swarm codes are special passwords from the developer, Evolution Studios, that unlock boosts in-game. These boosts can include keys to spend on upgrades and chests to unlock new weapons. There's no set release schedule for codes just yet, so keep an eye on this page to stay in the know.

Final Swarm codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Final Swarm Discord server?

Yes, there is a Final Swarm Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates and announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and join your fellow players in game nights.

How do I get more Final Swarm codes?

The best way to get more Final Swarm codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no designated codes channel in the game's Discord server, so it can be a pain trying to find the information you need amongst the sea of general chat. Instead, leave it to us! You can also take a look in the game's Roblox group if you have a spare minute between waves.

Expired codes:

  • jungl3

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Final Swarm codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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