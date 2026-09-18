Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes explained

Building the right team of characters can be difficult if you don't know where to start, so we're here to teach you all about Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes. Whether infantry, riders, fliers, or magic-users, all the classes have their own abilities, and knowing how to unlock them is essential.

We also have a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave weapon repair guide if you're stuck or lost, and make sure you check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review. For now, though, it's time to get schooled about classes.

Here's everything in our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes guide:

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes overview

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave's class system is pretty easy to get to grips with, but only if you know the basics of the system. To unlock a class, you need a license, which comes in either beginner, speciality, advanced, or master tier. Grab these from the license vendor, or from exploration across the world's towns and villages. Once you have the license that corresponds to the tier of class you want, it's time to sit the Certification Exam.

In order to pass a Certification Exam, you'll need to pass a skill check. There are a few ways to increase your odds. Firstly, each category of class has a corresponding "ideal level", which means the game recommends that your overall game level is that number or higher to have good odds. Secondly, you should meet the required skill level of the class you're trying to get - this might mean a C in Sword or an A in Black Magic.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave beginner classes

Beginner classes are the starter classes, which are unlocked at the beginning of the game. It's recommended that you reach level five to have the best odds of passing these classes' exams. These classes mainly give you basics in their corresponding skills, including magic, attack, hunting, defense, and offense.

Name Type Abilities Diviner Infantry Basics in magic Gladiator Infantry Basics in attack Hunter Infantry Basics in hunting Ornius Rider Cavalry Basics in offense and mount/dismount Soldier Heavy Infantry Basics in defense

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave specialty classes

Specialty classes, which unlock at renown level 4, are the next tier up. To have the best chances of passing the exams of these classes, you'll ideally be level 20. They offer more specialized abilities than the previous tier, including different types of foot soldiers, the first riders you can get in the game, and even a flier, which you can only get with female characters.

Name Type Abilities Archer Infantry Bow hit +5, combat arts +1, and crescendo Armored Knight Heavy Infantry Combat arts +1, great counter, and strike-last defense +3 Armored Ornius Rider Cavalry Mount/dismount and sense threat Brigand Infantry Axe hit +3, combat arts +1, and regroup Charioteer Cavalry Charger, chariot armor, charioteer's path, and charioteer tactics Light Cavalry Cavalry Bolster health and mount/dismount Myrmidon Infantry Combat arts +1, ravaging arts, and sword crit +3 Priest Infantry Magic heal +5, piety, and white-magic seeker Pugilist Infantry Attack get back, brawl avo +3, and combat arts +1 Rogue Infantry Combat arts +1, in shadow, locktouch, and search Shaman Infantry Bind dexterity, black-magic seeker, and magic hit +3 Wing Soldier (female only) Flier Mount/dismount and protecting wings

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave advanced classes

Advanced classes unlock at renown level 8 and use advanced licenses. The level the game recommends you take the Certification Exams for this tier is level 35. Many of these are similar to previous Fire Emblem games, including the return of Bishop, Sniper, and Warrior.

Name Type Abilities Bardinger Cavalry Aegis, combat arts +2, and mount/dismount Bishop Infantry Barrier, magic heal +10, and white-magic seeker Caladrius Cavalry Black-magic seeker, combat arts +1, mount/dismount, and overtake Cataphract Cavalry Besieger, combat arts +1, and mount/dismount Dragoon Flier Mount/dismount, TBA Dreadnought Heavy Infantry Combat arts +2, focused counter and strike-last def +5 Elephant Rider Cavalry Mount/dismount, TBA Forest Knight Cavalry Bow hit +5, combat arts +1, hunter's eye, and mount/dismount Guardian Infantry Combat arts +2 and magic heal +10` Ovate Infantry Bind speed, black-magic seeker, and magic hit +5 Shido Infantry Combat arts +2, ever vigilant, and sword crit +5 Sniper Infantry Bow hit +10, combat arts +2, and marksmanship Troubadour Cavalry Magic heal +5, magic hit +3, and mount/dismount War Monk Cavalry Mount/dismount, TBA Warrior Infantry Axe hit +5, brawl hit +5, combat arts +2, and practiced art

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave master classes

Finally, the master classes are unlocked in part 3 of the game and to have the best chance of passing, you should aim to be at least level 45. They're the highest tier of class that use licenses, but they may also have additional requirements, such as the completion of quests and other odd jobs around the map. Our list is a work in progress for these classes.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave divine classes

We're warning you - this section is a spoiler. It turns out there's a secret fifth tier - divine class. This is unlocked late game using keys, and here, the rules go out the window. There are no licenses or level recommendations, and you can only attempt the exam using a special item for each class. Plus, you'll have to have a 100% chance of success in order to attempt - there's no gambling here.

Only one character can hold each Divine class at any given time, so make sure you plan carefully once you get to this stage.

How do I change between Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes?

You can swap between a unit's unlocked classes at will, and here's exactly how:

Head to the certification exam NPC in Dagsion, which you should already be able to find after the main questline.

Speak to them and select 'reclass' to choose between unlocked classes

Select the new class and confirm

As long as you've passed the exam for more than one class, you can swap between them whenever you want. Have fun trying out different builds!