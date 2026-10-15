Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave reveals an expansion pass, dropping today

While we're still deep in the throes of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and its hours upon hours of story, it turns out there's even more to come. Nintendo announced an expansion pass, and the first part is available right now.

That's right, fellow weavers of fortune, there's now a three-part expansion pass for the game. The first wave is out now, October 15, and in it, you can get shiny new weapons for the four heroes - Cai, Dietrich, Leda, and Theodora. If you've played Three Houses, you'll recognize the design, as they're inspired by Heroes Relics from the previous Fire Emblem game.

We don't have exact dates for when parts two and three release, but we know what's in them. Part two, due to release in the winter, will allow you to recruit Aurora, Jurah, and Smyrnos in the last act of the game, and bring in some alternative outfits for characters on your team.

Part three is due to introduce more story, focusing on other characters taking part in the Heroic Games. This includes Anatolia, Bertrand, Orchel, and Talimund. There are also new allies and classes to make use of. We're excited to find out more, but we must be patient.

The expansion pass is available for purchase right now and costs $34.99 / £29.99. So, if you want to dive back into Dagda and add even more to your latest Nintendo adventure, we highly recommend grabbing it. If you're still wondering whether to get the game, perhaps our stunning Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review can help you decide.