Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave reveals an expansion pass, dropping today

Nintendo surprises us by announcing a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave expansion pass, available now.

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Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave 
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While we're still deep in the throes of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and its hours upon hours of story, it turns out there's even more to come. Nintendo announced an expansion pass, and the first part is available right now.

That's right, fellow weavers of fortune, there's now a three-part expansion pass for the game. The first wave is out now, October 15, and in it, you can get shiny new weapons for the four heroes - Cai, Dietrich, Leda, and Theodora. If you've played Three Houses, you'll recognize the design, as they're inspired by Heroes Relics from the previous Fire Emblem game.

We don't have exact dates for when parts two and three release, but we know what's in them. Part two, due to release in the winter, will allow you to recruit Aurora, Jurah, and Smyrnos in the last act of the game, and bring in some alternative outfits for characters on your team.

Part three is due to introduce more story, focusing on other characters taking part in the Heroic Games. This includes Anatolia, Bertrand, Orchel, and Talimund. There are also new allies and classes to make use of. We're excited to find out more, but we must be patient.

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The expansion pass is available for purchase right now and costs $34.99 / £29.99. So, if you want to dive back into Dagda and add even more to your latest Nintendo adventure, we highly recommend grabbing it. If you're still wondering whether to get the game, perhaps our stunning Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review can help you decide.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.