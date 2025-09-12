New Fire Emblem game, Fortune's Weave, arrives on your Switch in 2026

This is the greatest announcement this decade, said my die-hard Fire Emblem fan friends when they heard the news of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave announcement. It's safe to say, the hype is real.

Appearing to be set inside a Colosseum, Fortune's Weave brings as many questions as answers. We know our protagonist Cai is trying to save his father, but who are the other new characters, and why do they fight? We also caught a glimpse of the familiar turn-based combat system, presumably for fights inside the arena. It seems that Roman history is a heavy influence here.

It's not all new, as some familiar features return. Based on the very last section of the trailer, the beautifully haunting words of a now adult Sothis, we will be returning to the same timeline as Three Houses. There are also some suspiciously familiar-looking weapons showcased in the Colosseum - Heroes' Relics, perhaps?

The last Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Engage, released in 2023, but the wait for a new entry is nearly over, as Fortune's Weave is coming in 2026. For now, time to replay Three Houses to prepare for the next batch of lore next year.

In the meantime, why don't you check out what you missed from the Nintendo Direct? We've got more details of other announced games, like Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pokémon Pokopia, and we finally have a Metroid Prime 4 release date.