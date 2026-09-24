Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat guide

Not that any of us need an excuse to track down a kitty, but needing to find one to finish the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat quest is a pretty good reason. This is a quest that deserves your undivided attention, no matter what else is going on in the world, and it's actually a very easy mission when you know where to look for the cat.

Our help extends beyond finding lost felines, too, so make sure you stop by our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave tier list if you want to learn who the best characters and weapons are. We can also help you with another quest if you check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Monster in the Night guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat quest.

How do I start the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat quest?

You need to speak to the Priest standing in front of Smyrno's temple, which you can find on Upper Temple Road. It's important to note that you can only access this quest once it becomes available in Chapter 6.

Where is the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave lost temple cat?

At first, you might feel like tracking this cat down is a lost cause due to just how many felines call Dagsion home, but it's not as bad as you think. You get a hint that the cat is somewhere near the arena, and that's an understatement. Opposite the entrance to the arena is a water fountain - go behind this fountain, and you'll spot a lone brown cat sitting on it. That's it. That's the missing cat that you need to find, and you know that's the case when you approach it and see the exclamation point above its head.

What are the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat quest rewards?

For completing the quest, you get 2.5k gold and 130 renown points, making it more than worth the effort. Considering it's a breeze now that you know exactly where the cat is, make sure you complete the quest.