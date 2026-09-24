It turns out that things go bump in the night even in Dagsion, so here's our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Monster in the Night guide to help you figure out what's creeping around and how to get rid of it. This is an optional side quest in the game, but we highly recommend doing it to go towards completion, add to your renown, and get some extra rewards.

Make sure to check out our stunning Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review here, and then see our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruits and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes guides for more information about the game.

How do I activate the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Monster in the Night quest?

This particular quest becomes available during or after Chapter 5. To start the quest, head to Dagsion's upper City Streets area and speak to the merchants. One of them will tell you about a creepy monster hanging around in the dark. As the name may suggest, it's something you have to take on at night, too, so after 6 pm in-game.

If you find yourself in the morning or afternoon, you can head to the Inn to pass the time or return to the world map and skip some turns. Once you hit the evening turn, you can head out and start the quest.

How to complete the Monster in the Night quest

When it hits 6 pm, head to the location marked on the map via quest tracking for the associated beast. It's down a side street near an Inn, east of the Arena Level of the city. Your job is to take down the monster that's been harassing locals. To do that, enter battle with it and hit it with what you've got.

This is a fairly easy fight, as the enemy has a single health bar and no extra defenses. As for your party, a regular setup will be fine - but maybe take a defensive character to give you a boost, just in case.

When you've pounded it into the ground and finished the battle, you can head back to the merchant who gave you the quest and receive 1.5k gold, along with 100 renown.