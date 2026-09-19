Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave new game plus guide

While the game doesn't call it by that name, there are some elements of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave's new game plus system that we can walk you through. It's a little tricky, but it can be well worth finding out about it to make use of the benefits it brings while you make your way through other paths in the game.

While you're here, make sure you check out our guide to Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes and our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruit guide, so your next playthrough goes as smoothly as it possibly can.

Is there Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave new game plus?

While there's technically only one save file per game, and no official new game plus slot on the menu, you can revisit previous chapters while saving some of the things you unlocked in the first game. This is the option called "replay from any chapter", which unlocks after Part I, but here are some rules that govern the system. Let's get into those now.

How do Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave replays work?

In Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, you can "replay from any chapter" after you've cleared the first part of any route, and it'll allow you to return to a specific point in the game without carrying over any of your main quest progress.

Certain things do carry over from your saves - like map exploration, subquest rewards, notable deeds, support levels, and temple blessing levels - but not any main story progress. This is handy for being able to use the injections of cash every chapter, higher-level blessings, and fast traveling around the map on your new path.

Be careful not to wipe your progress on other paths, though. You'll also lose any progress in chapters after the one you open if you decide to replay a chapter, so only jump into a replay if you want to play the entire thing again from that point on.

Should I access Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave new game plus from the endgame?

After taking down the final boss, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave takes you back to just before you started the battle. It's there you can select any chapter from the beginning to the end, though you can also decide to replay Parts I and II beforehand if you wish. If you decide to jump from the end all the way back to the beginning, there are two extra cutscenes in the prologue, which were previously too spoiler-heavy for you to see, so it's worth checking them out, in our opinion.