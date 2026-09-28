Being able to heal yourself or give people items is important in most games, which is why we have this Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paradise fish guide. Here, not only do we tell you where to get the ingredient, but also how you can use it, because what's the point in tracking one down if all you're gonna do is stare at it.

Beyond helping you track down a paradise fish, we can also point you in the direction of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave's Lost Temple Cat, along with offering advice on how to complete the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Monster in the Night quest.

Where is the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Paradise fish?

You need to head to the south of Dagda. More specifically, to Lake Brontes, Saveillon. Once you reach the area, you need to interact with the landmark to conduct a search. The loot you get is random, so it may take time before you get the Paradise fish.

How do I use the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Paradise fish?

The main use of the Paradise fish is to recruit Ninae, who requires this item before joining you, assuming you also completed her support and renown requirements. However, you can also use Paradise fish to lure Orunises mounts.