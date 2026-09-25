Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues guide

If there wasn't already enough to do in the game, tackling all of the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues can be a lot of hard work. We're not even talking about completing the missions themselves, but about being in the right place at the right time to accept them. With that in mind, we've put together this guide detailing the dates for each paralogue across all four Flame Lord routes. That way, you won't have to feel like you've missed out on any sweet, sweet content.

To make sure you've got the strongest possible squad to take into battle, be sure to also check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruit and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes guides while you're here.

Here's everything you need to know about Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues:

What are Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues?

In Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, paralogues are special missions associated with a specific character that pop up near the end of Part I, offering you access to powerful weapons, gold, renown, and, most importantly, some extra units for when you arrive in Part III. However, there's a bit of a catch. To start a paralogue, you have to be in the right place at the right time, or you can completely miss it.

To make matters more complicated, the paralogues don't always occur at the same time across different routes. Not only that, but not every Flame Lord - those being Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, and Leda - has access to every paralogue, with some getting more missions than others. If that all sounds a bit convoluted, it's because it is. Fortunately, all you've got to do to get the all-important dates and locations for each paralogue is keep reading.

All Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues

Below, we've listed all of the paralogues available in each of the Flame Lord's routes, along with their start dates, end dates, and locations. All you need to do is show up at the location between the specified dates, and you can get things started.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Cai paralogues

Here are all of the paralogues available in Cai's route:

Character paralogue Start date End date Location Bertrand 9/17 9/25 Arena Square (Gabriel) Talimun 9/17 or 10/1 9/22 or 10/12 Port Anna 9/24 10/5 Dagsion Summit Orchel 10/18 10/21 Lower Temple Row

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Dietrich paralogues

Here are all of the paralogues available in Dietrich's route:

Character paralogue Start date End date Location Leda 9/2 9/8 Temple Row Theodora 9/3 9/15 Temple Row (Bonaventure) Bertrand 9/17 9/17 Arena Square (Gabriel) Talimun 9/17 or 10/1 9/22 or 10/12 Port Anna 9/29 10/5 Dagsion Summit Anatolia 10/5 10/17 City Streets Cai 10/16 10/22 City Streets Orchel 10/18 10/27 Lower Temple Row

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Theodora paralogues

Here are all of the paralogues available in Theodora's route:

Character paralogue Start date End date Location Talimun 9/17 or 10/1 9/22 or 10/12 Port Leda 9/2 9/8 Temple Row Anna 9/24 10/5 Dagsion Summit Bertrand 9/17 9/25 Arena Square (Gabriel) Orchel 10/18 10/24 Lower Temple Row Cai 10/16 10/22 City Streets Dietrich 10/16 10/24 Arena (Fabio)

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Leda paralogues

Here are all of the paralogues available in Leda's route:

Character paralogue Start date End date Location Dietrich 10/16 11/1 Arena (Fabio) Cai 10/16 10/22 City Streets Anatolia 10/5 10/17 City Streets Orchel 10/18 10/27 Lower Temple Row

Now that you have all that information, you can go out and complete all of the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave paralogues during your playthrough.