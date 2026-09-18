Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruit guide

Our Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave recruit guide will help you find the party members you want and pad out your roster.

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave recruit guide - three characters in the game wearing armor
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Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave 
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Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruitment is a really important part of the game, as you're going to need more fighters by your side to take on stronger enemies. It can be a head-scratcher with different requirements across the four Flame Lords' paths, and different recruitment options for each, but we're here to help. We've got a full list of who you can (and can't) get to join you, and instructions on how to do it.

If you haven't checked out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review, we highly recommend giving it a read, as it received a well-deserved high score. For those of you who are already into the game, we have a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave weapon repair guide to assist you.

How do I recruit characters in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave?

The first step in recruiting any character in Fortune's Weave is to talk to them and start building a bond. To unlock their recruit option, you might need to give them a gift. You'll also need to meet certain requirements regarding your support and renown levels, which can change for each character depending on the path you're playing.

To boost your support level, you can give characters gifts and take them to the inn to share a meal. As for your renown level, you raise this by completing main and side quests in the game and by speaking with gods. This information is available in the menu, which shows all of the recruits' statuses. Occasionally, a recruit may require a specific item or for you to complete a quest, though this is rare.

Once you reach the required levels, you can ask the character to be part of your team, and then take them on the go with you. Note that you can only recruit most characters in Part One, and that not all of them are able to be recruited on each path - you can see more about this in the table below. Across the different paths, characters may require different levels for you to be able to recruit them, so make sure to check this while playing.

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave recruit guide - a conversation with Cai

Who are the best characters to recruit early in Fortune's Weave?

Here are some of the best characters you can access early on for each path. These characters have lower renown and support level requirements, so you can grab them early on and get them to help you out, but they're still worth their salt on the battlefield.

  • Cai - Noctula, Yang Jie
  • Dietrich - Io, Yang Jie
  • Theodora - Noctula, Zarcone
  • Leda - Guzran, Kiroc
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All recruitable characters

As we mentioned above, not every recruit is available for all four Flame Lords' paths. You can see all of the recruits and which paths they're in below.

Character Flame Lord paths
Alexandra All four
Benditz All four
Bonaventure Theodora
Buccar Dietrich, Leda, Theodora
Catania All four
Dadao All four
Dante All four
Diego All four
Esmeralda Cai, Leda, Theodora
Fabio Dietrich, Leda
Fianna All four
Gaitz Dietrich
Goliath All four
Guzran All four
Halvin All four
Inyoni All four
Io All four
Jasmine All four
Jester All four
Kiroc All four
Lilian Cai, Dietrich, Leda
Loretta All four
Ludia All four
Lysander Cai, Dietrich, Leda
Majide All four
Mikaela  Cai, Leda, Theodora
Mu Cai, Dietrich, Theodora
Nezha All four
Ninae All four
Noctula All four
Nuzzuo All four
Nydine All four
Olympia Cai, Dietrich, Theodora
Peppe Cai, Dietrich, Theodora
Peter Dietrich, Leda, Theodora
Seteth Cai, Leda, Theodora
Sha Lan  Dietrich, Leda
Simon  All four
Sirocco Cai, Dietrich, Theodora
Sofia All four
Tialla Dietrich, Leda, Theodora
Tobias Leda
Ultand Dietrich, Leda, Theodora
Ursula Cai, Dietrich, Theodora
Yang Jie  All four
Zarcone All four

Now go and recruit all the characters you want in Fortune's Weave.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.