Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruit guide

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruitment is a really important part of the game, as you're going to need more fighters by your side to take on stronger enemies. It can be a head-scratcher with different requirements across the four Flame Lords' paths, and different recruitment options for each, but we're here to help. We've got a full list of who you can (and can't) get to join you, and instructions on how to do it.

If you haven't checked out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review, we highly recommend giving it a read, as it received a well-deserved high score. For those of you who are already into the game, we have a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave weapon repair guide to assist you.

How do I recruit characters in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave?

The first step in recruiting any character in Fortune's Weave is to talk to them and start building a bond. To unlock their recruit option, you might need to give them a gift. You'll also need to meet certain requirements regarding your support and renown levels, which can change for each character depending on the path you're playing.

To boost your support level, you can give characters gifts and take them to the inn to share a meal. As for your renown level, you raise this by completing main and side quests in the game and by speaking with gods. This information is available in the menu, which shows all of the recruits' statuses. Occasionally, a recruit may require a specific item or for you to complete a quest, though this is rare.

Once you reach the required levels, you can ask the character to be part of your team, and then take them on the go with you. Note that you can only recruit most characters in Part One, and that not all of them are able to be recruited on each path - you can see more about this in the table below. Across the different paths, characters may require different levels for you to be able to recruit them, so make sure to check this while playing.

Who are the best characters to recruit early in Fortune's Weave?

Here are some of the best characters you can access early on for each path. These characters have lower renown and support level requirements, so you can grab them early on and get them to help you out, but they're still worth their salt on the battlefield.

Cai - Noctula, Yang Jie

- Noctula, Yang Jie Dietrich - Io, Yang Jie

- Io, Yang Jie Theodora - Noctula, Zarcone

- Noctula, Zarcone Leda - Guzran, Kiroc

All recruitable characters

As we mentioned above, not every recruit is available for all four Flame Lords' paths. You can see all of the recruits and which paths they're in below.

Character Flame Lord paths Alexandra All four Benditz All four Bonaventure Theodora Buccar Dietrich, Leda, Theodora Catania All four Dadao All four Dante All four Diego All four Esmeralda Cai, Leda, Theodora Fabio Dietrich, Leda Fianna All four Gaitz Dietrich Goliath All four Guzran All four Halvin All four Inyoni All four Io All four Jasmine All four Jester All four Kiroc All four Lilian Cai, Dietrich, Leda Loretta All four Ludia All four Lysander Cai, Dietrich, Leda Majide All four Mikaela Cai, Leda, Theodora Mu Cai, Dietrich, Theodora Nezha All four Ninae All four Noctula All four Nuzzuo All four Nydine All four Olympia Cai, Dietrich, Theodora Peppe Cai, Dietrich, Theodora Peter Dietrich, Leda, Theodora Seteth Cai, Leda, Theodora Sha Lan Dietrich, Leda Simon All four Sirocco Cai, Dietrich, Theodora Sofia All four Tialla Dietrich, Leda, Theodora Tobias Leda Ultand Dietrich, Leda, Theodora Ursula Cai, Dietrich, Theodora Yang Jie All four Zarcone All four

Now go and recruit all the characters you want in Fortune's Weave.