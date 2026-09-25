Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave sweet leaves location

If you're not sure where to harvest some Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave sweet leaves during Leda's quest, we can help. A Tavern Owner requires them and asks you to go find some of the specific foliage, then bring them back to him as part of the Simple Drink Recipes quest. Scroll down to see where the sweetest of leaves grow in the Dagdan Empire.

Once you've got your new, sweet drink in hand, why not share it with your Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave recruits? Then, complete some Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave paralogues alongside them.

Where can I find sweet leaves in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave?

Finding the sweet leaves is pretty easy if you know where to look or if you've picked up the item before, as you can search for it. But don't worry, that's where we come in. The easiest place to find them is Traveler's Hill, to the south and a little east of Dagsion.

You can search the area via the map, and a pak choi-shaped symbol will appear showing where the leaves are. Make sure to do it a few times so you can get all the leaves in the area and get plenty for the quest. Two other places also have sweet leaves - the Myugria Great Tree and Verdant Hollow - so if you run out in Traveler's Hill, you can head there. Once you've got a bunch of the leaves, head back to the tavern and give them to the owner.

As a reward, you get 150 renown, along with the Song of Madness blaze art, and you also unlock some new drinks on the tavern's menu.

For more assistance traversing the huge area of Dagda, you can check out our Fortune's Weave Lost Temple Cat and Fortune's Weave Monster in the Night guides.