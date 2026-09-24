Whether you're just starting your quest or you're trying to find the best units to take into the challenging late-game battles, our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave tier list is here to help you tighten your tactics. We've ranked all the playable and recruitable characters, with a couple of exceptions, so you can select the most worthy warriors, mighty mages, and awe-inspiring archers to lead you into war.

We've also got Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave classes and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave recruit guides to assist you in signing up new units and assigning them to their most appropriate classes.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave tier list

Before we get into our tier list, note that we haven't included Eshmel or the four Flame Lords, Cai, Dietrich, Leda, and Theodora, since they're main characters and, unsurprisingly, pretty overpowered. Instead, we've ranked all the playable units.

Here's our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave tier list:

Tier Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave character S Esmeralda, Fabio, Guzran, Sirocco, and Sofia A Peter, Tialla, Bonaventure, Talimun, Orchel, Anatolia, Bertrand, Mu, Lilian, Hong Hua, Dante, Diego, Catania, Gaitz, Ultand, Alexandra, Creek, Olympia, Nathan, Nuzzuo, Goliath, Aswan, Inyoni, Jasmine, and Troy B Seteth, Tobias, Ursula, Simon, Ludia, Halvin, Buccar, Fianna, Nezha, Ninae, Mikaela, Kiroc, Dadao, Jester, Yang Jie, Io, Noctula, Nydine, Peppe, Loretta, Lysander, Sha Lan, Centurio, and Tahonia C Zarcone, Majide, and Benditz

How we chose the best Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave characters

We put together our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave characters tier list based on our experience of over 150 hours of playing the game. As for our top five picks, they all hold their own in battle, with the slight exception of Sofia, but she makes up for it by offering elite healing support. You'll also notice that our tier list doesn't have a D-rank, and that's because there aren't any straight-up stinkers in this game, and even the B- and C-tier characters can carry you if you train them well, upgrade their classes, and equip them with the right weapons.