Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave weapon repair guide

If you're wondering how to repair weapons in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, we can help out. Chances are, as you're in combat, you'll wear down your swords and spears a bit, but you can fix them up easily at the typical place: the town's blacksmiths. Read on to see how to unlock them and how to find the required materials.

We've got more coverage for this epic game, such as our glowing Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review, which we recommend you read.

How do I repair weapons in Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave?

The simple answer is that you can repair your weapons at the blacksmith. This is a returning feature from past Fire Emblem games and is your go-to place for all things weapon-related. Note that the blacksmith doesn't unlock until you hit Renown level four, where you get some free time and can visit the smithy in Dagsoin, the capital city.

In this latest game, normal attacks don't reduce your weapon's durability, but using Combat Arts does. In fact, when you're selecting an art, the game tells you how much durability your weapon will lose. For fans of the series, you may notice that the durability of weapons looks lower in this game. This is due to the fact that only Combat Arts have an effect.

Fortune's Weave has a similar system to Three Houses for broken weapons, where if you use it too much and it breaks, you can repair it - it doesn't become unusable.

Where can I find materials to repair and refine weapons?

To repair weapons, you're going to need some materials. They're quite easy to come across, as long as you know what you're looking for. Smashing crates or heading to mining spots or mineral deposits on the map can provide you with gemstones, as can looting dungeons.

The rarer or more powerful your weapon is, the rarer the materials you'll need to forge or repair it. If you're not sure what you need, you can see the requirements in the repair and refine menus at the blacksmith.

Can I forge weapons in Fortune's Weave?

Forging is another system that returns from previous Fire Emblem titles, so good news - that sword you're a fan of? You can make it better! While visiting a blacksmith, you can forge a weapon to improve its stats. Of course, this also requires resources, but it's worth doing when you have plenty of materials, as it can give you an edge in combat. It's also cheaper to do this than to purchase a new weapon.

How do I use the blacksmith discount boon?

This is a really handy one - once you've got some karma shards hanging around, you can unlock some boons. One of these specifically lowers the price of blacksmithing services, meaning you can save a lot of gold when repairing and buying items.