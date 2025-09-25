You don't need to wait until 2026 to play Nintendo's next Fire Emblem game

There's a new Fire Emblem game, and no, we're not talking about Fortune's Weave. Instead, it's Fire Emblem Shadows, a game that none of us saw coming, but it's typical of Nintendo to just randomly drop a game. However, I must admit that I'm surprised it's a mobile game, but that doesn't mean I'm not happy to see the Japanese company show love to iOS and Android devices once more.

Fire Emblem Shadows is a free mobile game, so anyone can play it, though I imagine you might get the best experience if you own one of the best gaming phones, but that's true of most mobile games. Something that instantly intrigues me about Shadows is that it seems Nintendo is taking a page out of the book of games like Among Us, introducing a social deduction aspect in multiplayer battles.

Before the real-time tactical combat begins, you need to choose to be either light or shadow - there are two disciples of light and one of shadow, and it's up to you, the players, to root out the disciple of shadow after your initial battle. To that end, it's probably best to trust no one, even your closet ally could pull you forward with one hand and stab you in the back with the other.

Beyond the multiplayer, there's a story for you to unfold, centering around the light and shadow goddesses, but here, you don't need to choose. As they say, there are two sides to every story, so you can experience the narrative from both perspectives. Mind you, regardless of which path you walk first, you need to fight for what you believe in, and that means equipping yourself with the best weapons and magic for when you engage your enemies.

You can even trade items with other players in exchange for gold, which is something that I always find interesting - who knows what you might get if you head to the bazaar in search of trades. In even better news, you don't need to wait to play this new mobile game, as it's out today for both iOS and Android.

It certainly seems like a good way to pass the time until the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave release date, as the next main entry in the series isn't due until some time in 2026. Don't worry, though, we'll do all we can to keep you up to date on the new Switch game.