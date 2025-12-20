Fireball Training codes December 2025

Using our Fireball Training codes is a great way to get a head start in this incremental clicker game. If you don't have the funds for a power boost or an auto clicker, the rewards from these free codes can help you out without breaking the bank, which I appreciate.

We look for new Fireball Training codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit often for the latest boosts. You can also get a power boost by inviting your friends, so send them this page as well to spread the love.

Here are all the new Fireball Training codes:

NewUpdate - 5k power (new!)

- 5k power (new!) SorryForTheBugs - 2x power boost for five minutes (new!)

- 2x power boost for five minutes (new!) SubToSnickers - 1k power (new!)

- 1k power (new!) SubToFreekid26 - 1k power (new!)

- 1k power (new!) ItsMeBelowZero - 1k power (new!)

- 1k power (new!) SubToBaxtrix - 1k power (new!)

- 1k power (new!) SubToRusso - 1k power (new!)

- 1k power (new!) NewInviteRewards - 2x power boost for five minutes (new!)

Release - 2x power boost for five minutes

Play30MinsForPet - power boost

SecretCode - five power

LikeForUpdates - five power

Fireball Training isn't the only Roblox game out there with codes to redeem, so visit our masterlist of Roblox codes next to grab yourself some more freebies.

How do I redeem Fireball Training codes?

Redeeming Fireball Training codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Fireball Training in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Fireball Training codes?

Fireball Training codes are exclusive passwords that the developer, King Studio, gives out to players. These codes offer additional power and power boost potions to help you get stronger without spending Robux or grinding.

Is there a Fireball Training Discord server?

Yes, there is a Fireball Training Discord server. If we're being honest, it's a bit disorganized, but you can join by clicking here if you want to talk to other players and share your clips and highlights.

How do I get more Fireball Training codes?

The easiest way to get more Fireball Training codes is to check this page regularly. We look for new codes often and always make sure that this guide is up to date, so it's the best place to find the latest rewards. You can also join the game's Discord server and Roblox group for more opportunities.