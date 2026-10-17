First Person Boxing codes October 2026

Use our First Person Boxing codes for free style spins and coins to upgrade your loadout and help you reach the top of the leaderboard. The basics of boxing are simple, but this is a Roblox game, so of course there are funky powers to master alongside the usual jabs and hooks. Luckily, our codes can help you master the top-tier powers quickly.

We look for new First Person Boxing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back next time you fancy a change of style.

Here are all the new First Person Boxing codes:

LUCK1 - five spins (new!)

- five spins (new!) FPSBOXING2 - 1k coins and three spins

- 1k coins and three spins UPPERCUT - one lucky spin

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem First Person Boxing codes?

Redeeming First Person Boxing codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open First Person Boxing in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are First Person Boxing codes?

First Person Boxing codes are special passwords from the developer that give you freebies in-game. They tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there's no set drop schedule.

Is there a First Person Boxing Discord server?

Yes, there is a First Person Boxing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest update logs, sneak peeks, and giveaways. You can also take part in unofficial league tournaments.

How do I get more First Person Boxing codes?

The best way to get more First Person Boxing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The devs are pretty good at keeping the codes channel in the Discord up to date, but this might change in the future. Instead of relying on them, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you. We'll always keep this list updated with the latest freebies and remove any expired codes.

Expired codes:

FPSBOXING1

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest First Person Boxing codes.