First Person Boxing codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox First Person Boxing codes for free spins, lucky spins, and coins.

First Person Boxing codes: A Roblox boxer in a pizza shirt and red gloves guarding their face in a locker room
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our First Person Boxing codes for free style spins and coins to upgrade your loadout and help you reach the top of the leaderboard. The basics of boxing are simple, but this is a Roblox game, so of course there are funky powers to master alongside the usual jabs and hooks. Luckily, our codes can help you master the top-tier powers quickly.

We look for new First Person Boxing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back next time you fancy a change of style.

Here are all the new First Person Boxing codes:

  • LUCK1 - five spins (new!)
  • FPSBOXING2 - 1k coins and three spins
  • UPPERCUT - one lucky spin

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

First Person Boxing codes: A screenshot of the shop menu with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem First Person Boxing codes?

Redeeming First Person Boxing codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open First Person Boxing in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are First Person Boxing codes?

First Person Boxing codes are special passwords from the developer that give you freebies in-game. They tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there's no set drop schedule.

First Person Boxing codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a First Person Boxing Discord server?

Yes, there is a First Person Boxing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest update logs, sneak peeks, and giveaways. You can also take part in unofficial league tournaments.

How do I get more First Person Boxing codes?

The best way to get more First Person Boxing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The devs are pretty good at keeping the codes channel in the Discord up to date, but this might change in the future. Instead of relying on them, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you. We'll always keep this list updated with the latest freebies and remove any expired codes.

Expired codes:

  • FPSBOXING1

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest First Person Boxing codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.