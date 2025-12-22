A list of every Fisch fish

Even the most established anglers might find the number of Fisch fish intimidating, but we're here to break it all down for you and tell you everything you need to know about them. Here, you can find every single fish in the game (of which there are more than 1k), and we can even tell you what season, time, bait, and weather they need to appear.

Our help for you in Roblox's Fisch doesn't stop there either, as we can tell you all about the latest Fisch update, which typically includes new fish, as well as the latest Fisch codes. Trust us, you need all the freebies you can get if you want to complete your bestiary.

What are Fisch fish?

It's pretty self-explanatory: the fish are what you catch in Fisch, with more than 1k available across various rarities. Some are incredibly common to find, while others are so rare you might only ever hear their name rather than see them. To keep things as simple as possible, we're listing the available fish by region, then, at the end, we'll let you know what the limited and removed fish are.

In each table for the available fish, you can find the name of the fish, along with how rare they are, and whether they have any preference when it comes to the weather, bait, time, and season.

Here are all of the fisch fish:

Abyssal Zenith

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Titanic Black Seadevil Common Rain Bagel None None Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Common Rain Worm None Summer Colossal Saccopharynx Uncommon Windy Flakes None None Abyssal Bearded Seadevil Uncommon None Insect None Winter Radiant Triplewart Seasdevil Unusual Clear Shrimp None Wutumn Deeplight Footballfish Rare Clear Seaweed None Spring Infant Giant Seadevil Legendary Clear Truffle Worm None Autumn Voidglow Ghostfish Legendary Foggy Squid None Spring Giant Seadevil Mythical Clear Fish Head None Autumn Crowned Anglerfish Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn

Ancient Archives

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Palaeoniscum Unusual Clear Fish Head Night Spring and Autumn Birgeria Unusual None Worm Day None Phanerorhynchus Rare None Deep Coral Night None Diplurus Legendary None Shrimp Day None Lepidotes Mythical None Fish Head Night None Amblypterus Mythical None Deep Coral Day None

Ancient Isle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Cladoselache Common None Worm Day None Piranha Common None Squid None Spring and Winter Starfish Uncommon None None None Summer Anomalocaris Uncommon None Minnow Night None Onychodus Uncommon None None Night None Xiphactinus Unusual None Fish Head Night Autumn and Winter Hyneria Unusual Foggy None None Spring Acanthodii Unusual None None None Winter Cobia Rare Rain Insect None Summer and Autumn Hallucigenia Rare None Flakes Day Autumn Floppy Legendary None Super Flakes None Autumn Ginsu Shark Legendary None Fish Head Night Summer Leedscihthys Legendary Foggy Squid Day None Dunklepsteus Legendary None Minnow Day None Helicoprion Mythical Clear Squid None None Meg's Spine Mythical None None None None Mosaraurus Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night None Meg's Fang Mythical None None None None Megalodon Exotic None Tryhard Worm and Shark Head None None Ancient Megalodon Exotic None Shark Head None None Banana Secret Rain None None Summer Phantom Megalodon Limited None Shark Head None None Ancient Fragment Fragment None None None None Deep Sea Fragment Fragment None None None None Earth Fragment Fragment None None None None Solar Fragment Fragment None None None None Moonstone Gemstone None None None None Amethyst Gemstone None None None None Opal Gemstone None None None None Ruby Gemstone None None None None Lapis Lazuli Gemstone None None None None

Atlantean Storm

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Tempest Ray Uncommon Windy Seaweed None Winter Abyss Snapper Uncommon Foggy Fish Head None Autumn Whirlpool Marlin Unusual Rain Squid None Spring Vortex Barracuda Unusual Clear Minnow None Summer Typhoon Tuna Rare Rain Fish Head None Winter Cyclone Mako Rare Windy Fish Head None Spring Maelstorm Shark Legendary Foggy Truffle Worm None Autumn Void Angler Mythical Clear Truffle Worm None Summer

Atlantis

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Atlantean Sardine Common None None Day None Aqua Scribe Common Clear Seaweed Day None Lightning Minnow Common Rain Flakes Day None Atlantean Anchovy Common None None None None Oracle Minnow Common Clear Flakes Day None Column Crawler Common None Worm None None Neptune's Nibbler Common Clear Seaweed Day Spring and Summer Sparkfin Tetra Common Rain Insect Day None Voltfin Carp Common Rain Worm None None Poseidon's Perch Common Clear Insect Day Spring Sunken Silverscale Common Clear Shrimp Day Summer Echo Fisher Uncommon Foggy Shrimp Night None Temple Drifter Uncommon Clear Deep Coral Day None Colossal Carp Uncommon None Seaweed Day None Marble Maiden Uncommon None Worm None Summer and Spring Crystal Chrous Uncommon Clear Shrimp Night Winter Mosiac Swimmer Uncommon None Coral None Spring Static Ray Uncommon Rain Shrimp None None Tentacled Horror Uncommon None Shrimp Night None Shadowfang Snapper Uncommon None Fish Head Night None Titan Tuna Uncommon None Fish Head Day None Chronos Deep Swimmer Unusual None Truffle Worm None None Oracle's Eye Unusual Foggy Night Shrimp Night Winter Leviathan Bass Unusual None Fish Head Night None Helios Ray Unusual Clear Fish Head Day Summer Philosopher's Fish Unusual Clear Coral Day None Siren Singer Unusual Clear Deep Coral Night Summer Storm Eel Unusual Rain Fish Head Night None Tentacle Eel Unusual None Fish Head Night None Giant Manta Unusual None Shrimp Day None Thunder Bass Unusual Rain Fish Head Night None Atlantean Guardian Unusual None Fish Head None None Starlit Weaver Rare Clear Deep Coral Night None Atlantean Alchemist Rare Clear Fish Head Night None Twilight Glowfish Rare Clear Night Shrimp Night None Triton's Herald Rare None Deep Coral Night None Massive Marlin Rare None Fish Head Day None Eldritch Horror Rare None Truffle Worm Night None Stormcloud Angelfish Rare Rain Shrimp None None Lightning Pike Rare Rain Minnow None None Deep One Rare None Truffle Worm Night None Titanfang Grouper Rare None Fish Head Night None Titanic Sturgeon Rare None Seaweed Night None Voidscale Guppy Rare Clear Night Shrimp Night Winter Deep Behemoth Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None Deep Emperor Legendary None Fish Head Night None Kraken's Herald Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None Thunder Serpent Legendary Rain None Night None Deep Crownfish Legendary Clear None Day None Mage Marlin Legendary Clear Fish Head Night None Abyssal King Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None Abyssal Goliath Mythical None Truffle Worm Night None Void Emperor Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter King Jellyfish Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter Zeus' Heral Mythical Rain None Night None Abyssal Devourer Mythical None Truffle Worm Night None Celestial Koi Mythical Rain Truffle Worm Night Winter The Kraken Exotic None Truffle Worm and Tryhard Worm Night None Ancient Kraken Secret None Truffle Worm Night None

Blue Moon

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Moon Arctic Char Common Clear Insect None Winter Gloamfin Gar Common Rain Gale Grub None Winter Silver Scuttler Common Windy Bagel None Winter Moonveil Killfish Common Foggy Ember Berries None Winter Pale Ghost Lumpfish Uncommon Foggy Flakes None Winter Frost Ray Uncommon Windy Worm None Winter Lurking Crescent Pike Uncommon Windy Lagoon Leech None Winter Moonridge Catfish Unusual Clear Mis Worms None Winter Blue Langanose Unusual Clear Seaweed None Winter Starbellied Wolf Fish Rare Rain Minnow None Winter Crescent Madtom Rare Rain Lushrooms None Winter Bog Lantern Goby Legendary Foggy Crystal Bananas None Winter Icy Daggerfish Legendary Foggy Truffle Worm None Winter Tarnished Moongill Mythical Windy Sapphire Krill None Winter Lunar Monkfish Mythical Windy Shark Head None Winter Moon Idol Secret None None None None

Brine Pool

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Bone Trash None Magent None None Gazerfish Common None Worm Day Autumn and Winter Brine Shrimp Uncommon None None Day None Globe Jellyfish Unusual Foggy None None None Dweller Catfish Rare None Weird Algae Day Winter Brine Phantom Legendary Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn Spectral Serpent Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night None

Calm Zone

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Quartzfin Queenfish Common Clear Insect Day Summer Diamond Discus Uncommon Clear Flakes Day Winter Emerald Elephantnose Uncommon Clear Bagel Day Summer Sapphire Stargazer Unusual Clear Seaweed None Spring Prismatic Parrotfish Rare Clear Minnow None Spring Ruby Rasbora Rare Clear Squid Night Winter Crystal Corydoras Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Night Autumn Shimmering Silverside Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Spring Crystallized Seadragon Exotic Windy Shark Head None Spring

Carrot Garden

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Carrot Goldfish Common Clear None None Spring Carrot Pufferfish Common Rain None None Spring Carrot Minnow Uncommon Foggy None None Spring Carrot Eel Uncommon Windy None None Spring Carrot Salmon Rare Clear None None Spring Carrot Turtle Legendary Clear None None Spring Carrot Snapper Mythical Foggy None None Spring Carrot Shark Exotic Windy None None Spring

Castaway Cliffs

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Flamekissed Hawkfish Common Windy Bagel Night Spring Clowned Triggerfish Common Clear Gale Grub Day Summer Cobalt Angelfish Uncommon Rain Worm Night Winter Mandarinfish Uncommon Foggy Insect Day Spring Trevally Unusual Clear Minnow Day Winter Warty Frogfish Rare Foggy Flakes Night Spring Hidden Pipefish Legendary Foggy Seaweed Night Autumn Mirage Toadfish Mythical Foggy Squid Night Autumn Scalloped Hammerhead Exotic Clear Fish Head Day Autumn Great Goldcursed Shark Secret Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn

Challenger's Deep

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Frostscale Fangtooth Common None Bagel Day Winter Cryoskin Common None None None None Subzero Stargazer Uncommon None Flakes Day Winter Chillshadow Chub Uncommon Clear Insect Day None Deep Freeze Devilfish Unusual Rain Squid None Autumn Cryo Coelcanth Rare Clear Shrimp None Autumn Iceberg Rare Windy Minnow Night Winter Polar Prowler Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter Chillfin Chimaera Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter Frozen Leviathan Exotic Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter

Crimson Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Red Spotted Blenny Common Clear Worm Day Spring Sea Raven Uncommon Rain Worm Day Winter Red Crabsquid Uncommon Clear None Day Summer Red Fangtooth Rare Rain Flakes Night Autumn Viperfish Rare Rain Minnow Night Winter Japanese Dragon Eel Legendary Foggy Squid Night Winter Vampire Squid Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn Colossal Ancient Dragon Exotic Clear Shark Head None Spring and Summer Lithodes Megacantha Exotic Foggy Weird Algae Night Spring

Cryogenic Canal

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Snowflake Smelt Uncommon Rain Flakes Day Winter Frost Minnow Uncommon None Worm Day Winter Cnowback Char Unusual None Insect Day Winter Iced Perch Unusual None Insect None Winter Frozen Pike Rare None Fish Head None Winter Chillfin Herring Rare None Seaweed Day Winter Icebreaker Haddock Rare None Fish Head Day Winter Frostjaw Cod Legendary None Fish Head Night Winter Aurora Trout Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter Glacial Sturgeon Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter

Crystal Cove

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Pufferflute Rare Clear Flakes Day Autumn Mutated Crystal Shrimp Rare Rain None Night Summer Opalexcent Catfish Rare Clear Insect None Winter and Spring Crystal Lobster Legendary Rain None Night Summer Stringed Grouper Legendary Rain Shrimp Day Summer Crystal Filled Shark Legendary Rain Shrimp Night Summer Musical crab Mythical Rain None Night Summer DJ Spinopus Mythical Clear Snare Night Summer and Spring

Cultist Lair

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Cave Loach Common Foggy Worm Day Autumn Mexican Tetra Common Foggy Insect Day Spring Abyssal Slickhead Common Rain Minnow Night Summer Sinocyclochelius Uncommon Foggy Insect Day Spring Gollum Snakehead Uncommon Foggy Worm Day Autumn Typhelotris Uncommon Rain Insect Night Summer Vlind Swamp Eel Unusual Rain Worm Night Summer Sloane's Viperfish Rare Windy Minnow Night Winter Spiny Hatchetfish Rare Foggy Insect Day Spring Garra Andruzzi Rare Foggy Seaweed Day Spring Swapfish Legendary Rain Worm Night Summer Garra Typhlops Legendary Foggy Seaweed Day Autumn Ozark Cavefish Legendary Foggy Worm Night Autumn Scaly Dragonfish Mythical Windy Minnow Night Winter Abyssal Grenadier Mythical Windy Fish Head Night Winter Stoplight Loosejaw Mythical Windy Minnow Night Winter Cathulith Exotic Foggy Squid Night Spring Cave Angel Fish Exotic Clear Insect Day Summer Key of Oaths Exotic None None Day None Leviathan Exotic Foggy Luminous Larva Night Winter Key of Whispers Exotic None None Day None Profane Leviathan Secret Foggy Luminous Larva Night Winter

Cursed Isle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Blisterfish Common Rain Worm Night Autumn Gloombiter Common Foggy Shrimp Night Winter Murkslither Uncommon Rain Squid Night Winter Rotjaw Uncommon Foggy Minnow Day Autumn Split Eye Snapper Unusual Windy Flakes Day Spring Tumor Pike Unusual Foggy Insect Night Autumn Crawling Angler Rare Foggy Sapphire Krill Night Autumn Hollowfin Rare Clear Squid Night Winter Screaming Fluke Legendary Windy Mist Worms Night Autumn Veinspawn Legendary Rain Mist Worms Night Winter Chasm Leech Mythical Foggy Mist Worms None Winter Dreaming Aberration Exotic Foggy Mist Worms Night Winter Abyssborn Monstrosity Secret Rain Luminous Larva Night Winter

Desolate Deep

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Stalacite Trash None Magnet None None String Trash None None None None Horseshoe Crab Common Clear and Rain None None Spring Slate Tuna Common Clear and Rain None None Spring Coral Geode Uncommon None Magnet None None Phantom Ray Uncommon None Weird Algae Night Summer and Autumn Cockatoo Squid Unusual None Minnow Night Summer and Autumn Rockstar Hermit Crab Unusual Foggy None None Summer Banditfish Rare None Insect None Spring Barbed Shark Legendary None Fish Head None None Midnight Axolotl Legendary None Insect Night Spring and Autumn Emperor Jellyfish Mythical None Magnet None None Sea Mine Mythical Clear None None None

Forsaken Shores

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Day Season Corsair Grouper Common None Seaweed Day Spring Shortfin Mako Shark Common Rain Deep Coral Night None Galleon Goliath Uncommon None Squid Day Winter Buccaneer Barracuda Uncommon None Deep Coral Night Winter Scurvy Sailfish Unusual None Shrimp Night Winter Cutlass Fish Unusual None Worm Day Spring Reefrunner Snapper Rare None Insect Day None Cursed Eel Rare Rain Coral Night Winter Shripwreck Barracuda Legendary Rain Coral Night None Captain's Goldfish Mythical None Truffle Worm Day Summer Golden Seahorse Mythical None Weird Algae Day Summer Pirate Captain's Goldfish Secret None Truffle Worm Day Summer

Frigid Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Ice Eel Uncommon None Worm Night Winter Frigid Shrimp Uncommon None Flakes Night Winter Ice Jellyfish Unusual None None None Winter Ice Octopus Unusual None Fish Head Day Winter Snowfish Rare None Fish Head None Winter Frigid Taco Rare None None None Winter Polar Alligator Legendary None Fish Head Night Winter Frigid Mammoth Tusk Mythical None None Night Winter

Glacial Grotto

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Frostling Goby Uncommon None Insect Day Winter Snowgil Dace Uncommon None Worm Day Winter Icy Walleye Unusual None Minnow Night Winter Chillback Whitefish None None Worm None Winter Glacier Swordfish Rare None Fish Head None Winter Shiverfin Haddock Rare None Fish Head Day Winter Frostbite Flounder Rare None Squid None Winter Icefang Barracuda Rare None Fish Head None Winter Borealis Snapper Legendary Clear Fish Head Night Winter Icebeard Shark Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter

Grand Reef

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Reef Minnow Common None Seaweed None None Coral Chromis Common None Flakes None None Reef Goby Uncommon None Worm None None Coral Guard Uncommon None Shrimp None None Crystal Wrasse Unusual None Insect None None Reef Parrotfish Rare None Coral None None Coral Emperor Legendary None Fish Head None None Grand Reef Guardian Mythical None Truffle Worm None None

Keepers Altar

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Pale Tang Uncommon None Bagel None Spring and Summer Bluefish Unusual Clear Flakes Day Summer Lapisjack Rare Clear and Rain Minnow Day Spring Keepers Guardian Rare Rain Worm None Winter Umbral Shark Legendary Clear Fish Head Night Winter Void Wood Legendary None None None None

Lost Jungle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Cardinal Tetra Common Clear Earthworm Day Summer Neon Tetra Common Clear Ant Day Spring and Summer Bronze Corydoras Uncommon Rain Beetle Grub Day Spring and Autumn Freshwater Pacu Unusual Rain Cricket Day Autumn Oscar Cichlid Unusual Clear and Rain CRicket Day Summer and Autumn Black Ghost Knifefish Rare Foggy Insect Night Autumn Northern Snakehead Rare Clear Centipede Day Summer Silver Arowana Rare Clear Snail Day Summer Payara Rare Clear and Windy Minnow Night Summer Redeye Piranha Rare Clear Centipede Night Summer Electric Eel Legendary Rain Stag Beetle Night Summer and Autumn Pirarucu Legendary Clear and Rain Dragonfly Day Summer Piraiba Legendary Rain Dragonfly Night Autumn Goliath Tigerfish Mythical Foggy Stag Beetle Night Autumn Motoro Stringray Mythical Rain Dragonfly Day Spring and Summer Mossjaw Exotic None Glowworm Night None Elder Mossjaw Secret None Glowworm Night None

Luminescent Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Bluelip Batfish Common Rain Worm Day Winter Hawaiian Bobtail Squid Uncommon Clear Shrimp Night Summer Dinoflagellates Unusual None Weird Algae Night Spring Blue Ribbon Eel Rare Foggy Flakes Night Autumn Kitefin Shark Legendary Foggy Squid Night Winter Electric Blue Seashorse Mythical Foggy Luminous Larva Night Spring Atolla Jellyfish Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn Colossal Blue Dragon Exotic Clear Shark Head None Spring and Summer Blue Sea Slug Secret Foggy None Night Winter Colossal Ethereal Dragon Secret None Truffle Worm None None

Moosewood

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Red Snapper Common None None None Summer and Autumn Bream Common Foggy Worm Day Spring and Winter Trout Common Clear Insect None None Anchovy Common Clear None Day Spring Largemouth Bass Common Rain Worm None Spring and Summer Sockeye Salmon Common Rain Bagel None Autumn and Winter Goldfish Uncommon Clear Flakes Day Summer Carp Uncommon None Bagel None None Yellowfin Tuna Uncommon None None None Summer Eel Unusual None None Night None Flounder Unusual Windy Squid Night None Pike Unusual Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring Snook Unusual Clear and Foggy Shrimp None Spring Whiptail Catfish Legendary None Seaweed Night Spring and Autumn Whisker Bill Mythical None Truffle Worm None None Treble Bass Exotic None Magnet None None

Mushgrove Swamp

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Fungal Cluster Trash None Magenet None None Swapm Bass Common Windy Worm None Spring and Summer White Perch Common None Worm None Spring and Autumn Bowfin Uncommon Rain Worm Night Spring and Summer Grey Carp Uncommon None Seaweed None Autumn Swamp Scallop Unusual None None None Winter Catfish Rare Foggy Worm Night Autumn and Summer Marsh Gar Rare Foggy Fish Head None Winter Mushgrove Crab Rare None None None Summer Alligator Legendary Foggy and Rain Fish Head Night Spring Handfish Mythical Foggy Insect None Spring RocketFuel Exotic None None None None Resin Secret None None None None

Ocean

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Sea Bass Common Clear Squid None Spring and Summer Mussel Common None None None Winter Sand Dollar Common None None None Summer Haddock Common None Worm Day Autumn and Winter Porgy Common Clear and Foggy Shrimp Day Summer and Spring Sardine Common Clear None Day Spring and Summer Mackerel Common Foggy Shrimp Day Spring and Autumn Shrimp Common Rain None Night Spring and Autumn Mullet Common Clear and Foggy Bagel None Summer and Spring Cod Uncommon Foggy Minnow None Winter and Spring Amberjack Uncommon Clear and Rain Minnow Day None Oyster Uncommon None None None Summer and Autumn Prawn Uncommon Rain None Night Summer Scallop Uncommon None None None Winter and Autumn Crab Uncommon None None None Spring and Autumn Salmon Uncommon Rain and Clear Worm None Spring and Winter Barracuda Uncommon None Worm Day None Nurse Shark Unusual None Minnow Night Summer and Autumn Anglerfish Rare Foggy Squid Night Winter and Autumn Bluefin Tuna Rare None Minnow None Summer Coealacanth Rare Clear None Night Spring and Autumn Cookiecutter Shark Rare Clear and Foggy Bagel Night Summer and Spring Halibut Rare Rain Squid None Summer and Spring Pufferfish Rare None Seaweed None Spring Sailfish Rare Windy and Clear Minnow None Spring Sea Urchin Rare Foggy None None None Stingray Rare Clear None Day Summer and Spring Swordfish Rare Windy and Clear Squid None Summer Bull Shark Legendary Foggy and Rain Fish Head None Spring Crown Bass Legendary Foggy Squid Night Summer Dolphin Legendary Clear None Day Summer and Spring Flying Fish Legendary None Minnow Night None Moon Fish Legendary Clear Minnow Night Winter Rabbitfish Legendary None Seaweed None None Sawfish Legendary Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn Colossal Squid Mthical Foggy None Night Winter Great Hammerhead Shark Mythical Windy Fish Head Day Spring Great White Shark Mythical Clear Fish Head None Autumn Mythic Fish Mythical None Flakes Day None Oarfish Mythical Foggy Squid None Winter Sea Pickle Mythical Clear and Foggy Seaweed Night Autumn and Summer Whale Shark Mythical Clear Seaweed Night Autumn and Summer Blobfish Exotic None Shrinp None Summer Boots Exotic None None None None Orca Exotic None Shark Head None None Ancient Orca Secret None Shark Head None None Long Pike Secret Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring Moby Secret None Squid None Summer Mustard Secret Rain Seaweed None Summer Akkorokamui Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle None None Beluga Apex Clear Squid Night Spring and Summer Charybdis Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle Night None Lusca Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle Day None Magician Narwhal Apex Clear Golden Worm None Summer Mosslurker Apex Rain Shark Head Night None Marwhal Apex Clear Shrimp Day Summer

Overgrowth Caves

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Season Weather Icy Salmon Uncommon None Worm Day Winter Icy Anchovy Uncommon Clear Worm Day Winter Icy Carp Unusual None Bagel None Winter Frigid Crab Unusual None Fish Head None Winter Icy Goldfish Rare Clear Flakes Day Winter Icy Tuna Rare None Fish Head None Winter Frigid Antlers Legendary None None None Winter Frozen Walnut Mythical None None None Winter Glass Diamond Mythical None None None None

Roslit Bay

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Chub Common None Seaweed Day Summer Minnow Common Clear Bagel None Autumn Pearl Common None None None None Perch Common Clear Worm None None Blue Tang Uncommon None Flakes Day Summer Butterflyfish Uncommon Clear and Foggy Flakes Day None Clownfish Uncommon Foggy Flakes None Summer Pimpkinseed Uncommon Clear Minnow None Summer Angelfish Unusual Clear Worm None None Clam Unusual Foggy Seaweed None None Gilded Pearl Unusual None None None None Ribbon Eel Unusual None Minnow None Summer Rose Pearl Unusual None None None None Squid Unusual Squid Shrimp Night Winter Yellow Boxfish Unusual Seaweed Seaweed Day None Alligator Gar Rare Clear None None Summer Arapaima Rare Foggy Minnow None None Mauve Pearl Rare None None None None Suckermouth Catfish Rare None Seaweed Day Autumn Axolotl Legendary None Insect Night Spring and Autumn Deep Pearl Legendary None None None None Dumbo Octopus Legendary Rain Worm None Spring Aurora Pearl Mythical None None None None Manta Ray Mythical None Shrimp Night Spring and Summer Golden Sea Pearl Exotic None None None None

Roslit Volcano

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Basalt Trash None Magnet None None Magma Tang Uncommon None Coal Day Spring and Summer Ember Perch Unusual Clear None None None Ember Snapper Unusual None Coal None Summer Pyrogrub Rare None Coal None Winter Volcanic Geode Rare None Magnet None None Obsidian Salmon Legendary None Coal Night Winter Inferno Wood Mythical None None None None Obsidian Swordfish Mythical Windy and Clear Minnow None Summer Molten Banshee Exotic Clear Truffle Worm None Summer Molten Rippler Secret Windy Luminous Larva Day Summer Ashclaw Apex None Coal None None

Snowburrow

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Freezing Shroom Trash Foggy None Night Winter Penguin Mythical Foggy None Night Winter White Sturgeon Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Night Winter Glacial Fragment Fragment None None None Winter

Snowcap Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Ice Trash None Magent None None Bluegill Common Clear Insect None Summer and Spring Grayling Common Foggy Insect Day Summer and Spring Herring Common Clear and Windy Shrimp Day Summer and Spring Pollock Common Foggy and Rain None None Summer Red Drum Common None Insect None Spring and Autumn Artic Char Uncommon None Insect None Apring and Autumn Blackfish Uncommon None Worm Night None Burbot Uncommon Foggy Minnow None Autumn Glacier Pike Unusual Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring Lingcod Unusual Windy Fish Head Day Autumn and Summer Skipjack Tuna Unusual None None None None Sturgeon Rare None Seaweed None None Pond Emperor Legendary Clear Squid None Winter Glacierfish Mythical Rain and Foggy Truffle Worm Night Winter Ringle Mythical Clear and Foggy Bagel Night Winter Baby Pond Emperor Exotic Clear Squid None Winter

Sunstone Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Glassfish Common Clear Flakes None None Sweetfish Common Clear Worm None Autumn Chinfish Uncommon Rain None None Autumn and Winter Longtail Bass Uncommon Foggy Shrimp None Spring and Summer Red Tang Uncommon None Flakes None Spring and Summer Trumpetfish Unusual None Shrimp Day Autumn and Summer Mahi Mahi Rare Slear and Windy None None Spring Napoleonfish Rare Windy None Day Summer Ancient Wood Legendary None None None None Sunfish Legendary Clear None Day Summer Wiifish Legendary None None None Autumn Voltfish Mythical Rain Super Flakes Night None Speed Core Exotic None None None None Tartaruga Exotic Foggy Mist Worms None Winter

Terrapin Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Gudgeon Common None Insect Day Spring and Summer Smallmouth Bass Common Windy Worm None Spring and Sutumn Walleye Uncommon None Minnow None Spring and Autumn White Bass Uncommon Foggy Minnow Day Spring and Summer Chinook Salmon Unusual None Minnow None Autumn Redeye Bass Unusual Windy Flakes Day Spring and Autumn King Oyster Rare None None None Spring and Autumn Golden Smallmouth Legendary Foggy Flakes Day Autumn Olm Legendary Clear and Foggy Flakes Night None Sea Turtle Mythical None None Day None Manatee Secret Clear Seaweed Day Spring and Winter

The Depths

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Destroyed Fossil Trash None None Day None Scrap Metal Trash None None Day None Deep-sea Dragonfish Common None Deep Coral Night None Deep-sea Hatchetfish Common None Seaweed Night None Depth Octopus Unusual None Coral Day None Frilled Shark Unusual None Fish Head Night None Luminescent Minnow Unusual None Seaweed Night Spring Three-eyed Fish Unusual None Seaweed Night None Black Dragon Fish Rare None Deep Coral Night None Goblin Shark Rare None Fish Head Night Spring and Summer Spider Crab Rare None Deep Coral Day Summer Ancient Eel Legendary None Coal Night Spring and Summer Nautilus Legendary None None Night Spring and Summer Small Spine Chimera Legendary None Seaweed Day Summer and Spring Barreleye Fish Mythical None Deep Coral Night Summer Mutated Shark Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter Sea Snake Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter Ancient Depth Serpent Exotic None Truffle Worm Night None

Treasure Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Bluegem Angelfish Common None Shrimp None None Coin Triggerfish Commmon None Bagel None None Crowned Royal Gramma Common None Worm None None Emerald Angelfish Common None Insect None None Gem Anchovy Common None Worm None None Gem Salmon Common None Flakes None None Gem Eel Uncommon None Seaweed None None Gemscale Mandarinfish Uncommon None Mist Worms None None Goldband Butterflyfish Uncommon None Gale Grub None None Coin Squid Unusual None Magnet None None Golden Dorado Unusual None Lushrooms None None Hidden Filefish Unusual None Lagoon Leech None None Coin Piranha Rare None Magnet None None Net Wolffish Rare None Squid None None Queen Angelfish Rare None Minnow None None Gem Dolphin Legendary None Crystal Bananas None None Ruby Lionfish Legendary None Crystal Bananas None None Gem Arlin Mythical None Sapphire Krill None None Gemstone Whale Shark Mythical None Sapphire Krill None None Goldfin Octopus Exotic None Golden Shrimp Bait None None Gem Blobfish Secret None Golden Shrimp Bait None None

Veil of the Forsaken

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Hydra Haddock Common Windy Insect None None Kraken Koi Uncommon Clear Worm None None Serpent Surgeonfish Uncommon Foggy Bagel None None Gorgon Grouper Unusual Clear Minnow None None Cyclone scorpionfish Rare Rain Seaweed None None Siren Sculpijn Rare Windy Squid None None Typhoon tailfin Legendary Rain Truffle Worm None None Twilight Tentaclefish Mythical Clear Truffle Worm None None Scylla Secret None Shark Head None None

Vertigo

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Night Shrimp Common Clear None Day Summer and Winter Spiderfish Common None None None Winter Twilight Eel Uncommon None Insect None Winter Fangborn Gar Unusual Foggy Fish Head None None Abysscuda Rare None Minnow None Spring and Summer Voidfin Mahi Rare Clear and Windy Truffle Worm None Spring Rubber Ducky Legendary Rain None None None Isonade Mythical None Truffle Worm None None The Depths Key Exotic None None Day None

Volcanic Vents

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Hellfire Haddock Common Rain Worm Night Summer Inferno Hide Common None None None None Emerbtail Eel Uncommon None Flakes Night Spring Infernal Iguanafish Uncommon Windy Insect Night None Somldering Stingray Unusual None Seaweed Night Spring Molten Moray Rare Rain Minnow None Spring Pyrite Pufferfish Rare None Shrimp Night Autumn Scalding Swordfish Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Day Summer Blisterbak Blenny Mythical Clear Fish Head Day Summer Magma Leviathan Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Day Summer

Regionless

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season Seaweed Trash None Magnet None None Log Trash None Magent None None Boot Trash None Magent None None Driftwood Trash None Magnet None None Rock Trash None Magnet None None Tire Trash None Magnet None None Lobster Common Clear None Day Summer and Autumn Doubloon Common Clear None None Summer Common Crate Uncommon None Magnet None None Fish Barrel Uncommon None Magnet None None Bait Crate Uncommon None Magnet None None Quality Bait Crate Rare None Magnet None None Tropical Bait Crate Rare None Magnet None None Carbon Crate Rare None Magnet None None Moon Wood Legendary None None None None Yellow Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None Green Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None Blue Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None Red Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None 🐋 Secret None None None None 🐟 Secret None None None None 🐡 Secret None None None None 🦈 Secret None None None None 🦑 Secret None None None None Baby Bloop Fish Secret Rain Luminous Larva Night Autumn Bloop Cosmetic Crate Secret None Magnet None None Experimental Salmon Secret Rain Bagel None Autumn and Winter Friend Fish Secret It would rather stay inside Pizza None None Him Secret None None None None Cosmic Relic Relic None None None None Enchant Relic Relic None None None None Exalted Relic Relic None None None None Song of the Deep Relic None None None None Twisted Relic Relic None None None None Bloop Fish Apex Rain Luminous Larva Night Autumn Skeletal Serpent Apex None None None None

All limited-time Fisch fish

There are a lot of fish that you can't get anymore, as they were only available for a limited time through various events. Every fish in this category, across all of the events, falls under the 'limited' category. Except for the Admin Exclusive event, the fish in that category count as the special rarity.

FischFright

Candy Fish

Ghoulfish

Lurkerfish

Nessie

Skelefish

Zombiefish

Archaeological Hunt

Ancient Serpent Skull

Ancient Serpent Spine

Barracuda's Spine

Claw Gill

Fossil Fan

Nessie's Spine

Shark Fang

Spine Blade

Spine Bone

Spined Fin

Fischgiving

Turkey

Fischmas

Basic Present

Candy Cane Carp

Cookie

Festive Bait Crate

Gingerbread Fish

Glass of Milk

Icicle

Northstar Serpent

Olmdeer

Winter's Edge

Frozen Fangfish

Hollow Flake Catfish

Crystal Carp

Glacier Glofish

Hollyscale trout

Golden Tide

Ancient Algae

Confetti Shark

Snowcap Algae

Hourglass Bass

Countdown Perch

Eternal Frostwhale

Tidal Pike

Forsaken Algae

Mushgrove Algae

Valentine's Day

Lovestorm Eel

Lovestorm Eel Supercharged

Ashfall

Ashcloud Archerfish

Burnt Betta

Blistered Eel

Ember Catfish

Cinder Carp

Scooty Salmon

Molten Minnow

Lava Lamprey

Pyro Pike

Lucky Event

Blarney McBreeze

O'Mando Goldrin

Rowdy McCharm

Sunny O'Coin

Plumrick O'Luck

Crypt

Bone Lanternfish

Black Veil Ray

Siren's Guppy

Haxeye Snapper

Harbinger Koi

Wraithfin

Slain Maw

Rotfin Eel

Cults Curse

Abyssal Maw

Eldritch Spineback

Bloodscript Eel

Profane Ray

Wretched Guppy

Hollow Gazer

The Whispering One

Veilborn Parasite

Animals

Capybass

Cluckfin

Cocokoi

Duckfin Tuna

Kittyfish

Krabbit

Mained Lionfish

Minnowse

Parrotfish

Pengwhal

Piglet Pike

Piranhamunk

Porcufish

Racuda

Salmoose

Seacow

Siren Sheep

Suirrelray

Zebrafishlet

LEGO

Azure Studfish

Brickhorse

Cardinal Studfish

Clown Brickfish

Crab Stud

Glow Brick

Goldbrick

Jellystud

Stud Koi

Stud Shark

Stud Turtle

Studling Crab

Studolodon

Studphin

Tentabrick

Yellow Studfish

Smurf's Movie Event

Brainy Smurf

Clumsy Smurf

Grouchy Smurf

Hefty

Ken

Mama Poot

Moxie

No Name

Papa Smurf

Vanity

Jurassic World Event

Dasyatis

Diplomystus

Edestus

Giant Lamprey

Gillicus

Jurassic Helicoprion

Lurassic Mosasaurus

Oreochima

Rhizodus

Admin-Exclusive

Fern

Fischipedia Accurate Pickle

Flashlight

Frank

Fridge

Gargantuan Taco

Ghost

Ghoul

Glitch Cap

Glitched Shades

Golden Coin

Golden Egg

Golden Nessie

Golden Scylla

Gygax Egg

JellyBop

Kind Egg

Lava Bucket

Lightning Bolt

Mango

Mango Smoothie

Mango Whale

Moon

Mr Tentacles

Mrs Tentacles

Mustard Hat

Obsidian

Parasite

Pine Tree

Poltergeist

Puzzle Egg

Raindrop

Rocket Ship

Royal Egg

Shadow Egg

Singularity

Snowflake

Snowman

Star

Stationary Egg

Supersized Bloop Fish

Supersized Driftwood

Supersized Floppy

Supersized Mosslurker

Supersized Scylla

Supersized Sea Pickle

Taco

Tentacles Junior

Toilet Fish

Turkey Leg

UFO

Venoblossom

Wanwood Egg

8-Bit Mr Tentacles

Admin Bait Crate

Admin Fish Barrel

Alien Buddy

Alien Hat

Black Iron Bucket

Bloxy Cola

Bluesteel Egg

Bombastic Egg

Bouncing Egg

Brainfreeze Egg

Brighteyes Egg

Broken Scylla

Cheezburger

Cloud

Corrupted Floppy

Corrupted Kraken

Corrupted Megalodon

Currupted Mosslurker

Corrupted Scylla

Cousin Tentacles

Fischfest

Beach Ball Pufferfish

Beach Crate

Coconut

Lifeguard Whistle

Message in a Bottle

Popsicle

Sand Castle

Sandslasher

Sea Sponge

Shellphone

Sunglasses

Sunscreen Bottle

Sunsquid

Surfboard Ray

Tidepopper

Tiki Mask

Jungle's Echo Event

Mossjaw Scapula

Mossjaw Spine

Mossjaw Jaw

Mossjaw Tail

Mossjaw Skull

Fisch Anniversary

Baby's First Balloon

Birthday Cake

Birthday Gift

Birthday Dumbo Octopus

Birthday Squid

Birthday Megalodon

Birthday Goldfish

FischFright 2

Baby Nessie

Candle Carp

Candy Corn Cod

Caramel Chub

Coffin Crab

Ectoplasm Eel

Eerie Relic

Frankenshrimp

Frightful Crate

Frightful Relic

Ghost Minnow

Gravestone Stingray

Gummy Guppy

Jack-o-Lantern

Kelpie

Licorice Leech

Lollipop Lamprey

Marshmallow Mackerel

Mourning Manta Ray

Phantom Jellyfish

Potion Perch

Pumpkin Pufferfish

Scarecrow

Skeletal Nessie

Spider Salmon

Spooky Relic

Vampire Perch

Werewolf Walleye

Xtra Sour Gummy Pack

Octophant

Octophant

Orcanda

Flamangler

Shrimpanzee

Slurpfloth

Royal Tigerfish

Fischgiving 2

Bountiful Bait Crate

Frosty Turkey

Coral Turkey

Pioneer Turkey

Ghost Turkey

Lost Turkey Magma Turkey

Mossy Turkey

Murky Turkey

Pilgrim Hat

Pioneer Turkey

Pirate Turkey

Poseidon Turkey

Slate Turkey

Sunny Turkey

All removed Fisch fish

The following fish are no longer available in-game due to their complete removal, which includes all of the species native to the Second Sea. Every fish in this section, except those that are part of The Cursed Shores bestiary, fall under the extinct rarity.

Azure Lagoon

Algae Lurker

Azure Prowler

Bloomtail

Brackscale

Depth Drifter

Glimmer Guppy

Lagoon Dart

Murkfin

Phantom Brine

Reed Striker

Swampjaw

Verdant Mirage

Emberreach

Ashscale Minnow

Basalt Pike

Blazebelly

Brimstone Angler

Cinder Dart

Cragscale

Emberwing

Firecrest

Furnace Leaper

Glowfin Skipper

Hellmaw Eel

Inferno Chaser

Lava Bream

Magma Pike

Moltenstripe

Obsidian Koi

Pyre Fang

Scorchray

Searfin

Smogfish

Smolderfang

Sulfur Snapper

Sunflare Tetra

Tropicspike

Volcanic Prowler

Gilded Arch

Black Grouper

Bluehead Wrasse

Coney Grouper

Doctorfish Tang

French Grunt

Great Barracuda

Islandhopper Butterflyfish

Ocean Triggerfish

Rainbow Grouper

Rock Hind

Scrawled Filefish

Sergeant Major

Spadefish

Spotted Moray Eel

Squirrelfish

Stoplight Parrotfish

Tilefish

Isle of New Beginnings

Abyss Flicker

Crestscale

Driftfin Rain

Horizon Tetra

Lantern Snapper

Phantom Koi

Reefdart

Tidallow

Whisper Eel

Lushgrove

Bogscale

Canopy Tetra

Echo Koi

Fogstripe

Glade Lurker

Hollow

Idolfish

Jungle Phantom

Murkdrifter

Primordial Levi

Relic Dart

Temple Perch

Vinefish

Netter's Haven

Azureback Haddock School

Blobfish School

Bluefin Tuna School

Coralwing Guppy School

Duskwave Herring School

Infernal Halibut School

Lagoon Lobster

Lobster King

Moonveil Salmon School

Pufferling School

Rock LobsterSardines School

Seaspawn Shrimp School

Shiver Swarmfish School

Slipper Lobster

Studster

Veinfin Tetra School

Waveborne Lobster

Western Rock Lobster

Open Ocean

Apex Leviathan

Bigfin Squid

Black Swallower

Boarfish

Cursed Thread

Fangtooth

Four Eyes Fish

Hogchoker

Knifefish

Lumpclinger

Pelican Eel

Psychedelic Frogfish

Pupfish

Rock Gunnel

Sarcastic Fringehead

Sea Leviathan

Snakehead

Snipefish

Telescopefish

Tripod Fish

Velvet Belly Lanternshark

Warty Angler

X-ray Tetra

Pine Shoals

Blue Foamtail

Drifting Gildfin

Oak Stripetail

Parktail Spinesnapper

Pine Zephyrfish

Redwood Duskray

Sunray Sunscale

Thornfish

Watching Glowfin

Waveborne

Abyss Dart

Breaker Moth

Depth Lurker

Drift Claw

Foamrunner

Gale Snapper

Gust Tail

Ripple Spine

Sprayfin

Storm Skipper

Surge Pike

Tide Fang

Vortex Ray

Wave Piercer

Whale Interior

Bearded Toadfish

Giant Moray

Gulf Toadfish

Oyster Toadfish

Smooth Toadfish

Splendid Toadfish

Lobster Shores

Lobster

Ancient Lobster

Langoustine

Roslit Ray Lobster

Scalloped Spiny Lobster

Snowcap Lobster

Spiny Sunstone Lobster

Terrapin Lobster

The Cursed Shores

Fish Rarity Blisterfish Common Gloombiter Common Murkslither Uncommon Rotjaw Uncommon Split Eye Snapper Unusual Tumor Pike Unusual Crawling Angler Rare Hollowfin Rare Screaming Fluke Legendary Veinspawn Legendary Chasm Leech Mythical Dreaming Aberration Exotic Abyssborn Monstrosity Secret

How many Fisch fish rarities are there?

Now that you know about all of the fish, allow us the trouble of looking back through to count the number of rarities. In Fisch, the fish fall under one of 16 rarities, and they are as follows:

Trash

Common

Uncommon

Unusual

Rare

Legendary

Mythical

Exotic

Secret

Relic

Fragment

Gemstone

Extinct

Limited

Apex

Special

Depending on the rarity, you may need to get a different Fisch rod to get the fish that you're after. You can also check out our Fisch tier list, just to see what the best rods are in general.

What determines the value of a Fisch fish?

Fish in Fisch have a valuation that centers on their weight, attributes, and mutations, meaning the exact same species can fetch you a drastically different price. So, if you want to get the most amount of money, you want to catch fish with mutations, especially the ones that are a higher rarity. We can tell you more with our Fisch value list.