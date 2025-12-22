A list of every Fisch fish

Even the most established anglers might find the number of Fisch fish intimidating, but we're here to break it all down for you and tell you everything you need to know about them. Here, you can find every single fish in the game (of which there are more than 1k), and we can even tell you what season, time, bait, and weather they need to appear.
Our help for you in Roblox's Fisch doesn't stop there either, as we can tell you all about the latest Fisch update, which typically includes new fish, as well as the latest Fisch codes. Trust us, you need all the freebies you can get if you want to complete your bestiary.
What are Fisch fish?
It's pretty self-explanatory: the fish are what you catch in Fisch, with more than 1k available across various rarities. Some are incredibly common to find, while others are so rare you might only ever hear their name rather than see them. To keep things as simple as possible, we're listing the available fish by region, then, at the end, we'll let you know what the limited and removed fish are.
In each table for the available fish, you can find the name of the fish, along with how rare they are, and whether they have any preference when it comes to the weather, bait, time, and season.
Here are all of the fisch fish:
Abyssal Zenith
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Titanic Black Seadevil
|Common
|Rain
|Bagel
|None
|None
|Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|None
|Summer
|Colossal Saccopharynx
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Flakes
|None
|None
|Abyssal Bearded Seadevil
|Uncommon
|None
|Insect
|None
|Winter
|Radiant Triplewart Seasdevil
|Unusual
|Clear
|Shrimp
|None
|Wutumn
|Deeplight Footballfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Seaweed
|None
|Spring
|Infant Giant Seadevil
|Legendary
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Autumn
|Voidglow Ghostfish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Squid
|None
|Spring
|Giant Seadevil
|Mythical
|Clear
|Fish Head
|None
|Autumn
|Crowned Anglerfish
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Autumn
Ancient Archives
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Palaeoniscum
|Unusual
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Birgeria
|Unusual
|None
|Worm
|Day
|None
|Phanerorhynchus
|Rare
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Diplurus
|Legendary
|None
|Shrimp
|Day
|None
|Lepidotes
|Mythical
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Amblypterus
|Mythical
|None
|Deep Coral
|Day
|None
Ancient Isle
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Cladoselache
|Common
|None
|Worm
|Day
|None
|Piranha
|Common
|None
|Squid
|None
|Spring and Winter
|Starfish
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|None
|Summer
|Anomalocaris
|Uncommon
|None
|Minnow
|Night
|None
|Onychodus
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|Night
|None
|Xiphactinus
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Autumn and Winter
|Hyneria
|Unusual
|Foggy
|None
|None
|Spring
|Acanthodii
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Cobia
|Rare
|Rain
|Insect
|None
|Summer and Autumn
|Hallucigenia
|Rare
|None
|Flakes
|Day
|Autumn
|Floppy
|Legendary
|None
|Super Flakes
|None
|Autumn
|Ginsu Shark
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Summer
|Leedscihthys
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Squid
|Day
|None
|Dunklepsteus
|Legendary
|None
|Minnow
|Day
|None
|Helicoprion
|Mythical
|Clear
|Squid
|None
|None
|Meg's Spine
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Mosaraurus
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Meg's Fang
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Megalodon
|Exotic
|None
|Tryhard Worm and Shark Head
|None
|None
|Ancient Megalodon
|Exotic
|None
|Shark Head
|None
|None
|Banana
|Secret
|Rain
|None
|None
|Summer
|Phantom Megalodon
|Limited
|None
|Shark Head
|None
|None
|Ancient Fragment
|Fragment
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Deep Sea Fragment
|Fragment
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Earth Fragment
|Fragment
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Solar Fragment
|Fragment
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Moonstone
|Gemstone
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Amethyst
|Gemstone
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Opal
|Gemstone
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Ruby
|Gemstone
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Lapis Lazuli
|Gemstone
|None
|None
|None
|None
Atlantean Storm
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Tempest Ray
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Seaweed
|None
|Winter
|Abyss Snapper
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|None
|Autumn
|Whirlpool Marlin
|Unusual
|Rain
|Squid
|None
|Spring
|Vortex Barracuda
|Unusual
|Clear
|Minnow
|None
|Summer
|Typhoon Tuna
|Rare
|Rain
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Cyclone Mako
|Rare
|Windy
|Fish Head
|None
|Spring
|Maelstorm Shark
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Autumn
|Void Angler
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Summer
Atlantis
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Atlantean Sardine
|Common
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Aqua Scribe
|Common
|Clear
|Seaweed
|Day
|None
|Lightning Minnow
|Common
|Rain
|Flakes
|Day
|None
|Atlantean Anchovy
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Oracle Minnow
|Common
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|None
|Column Crawler
|Common
|None
|Worm
|None
|None
|Neptune's Nibbler
|Common
|Clear
|Seaweed
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Sparkfin Tetra
|Common
|Rain
|Insect
|Day
|None
|Voltfin Carp
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|None
|None
|Poseidon's Perch
|Common
|Clear
|Insect
|Day
|Spring
|Sunken Silverscale
|Common
|Clear
|Shrimp
|Day
|Summer
|Echo Fisher
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Shrimp
|Night
|None
|Temple Drifter
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Deep Coral
|Day
|None
|Colossal Carp
|Uncommon
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|None
|Marble Maiden
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|None
|Summer and Spring
|Crystal Chrous
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Mosiac Swimmer
|Uncommon
|None
|Coral
|None
|Spring
|Static Ray
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Shrimp
|None
|None
|Tentacled Horror
|Uncommon
|None
|Shrimp
|Night
|None
|Shadowfang Snapper
|Uncommon
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Titan Tuna
|Uncommon
|None
|Fish Head
|Day
|None
|Chronos Deep Swimmer
|Unusual
|None
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
|Oracle's Eye
|Unusual
|Foggy
|Night Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Leviathan Bass
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Helios Ray
|Unusual
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Day
|Summer
|Philosopher's Fish
|Unusual
|Clear
|Coral
|Day
|None
|Siren Singer
|Unusual
|Clear
|Deep Coral
|Night
|Summer
|Storm Eel
|Unusual
|Rain
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Tentacle Eel
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Giant Manta
|Unusual
|None
|Shrimp
|Day
|None
|Thunder Bass
|Unusual
|Rain
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Atlantean Guardian
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|None
|Starlit Weaver
|Rare
|Clear
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Atlantean Alchemist
|Rare
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Twilight Glowfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Night Shrimp
|Night
|None
|Triton's Herald
|Rare
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Massive Marlin
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|Day
|None
|Eldritch Horror
|Rare
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Stormcloud Angelfish
|Rare
|Rain
|Shrimp
|None
|None
|Lightning Pike
|Rare
|Rain
|Minnow
|None
|None
|Deep One
|Rare
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Titanfang Grouper
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Titanic Sturgeon
|Rare
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|None
|Voidscale Guppy
|Rare
|Clear
|Night Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Deep Behemoth
|Legendary
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Deep Emperor
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Kraken's Herald
|Legendary
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Thunder Serpent
|Legendary
|Rain
|None
|Night
|None
|Deep Crownfish
|Legendary
|Clear
|None
|Day
|None
|Mage Marlin
|Legendary
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Abyssal King
|Legendary
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Abyssal Goliath
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Void Emperor
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|King Jellyfish
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Zeus' Heral
|Mythical
|Rain
|None
|Night
|None
|Abyssal Devourer
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
|Celestial Koi
|Mythical
|Rain
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|The Kraken
|Exotic
|None
|Truffle Worm and Tryhard Worm
|Night
|None
|Ancient Kraken
|Secret
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
Blue Moon
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Moon Arctic Char
|Common
|Clear
|Insect
|None
|Winter
|Gloamfin Gar
|Common
|Rain
|Gale Grub
|None
|Winter
|Silver Scuttler
|Common
|Windy
|Bagel
|None
|Winter
|Moonveil Killfish
|Common
|Foggy
|Ember Berries
|None
|Winter
|Pale Ghost Lumpfish
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Flakes
|None
|Winter
|Frost Ray
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Worm
|None
|Winter
|Lurking Crescent Pike
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Lagoon Leech
|None
|Winter
|Moonridge Catfish
|Unusual
|Clear
|Mis Worms
|None
|Winter
|Blue Langanose
|Unusual
|Clear
|Seaweed
|None
|Winter
|Starbellied Wolf Fish
|Rare
|Rain
|Minnow
|None
|Winter
|Crescent Madtom
|Rare
|Rain
|Lushrooms
|None
|Winter
|Bog Lantern Goby
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Crystal Bananas
|None
|Winter
|Icy Daggerfish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Winter
|Tarnished Moongill
|Mythical
|Windy
|Sapphire Krill
|None
|Winter
|Lunar Monkfish
|Mythical
|Windy
|Shark Head
|None
|Winter
|Moon Idol
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
Brine Pool
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Bone
|Trash
|None
|Magent
|None
|None
|Gazerfish
|Common
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Autumn and Winter
|Brine Shrimp
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Globe Jellyfish
|Unusual
|Foggy
|None
|None
|None
|Dweller Catfish
|Rare
|None
|Weird Algae
|Day
|Winter
|Brine Phantom
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|Night
|Autumn
|Spectral Serpent
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
Calm Zone
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Quartzfin Queenfish
|Common
|Clear
|Insect
|Day
|Summer
|Diamond Discus
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|Winter
|Emerald Elephantnose
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Bagel
|Day
|Summer
|Sapphire Stargazer
|Unusual
|Clear
|Seaweed
|None
|Spring
|Prismatic Parrotfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Minnow
|None
|Spring
|Ruby Rasbora
|Rare
|Clear
|Squid
|Night
|Winter
|Crystal Corydoras
|Legendary
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Autumn
|Shimmering Silverside
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Spring
|Crystallized Seadragon
|Exotic
|Windy
|Shark Head
|None
|Spring
Carrot Garden
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Carrot Goldfish
|Common
|Clear
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Pufferfish
|Common
|Rain
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Minnow
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Eel
|Uncommon
|Windy
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Salmon
|Rare
|Clear
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Turtle
|Legendary
|Clear
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Snapper
|Mythical
|Foggy
|None
|None
|Spring
|Carrot Shark
|Exotic
|Windy
|None
|None
|Spring
Castaway Cliffs
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Flamekissed Hawkfish
|Common
|Windy
|Bagel
|Night
|Spring
|Clowned Triggerfish
|Common
|Clear
|Gale Grub
|Day
|Summer
|Cobalt Angelfish
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Mandarinfish
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Insect
|Day
|Spring
|Trevally
|Unusual
|Clear
|Minnow
|Day
|Winter
|Warty Frogfish
|Rare
|Foggy
|Flakes
|Night
|Spring
|Hidden Pipefish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Seaweed
|Night
|Autumn
|Mirage Toadfish
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Autumn
|Scalloped Hammerhead
|Exotic
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Day
|Autumn
|Great Goldcursed Shark
|Secret
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|Night
|Autumn
Challenger's Deep
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Frostscale Fangtooth
|Common
|None
|Bagel
|Day
|Winter
|Cryoskin
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Subzero Stargazer
|Uncommon
|None
|Flakes
|Day
|Winter
|Chillshadow Chub
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Insect
|Day
|None
|Deep Freeze Devilfish
|Unusual
|Rain
|Squid
|None
|Autumn
|Cryo Coelcanth
|Rare
|Clear
|Shrimp
|None
|Autumn
|Iceberg
|Rare
|Windy
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Polar Prowler
|Legendary
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Chillfin Chimaera
|Mythical
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Frozen Leviathan
|Exotic
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
Crimson Cavern
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Red Spotted Blenny
|Common
|Clear
|Worm
|Day
|Spring
|Sea Raven
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Red Crabsquid
|Uncommon
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer
|Red Fangtooth
|Rare
|Rain
|Flakes
|Night
|Autumn
|Viperfish
|Rare
|Rain
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Japanese Dragon Eel
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Winter
|Vampire Squid
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Autumn
|Colossal Ancient Dragon
|Exotic
|Clear
|Shark Head
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Lithodes Megacantha
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Weird Algae
|Night
|Spring
Cryogenic Canal
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Snowflake Smelt
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Flakes
|Day
|Winter
|Frost Minnow
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Cnowback Char
|Unusual
|None
|Insect
|Day
|Winter
|Iced Perch
|Unusual
|None
|Insect
|None
|Winter
|Frozen Pike
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Chillfin Herring
|Rare
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|Winter
|Icebreaker Haddock
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|Day
|Winter
|Frostjaw Cod
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Aurora Trout
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Glacial Sturgeon
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
Crystal Cove
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Pufferflute
|Rare
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|Autumn
|Mutated Crystal Shrimp
|Rare
|Rain
|None
|Night
|Summer
|Opalexcent Catfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Insect
|None
|Winter and Spring
|Crystal Lobster
|Legendary
|Rain
|None
|Night
|Summer
|Stringed Grouper
|Legendary
|Rain
|Shrimp
|Day
|Summer
|Crystal Filled Shark
|Legendary
|Rain
|Shrimp
|Night
|Summer
|Musical crab
|Mythical
|Rain
|None
|Night
|Summer
|DJ Spinopus
|Mythical
|Clear
|Snare
|Night
|Summer and Spring
Cultist Lair
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Cave Loach
|Common
|Foggy
|Worm
|Day
|Autumn
|Mexican Tetra
|Common
|Foggy
|Insect
|Day
|Spring
|Abyssal Slickhead
|Common
|Rain
|Minnow
|Night
|Summer
|Sinocyclochelius
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Insect
|Day
|Spring
|Gollum Snakehead
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Worm
|Day
|Autumn
|Typhelotris
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Insect
|Night
|Summer
|Vlind Swamp Eel
|Unusual
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Summer
|Sloane's Viperfish
|Rare
|Windy
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Spiny Hatchetfish
|Rare
|Foggy
|Insect
|Day
|Spring
|Garra Andruzzi
|Rare
|Foggy
|Seaweed
|Day
|Spring
|Swapfish
|Legendary
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Summer
|Garra Typhlops
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Seaweed
|Day
|Autumn
|Ozark Cavefish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Worm
|Night
|Autumn
|Scaly Dragonfish
|Mythical
|Windy
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Abyssal Grenadier
|Mythical
|Windy
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Stoplight Loosejaw
|Mythical
|Windy
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Cathulith
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Spring
|Cave Angel Fish
|Exotic
|Clear
|Insect
|Day
|Summer
|Key of Oaths
|Exotic
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Leviathan
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Winter
|Key of Whispers
|Exotic
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Profane Leviathan
|Secret
|Foggy
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Winter
Cursed Isle
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Blisterfish
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Autumn
|Gloombiter
|Common
|Foggy
|Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Murkslither
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Squid
|Night
|Winter
|Rotjaw
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Minnow
|Day
|Autumn
|Split Eye Snapper
|Unusual
|Windy
|Flakes
|Day
|Spring
|Tumor Pike
|Unusual
|Foggy
|Insect
|Night
|Autumn
|Crawling Angler
|Rare
|Foggy
|Sapphire Krill
|Night
|Autumn
|Hollowfin
|Rare
|Clear
|Squid
|Night
|Winter
|Screaming Fluke
|Legendary
|Windy
|Mist Worms
|Night
|Autumn
|Veinspawn
|Legendary
|Rain
|Mist Worms
|Night
|Winter
|Chasm Leech
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Mist Worms
|None
|Winter
|Dreaming Aberration
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Mist Worms
|Night
|Winter
|Abyssborn Monstrosity
|Secret
|Rain
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Winter
Desolate Deep
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Stalacite
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|String
|Trash
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Horseshoe Crab
|Common
|Clear and Rain
|None
|None
|Spring
|Slate Tuna
|Common
|Clear and Rain
|None
|None
|Spring
|Coral Geode
|Uncommon
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Phantom Ray
|Uncommon
|None
|Weird Algae
|Night
|Summer and Autumn
|Cockatoo Squid
|Unusual
|None
|Minnow
|Night
|Summer and Autumn
|Rockstar Hermit Crab
|Unusual
|Foggy
|None
|None
|Summer
|Banditfish
|Rare
|None
|Insect
|None
|Spring
|Barbed Shark
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|None
|Midnight Axolotl
|Legendary
|None
|Insect
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Emperor Jellyfish
|Mythical
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Sea Mine
|Mythical
|Clear
|None
|None
|None
Forsaken Shores
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Day
|Season
|Corsair Grouper
|Common
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|Spring
|Shortfin Mako Shark
|Common
|Rain
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Galleon Goliath
|Uncommon
|None
|Squid
|Day
|Winter
|Buccaneer Barracuda
|Uncommon
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|Winter
|Scurvy Sailfish
|Unusual
|None
|Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Cutlass Fish
|Unusual
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Spring
|Reefrunner Snapper
|Rare
|None
|Insect
|Day
|None
|Cursed Eel
|Rare
|Rain
|Coral
|Night
|Winter
|Shripwreck Barracuda
|Legendary
|Rain
|Coral
|Night
|None
|Captain's Goldfish
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Day
|Summer
|Golden Seahorse
|Mythical
|None
|Weird Algae
|Day
|Summer
|Pirate Captain's Goldfish
|Secret
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Day
|Summer
Frigid Cavern
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Ice Eel
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Frigid Shrimp
|Uncommon
|None
|Flakes
|Night
|Winter
|Ice Jellyfish
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Ice Octopus
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|Day
|Winter
|Snowfish
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Frigid Taco
|Rare
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Polar Alligator
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Frigid Mammoth Tusk
|Mythical
|None
|None
|Night
|Winter
Glacial Grotto
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Frostling Goby
|Uncommon
|None
|Insect
|Day
|Winter
|Snowgil Dace
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Icy Walleye
|Unusual
|None
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Chillback Whitefish
|None
|None
|Worm
|None
|Winter
|Glacier Swordfish
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Shiverfin Haddock
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|Day
|Winter
|Frostbite Flounder
|Rare
|None
|Squid
|None
|Winter
|Icefang Barracuda
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Borealis Snapper
|Legendary
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Icebeard Shark
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
Grand Reef
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Reef Minnow
|Common
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Coral Chromis
|Common
|None
|Flakes
|None
|None
|Reef Goby
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|None
|None
|Coral Guard
|Uncommon
|None
|Shrimp
|None
|None
|Crystal Wrasse
|Unusual
|None
|Insect
|None
|None
|Reef Parrotfish
|Rare
|None
|Coral
|None
|None
|Coral Emperor
|Legendary
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|None
|Grand Reef Guardian
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
Keepers Altar
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Pale Tang
|Uncommon
|None
|Bagel
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Bluefish
|Unusual
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|Summer
|Lapisjack
|Rare
|Clear and Rain
|Minnow
|Day
|Spring
|Keepers Guardian
|Rare
|Rain
|Worm
|None
|Winter
|Umbral Shark
|Legendary
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Void Wood
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|None
Lost Jungle
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Cardinal Tetra
|Common
|Clear
|Earthworm
|Day
|Summer
|Neon Tetra
|Common
|Clear
|Ant
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Bronze Corydoras
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Beetle Grub
|Day
|Spring and Autumn
|Freshwater Pacu
|Unusual
|Rain
|Cricket
|Day
|Autumn
|Oscar Cichlid
|Unusual
|Clear and Rain
|CRicket
|Day
|Summer and Autumn
|Black Ghost Knifefish
|Rare
|Foggy
|Insect
|Night
|Autumn
|Northern Snakehead
|Rare
|Clear
|Centipede
|Day
|Summer
|Silver Arowana
|Rare
|Clear
|Snail
|Day
|Summer
|Payara
|Rare
|Clear and Windy
|Minnow
|Night
|Summer
|Redeye Piranha
|Rare
|Clear
|Centipede
|Night
|Summer
|Electric Eel
|Legendary
|Rain
|Stag Beetle
|Night
|Summer and Autumn
|Pirarucu
|Legendary
|Clear and Rain
|Dragonfly
|Day
|Summer
|Piraiba
|Legendary
|Rain
|Dragonfly
|Night
|Autumn
|Goliath Tigerfish
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Stag Beetle
|Night
|Autumn
|Motoro Stringray
|Mythical
|Rain
|Dragonfly
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Mossjaw
|Exotic
|None
|Glowworm
|Night
|None
|Elder Mossjaw
|Secret
|None
|Glowworm
|Night
|None
Luminescent Cavern
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Bluelip Batfish
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Hawaiian Bobtail Squid
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Shrimp
|Night
|Summer
|Dinoflagellates
|Unusual
|None
|Weird Algae
|Night
|Spring
|Blue Ribbon Eel
|Rare
|Foggy
|Flakes
|Night
|Autumn
|Kitefin Shark
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Winter
|Electric Blue Seashorse
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Spring
|Atolla Jellyfish
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Autumn
|Colossal Blue Dragon
|Exotic
|Clear
|Shark Head
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Blue Sea Slug
|Secret
|Foggy
|None
|Night
|Winter
|Colossal Ethereal Dragon
|Secret
|None
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
Moosewood
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Red Snapper
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|Summer and Autumn
|Bream
|Common
|Foggy
|Worm
|Day
|Spring and Winter
|Trout
|Common
|Clear
|Insect
|None
|None
|Anchovy
|Common
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Spring
|Largemouth Bass
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Sockeye Salmon
|Common
|Rain
|Bagel
|None
|Autumn and Winter
|Goldfish
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|Summer
|Carp
|Uncommon
|None
|Bagel
|None
|None
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|None
|Summer
|Eel
|Unusual
|None
|None
|Night
|None
|Flounder
|Unusual
|Windy
|Squid
|Night
|None
|Pike
|Unusual
|Rain
|Insect
|None
|Autumn and Spring
|Snook
|Unusual
|Clear and Foggy
|Shrimp
|None
|Spring
|Whiptail Catfish
|Legendary
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Whisker Bill
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
|Treble Bass
|Exotic
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
Mushgrove Swamp
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Fungal Cluster
|Trash
|None
|Magenet
|None
|None
|Swapm Bass
|Common
|Windy
|Worm
|None
|Spring and Summer
|White Perch
|Common
|None
|Worm
|None
|Spring and Autumn
|Bowfin
|Uncommon
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Grey Carp
|Uncommon
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|Autumn
|Swamp Scallop
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Catfish
|Rare
|Foggy
|Worm
|Night
|Autumn and Summer
|Marsh Gar
|Rare
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Mushgrove Crab
|Rare
|None
|None
|None
|Summer
|Alligator
|Legendary
|Foggy and Rain
|Fish Head
|Night
|Spring
|Handfish
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Insect
|None
|Spring
|RocketFuel
|Exotic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Resin
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
Ocean
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Sea Bass
|Common
|Clear
|Squid
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Mussel
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Sand Dollar
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|Summer
|Haddock
|Common
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Autumn and Winter
|Porgy
|Common
|Clear and Foggy
|Shrimp
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Sardine
|Common
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Mackerel
|Common
|Foggy
|Shrimp
|Day
|Spring and Autumn
|Shrimp
|Common
|Rain
|None
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Mullet
|Common
|Clear and Foggy
|Bagel
|None
|Summer and Spring
|Cod
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Minnow
|None
|Winter and Spring
|Amberjack
|Uncommon
|Clear and Rain
|Minnow
|Day
|None
|Oyster
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|None
|Summer and Autumn
|Prawn
|Uncommon
|Rain
|None
|Night
|Summer
|Scallop
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|None
|Winter and Autumn
|Crab
|Uncommon
|None
|None
|None
|Spring and Autumn
|Salmon
|Uncommon
|Rain and Clear
|Worm
|None
|Spring and Winter
|Barracuda
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Day
|None
|Nurse Shark
|Unusual
|None
|Minnow
|Night
|Summer and Autumn
|Anglerfish
|Rare
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Winter and Autumn
|Bluefin Tuna
|Rare
|None
|Minnow
|None
|Summer
|Coealacanth
|Rare
|Clear
|None
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Cookiecutter Shark
|Rare
|Clear and Foggy
|Bagel
|Night
|Summer and Spring
|Halibut
|Rare
|Rain
|Squid
|None
|Summer and Spring
|Pufferfish
|Rare
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|Spring
|Sailfish
|Rare
|Windy and Clear
|Minnow
|None
|Spring
|Sea Urchin
|Rare
|Foggy
|None
|None
|None
|Stingray
|Rare
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Swordfish
|Rare
|Windy and Clear
|Squid
|None
|Summer
|Bull Shark
|Legendary
|Foggy and Rain
|Fish Head
|None
|Spring
|Crown Bass
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Squid
|Night
|Summer
|Dolphin
|Legendary
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Flying Fish
|Legendary
|None
|Minnow
|Night
|None
|Moon Fish
|Legendary
|Clear
|Minnow
|Night
|Winter
|Rabbitfish
|Legendary
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Sawfish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|Night
|Autumn
|Colossal Squid
|Mthical
|Foggy
|None
|Night
|Winter
|Great Hammerhead Shark
|Mythical
|Windy
|Fish Head
|Day
|Spring
|Great White Shark
|Mythical
|Clear
|Fish Head
|None
|Autumn
|Mythic Fish
|Mythical
|None
|Flakes
|Day
|None
|Oarfish
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Squid
|None
|Winter
|Sea Pickle
|Mythical
|Clear and Foggy
|Seaweed
|Night
|Autumn and Summer
|Whale Shark
|Mythical
|Clear
|Seaweed
|Night
|Autumn and Summer
|Blobfish
|Exotic
|None
|Shrinp
|None
|Summer
|Boots
|Exotic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Orca
|Exotic
|None
|Shark Head
|None
|None
|Ancient Orca
|Secret
|None
|Shark Head
|None
|None
|Long Pike
|Secret
|Rain
|Insect
|None
|Autumn and Spring
|Moby
|Secret
|None
|Squid
|None
|Summer
|Mustard
|Secret
|Rain
|Seaweed
|None
|Summer
|Akkorokamui
|Apex
|None
|Meteor and Stag Beetle
|None
|None
|Beluga
|Apex
|Clear
|Squid
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Charybdis
|Apex
|None
|Meteor and Stag Beetle
|Night
|None
|Lusca
|Apex
|None
|Meteor and Stag Beetle
|Day
|None
|Magician Narwhal
|Apex
|Clear
|Golden Worm
|None
|Summer
|Mosslurker
|Apex
|Rain
|Shark Head
|Night
|None
|Marwhal
|Apex
|Clear
|Shrimp
|Day
|Summer
Overgrowth Caves
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Season
|Weather
|Icy Salmon
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Icy Anchovy
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Worm
|Day
|Winter
|Icy Carp
|Unusual
|None
|Bagel
|None
|Winter
|Frigid Crab
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Icy Goldfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Flakes
|Day
|Winter
|Icy Tuna
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|None
|Winter
|Frigid Antlers
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Frozen Walnut
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Glass Diamond
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
Roslit Bay
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Chub
|Common
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|Summer
|Minnow
|Common
|Clear
|Bagel
|None
|Autumn
|Pearl
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Perch
|Common
|Clear
|Worm
|None
|None
|Blue Tang
|Uncommon
|None
|Flakes
|Day
|Summer
|Butterflyfish
|Uncommon
|Clear and Foggy
|Flakes
|Day
|None
|Clownfish
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Flakes
|None
|Summer
|Pimpkinseed
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Minnow
|None
|Summer
|Angelfish
|Unusual
|Clear
|Worm
|None
|None
|Clam
|Unusual
|Foggy
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Gilded Pearl
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Ribbon Eel
|Unusual
|None
|Minnow
|None
|Summer
|Rose Pearl
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Squid
|Unusual
|Squid
|Shrimp
|Night
|Winter
|Yellow Boxfish
|Unusual
|Seaweed
|Seaweed
|Day
|None
|Alligator Gar
|Rare
|Clear
|None
|None
|Summer
|Arapaima
|Rare
|Foggy
|Minnow
|None
|None
|Mauve Pearl
|Rare
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Suckermouth Catfish
|Rare
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|Autumn
|Axolotl
|Legendary
|None
|Insect
|Night
|Spring and Autumn
|Deep Pearl
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Dumbo Octopus
|Legendary
|Rain
|Worm
|None
|Spring
|Aurora Pearl
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Manta Ray
|Mythical
|None
|Shrimp
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Golden Sea Pearl
|Exotic
|None
|None
|None
|None
Roslit Volcano
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Basalt
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Magma Tang
|Uncommon
|None
|Coal
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Ember Perch
|Unusual
|Clear
|None
|None
|None
|Ember Snapper
|Unusual
|None
|Coal
|None
|Summer
|Pyrogrub
|Rare
|None
|Coal
|None
|Winter
|Volcanic Geode
|Rare
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Obsidian Salmon
|Legendary
|None
|Coal
|Night
|Winter
|Inferno Wood
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Obsidian Swordfish
|Mythical
|Windy and Clear
|Minnow
|None
|Summer
|Molten Banshee
|Exotic
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Summer
|Molten Rippler
|Secret
|Windy
|Luminous Larva
|Day
|Summer
|Ashclaw
|Apex
|None
|Coal
|None
|None
Snowburrow
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Freezing Shroom
|Trash
|Foggy
|None
|Night
|Winter
|Penguin
|Mythical
|Foggy
|None
|Night
|Winter
|White Sturgeon
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Glacial Fragment
|Fragment
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
Snowcap Island
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Ice
|Trash
|None
|Magent
|None
|None
|Bluegill
|Common
|Clear
|Insect
|None
|Summer and Spring
|Grayling
|Common
|Foggy
|Insect
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Herring
|Common
|Clear and Windy
|Shrimp
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Pollock
|Common
|Foggy and Rain
|None
|None
|Summer
|Red Drum
|Common
|None
|Insect
|None
|Spring and Autumn
|Artic Char
|Uncommon
|None
|Insect
|None
|Apring and Autumn
|Blackfish
|Uncommon
|None
|Worm
|Night
|None
|Burbot
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Minnow
|None
|Autumn
|Glacier Pike
|Unusual
|Rain
|Insect
|None
|Autumn and Spring
|Lingcod
|Unusual
|Windy
|Fish Head
|Day
|Autumn and Summer
|Skipjack Tuna
|Unusual
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Sturgeon
|Rare
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Pond Emperor
|Legendary
|Clear
|Squid
|None
|Winter
|Glacierfish
|Mythical
|Rain and Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|Winter
|Ringle
|Mythical
|Clear and Foggy
|Bagel
|Night
|Winter
|Baby Pond Emperor
|Exotic
|Clear
|Squid
|None
|Winter
Sunstone Island
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Glassfish
|Common
|Clear
|Flakes
|None
|None
|Sweetfish
|Common
|Clear
|Worm
|None
|Autumn
|Chinfish
|Uncommon
|Rain
|None
|None
|Autumn and Winter
|Longtail Bass
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Shrimp
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Red Tang
|Uncommon
|None
|Flakes
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Trumpetfish
|Unusual
|None
|Shrimp
|Day
|Autumn and Summer
|Mahi Mahi
|Rare
|Slear and Windy
|None
|None
|Spring
|Napoleonfish
|Rare
|Windy
|None
|Day
|Summer
|Ancient Wood
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Sunfish
|Legendary
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer
|Wiifish
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|Autumn
|Voltfish
|Mythical
|Rain
|Super Flakes
|Night
|None
|Speed Core
|Exotic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Tartaruga
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Mist Worms
|None
|Winter
Terrapin Island
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Gudgeon
|Common
|None
|Insect
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Smallmouth Bass
|Common
|Windy
|Worm
|None
|Spring and Sutumn
|Walleye
|Uncommon
|None
|Minnow
|None
|Spring and Autumn
|White Bass
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Minnow
|Day
|Spring and Summer
|Chinook Salmon
|Unusual
|None
|Minnow
|None
|Autumn
|Redeye Bass
|Unusual
|Windy
|Flakes
|Day
|Spring and Autumn
|King Oyster
|Rare
|None
|None
|None
|Spring and Autumn
|Golden Smallmouth
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Flakes
|Day
|Autumn
|Olm
|Legendary
|Clear and Foggy
|Flakes
|Night
|None
|Sea Turtle
|Mythical
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Manatee
|Secret
|Clear
|Seaweed
|Day
|Spring and Winter
The Depths
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Destroyed Fossil
|Trash
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Scrap Metal
|Trash
|None
|None
|Day
|None
|Deep-sea Dragonfish
|Common
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Deep-sea Hatchetfish
|Common
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|None
|Depth Octopus
|Unusual
|None
|Coral
|Day
|None
|Frilled Shark
|Unusual
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|None
|Luminescent Minnow
|Unusual
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|Spring
|Three-eyed Fish
|Unusual
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|None
|Black Dragon Fish
|Rare
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|None
|Goblin Shark
|Rare
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Spider Crab
|Rare
|None
|Deep Coral
|Day
|Summer
|Ancient Eel
|Legendary
|None
|Coal
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Nautilus
|Legendary
|None
|None
|Night
|Spring and Summer
|Small Spine Chimera
|Legendary
|None
|Seaweed
|Day
|Summer and Spring
|Barreleye Fish
|Mythical
|None
|Deep Coral
|Night
|Summer
|Mutated Shark
|Mythical
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Sea Snake
|Mythical
|None
|Fish Head
|Night
|Winter
|Ancient Depth Serpent
|Exotic
|None
|Truffle Worm
|Night
|None
Treasure Island
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Bluegem Angelfish
|Common
|None
|Shrimp
|None
|None
|Coin Triggerfish
|Commmon
|None
|Bagel
|None
|None
|Crowned Royal Gramma
|Common
|None
|Worm
|None
|None
|Emerald Angelfish
|Common
|None
|Insect
|None
|None
|Gem Anchovy
|Common
|None
|Worm
|None
|None
|Gem Salmon
|Common
|None
|Flakes
|None
|None
|Gem Eel
|Uncommon
|None
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Gemscale Mandarinfish
|Uncommon
|None
|Mist Worms
|None
|None
|Goldband Butterflyfish
|Uncommon
|None
|Gale Grub
|None
|None
|Coin Squid
|Unusual
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Golden Dorado
|Unusual
|None
|Lushrooms
|None
|None
|Hidden Filefish
|Unusual
|None
|Lagoon Leech
|None
|None
|Coin Piranha
|Rare
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Net Wolffish
|Rare
|None
|Squid
|None
|None
|Queen Angelfish
|Rare
|None
|Minnow
|None
|None
|Gem Dolphin
|Legendary
|None
|Crystal Bananas
|None
|None
|Ruby Lionfish
|Legendary
|None
|Crystal Bananas
|None
|None
|Gem Arlin
|Mythical
|None
|Sapphire Krill
|None
|None
|Gemstone Whale Shark
|Mythical
|None
|Sapphire Krill
|None
|None
|Goldfin Octopus
|Exotic
|None
|Golden Shrimp Bait
|None
|None
|Gem Blobfish
|Secret
|None
|Golden Shrimp Bait
|None
|None
Veil of the Forsaken
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Hydra Haddock
|Common
|Windy
|Insect
|None
|None
|Kraken Koi
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Worm
|None
|None
|Serpent Surgeonfish
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Bagel
|None
|None
|Gorgon Grouper
|Unusual
|Clear
|Minnow
|None
|None
|Cyclone scorpionfish
|Rare
|Rain
|Seaweed
|None
|None
|Siren Sculpijn
|Rare
|Windy
|Squid
|None
|None
|Typhoon tailfin
|Legendary
|Rain
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
|Twilight Tentaclefish
|Mythical
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
|Scylla
|Secret
|None
|Shark Head
|None
|None
Vertigo
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Night Shrimp
|Common
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer and Winter
|Spiderfish
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|Winter
|Twilight Eel
|Uncommon
|None
|Insect
|None
|Winter
|Fangborn Gar
|Unusual
|Foggy
|Fish Head
|None
|None
|Abysscuda
|Rare
|None
|Minnow
|None
|Spring and Summer
|Voidfin Mahi
|Rare
|Clear and Windy
|Truffle Worm
|None
|Spring
|Rubber Ducky
|Legendary
|Rain
|None
|None
|None
|Isonade
|Mythical
|None
|Truffle Worm
|None
|None
|The Depths Key
|Exotic
|None
|None
|Day
|None
Volcanic Vents
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Hellfire Haddock
|Common
|Rain
|Worm
|Night
|Summer
|Inferno Hide
|Common
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Emerbtail Eel
|Uncommon
|None
|Flakes
|Night
|Spring
|Infernal Iguanafish
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Insect
|Night
|None
|Somldering Stingray
|Unusual
|None
|Seaweed
|Night
|Spring
|Molten Moray
|Rare
|Rain
|Minnow
|None
|Spring
|Pyrite Pufferfish
|Rare
|None
|Shrimp
|Night
|Autumn
|Scalding Swordfish
|Legendary
|Clear
|Truffle Worm
|Day
|Summer
|Blisterbak Blenny
|Mythical
|Clear
|Fish Head
|Day
|Summer
|Magma Leviathan
|Exotic
|Foggy
|Truffle Worm
|Day
|Summer
Regionless
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Bait
|Time
|Season
|Seaweed
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Log
|Trash
|None
|Magent
|None
|None
|Boot
|Trash
|None
|Magent
|None
|None
|Driftwood
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Rock
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Tire
|Trash
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Lobster
|Common
|Clear
|None
|Day
|Summer and Autumn
|Doubloon
|Common
|Clear
|None
|None
|Summer
|Common Crate
|Uncommon
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Fish Barrel
|Uncommon
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Bait Crate
|Uncommon
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Quality Bait Crate
|Rare
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Tropical Bait Crate
|Rare
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Carbon Crate
|Rare
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Moon Wood
|Legendary
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Yellow Energy Crystal
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Green Energy Crystal
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Blue Energy Crystal
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Red Energy Crystal
|Mythical
|None
|None
|None
|None
|🐋
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|🐟
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|🐡
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|🦈
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|🦑
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Baby Bloop Fish
|Secret
|Rain
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Autumn
|Bloop Cosmetic Crate
|Secret
|None
|Magnet
|None
|None
|Experimental Salmon
|Secret
|Rain
|Bagel
|None
|Autumn and Winter
|Friend Fish
|Secret
|It would rather stay inside
|Pizza
|None
|None
|Him
|Secret
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Cosmic Relic
|Relic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Enchant Relic
|Relic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Exalted Relic
|Relic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Song of the Deep
|Relic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Twisted Relic
|Relic
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Bloop Fish
|Apex
|Rain
|Luminous Larva
|Night
|Autumn
|Skeletal Serpent
|Apex
|None
|None
|None
|None
All limited-time Fisch fish
There are a lot of fish that you can't get anymore, as they were only available for a limited time through various events. Every fish in this category, across all of the events, falls under the 'limited' category. Except for the Admin Exclusive event, the fish in that category count as the special rarity.
FischFright
- Candy Fish
- Ghoulfish
- Lurkerfish
- Nessie
- Skelefish
- Zombiefish
Archaeological Hunt
- Ancient Serpent Skull
- Ancient Serpent Spine
- Barracuda's Spine
- Claw Gill
- Fossil Fan
- Nessie's Spine
- Shark Fang
- Spine Blade
- Spine Bone
- Spined Fin
Fischgiving
- Turkey
Fischmas
- Basic Present
- Candy Cane Carp
- Cookie
- Festive Bait Crate
- Gingerbread Fish
- Glass of Milk
- Icicle
- Northstar Serpent
- Olmdeer
Winter's Edge
- Frozen Fangfish
- Hollow Flake Catfish
- Crystal Carp
- Glacier Glofish
- Hollyscale trout
Golden Tide
- Ancient Algae
- Confetti Shark
- Snowcap Algae
- Hourglass Bass
- Countdown Perch
- Eternal Frostwhale
- Tidal Pike
- Forsaken Algae
- Mushgrove Algae
Valentine's Day
- Lovestorm Eel
- Lovestorm Eel Supercharged
Ashfall
- Ashcloud Archerfish
- Burnt Betta
- Blistered Eel
- Ember Catfish
- Cinder Carp
- Scooty Salmon
- Molten Minnow
- Lava Lamprey
- Pyro Pike
Lucky Event
- Blarney McBreeze
- O'Mando Goldrin
- Rowdy McCharm
- Sunny O'Coin
- Plumrick O'Luck
Crypt
- Bone Lanternfish
- Black Veil Ray
- Siren's Guppy
- Haxeye Snapper
- Harbinger Koi
- Wraithfin
- Slain Maw
- Rotfin Eel
Cults Curse
- Abyssal Maw
- Eldritch Spineback
- Bloodscript Eel
- Profane Ray
- Wretched Guppy
- Hollow Gazer
- The Whispering One
- Veilborn Parasite
Animals
- Capybass
- Cluckfin
- Cocokoi
- Duckfin Tuna
- Kittyfish
- Krabbit
- Mained Lionfish
- Minnowse
- Parrotfish
- Pengwhal
- Piglet Pike
- Piranhamunk
- Porcufish
- Racuda
- Salmoose
- Seacow
- Siren Sheep
- Suirrelray
- Zebrafishlet
LEGO
- Azure Studfish
- Brickhorse
- Cardinal Studfish
- Clown Brickfish
- Crab Stud
- Glow Brick
- Goldbrick
- Jellystud
- Stud Koi
- Stud Shark
- Stud Turtle
- Studling Crab
- Studolodon
- Studphin
- Tentabrick
- Yellow Studfish
Smurf's Movie Event
- Brainy Smurf
- Clumsy Smurf
- Grouchy Smurf
- Hefty
- Ken
- Mama Poot
- Moxie
- No Name
- Papa Smurf
- Vanity
Jurassic World Event
- Dasyatis
- Diplomystus
- Edestus
- Giant Lamprey
- Gillicus
- Jurassic Helicoprion
- Lurassic Mosasaurus
- Oreochima
- Rhizodus
Admin-Exclusive
- Fern
- Fischipedia Accurate Pickle
- Flashlight
- Frank
- Fridge
- Gargantuan Taco
- Ghost
- Ghoul
- Glitch Cap
- Glitched Shades
- Golden Coin
- Golden Egg
- Golden Nessie
- Golden Scylla
- Gygax Egg
- JellyBop
- Kind Egg
- Lava Bucket
- Lightning Bolt
- Mango
- Mango Smoothie
- Mango Whale
- Moon
- Mr Tentacles
- Mrs Tentacles
- Mustard Hat
- Obsidian
- Parasite
- Pine Tree
- Poltergeist
- Puzzle Egg
- Raindrop
- Rocket Ship
- Royal Egg
- Shadow Egg
- Singularity
- Snowflake
- Snowman
- Star
- Stationary Egg
- Supersized Bloop Fish
- Supersized Driftwood
- Supersized Floppy
- Supersized Mosslurker
- Supersized Scylla
- Supersized Sea Pickle
- Taco
- Tentacles Junior
- Toilet Fish
- Turkey Leg
- UFO
- Venoblossom
- Wanwood Egg
- 8-Bit Mr Tentacles
- Admin Bait Crate
- Admin Fish Barrel
- Alien Buddy
- Alien Hat
- Black Iron Bucket
- Bloxy Cola
- Bluesteel Egg
- Bombastic Egg
- Bouncing Egg
- Brainfreeze Egg
- Brighteyes Egg
- Broken Scylla
- Cheezburger
- Cloud
- Corrupted Floppy
- Corrupted Kraken
- Corrupted Megalodon
- Currupted Mosslurker
- Corrupted Scylla
- Cousin Tentacles
Fischfest
- Beach Ball Pufferfish
- Beach Crate
- Coconut
- Lifeguard Whistle
- Message in a Bottle
- Popsicle
- Sand Castle
- Sandslasher
- Sea Sponge
- Shellphone
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen Bottle
- Sunsquid
- Surfboard Ray
- Tidepopper
- Tiki Mask
Jungle's Echo Event
- Mossjaw Scapula
- Mossjaw Spine
- Mossjaw Jaw
- Mossjaw Tail
- Mossjaw Skull
Fisch Anniversary
- Baby's First Balloon
- Birthday Cake
- Birthday Gift
- Birthday Dumbo Octopus
- Birthday Squid
- Birthday Megalodon
- Birthday Goldfish
FischFright 2
- Baby Nessie
- Candle Carp
- Candy Corn Cod
- Caramel Chub
- Coffin Crab
- Ectoplasm Eel
- Eerie Relic
- Frankenshrimp
- Frightful Crate
- Frightful Relic
- Ghost Minnow
- Gravestone Stingray
- Gummy Guppy
- Jack-o-Lantern
- Kelpie
- Licorice Leech
- Lollipop Lamprey
- Marshmallow Mackerel
- Mourning Manta Ray
- Phantom Jellyfish
- Potion Perch
- Pumpkin Pufferfish
- Scarecrow
- Skeletal Nessie
- Spider Salmon
- Spooky Relic
- Vampire Perch
- Werewolf Walleye
- Xtra Sour Gummy Pack
Octophant
- Octophant
- Orcanda
- Flamangler
- Shrimpanzee
- Slurpfloth
- Royal Tigerfish
Fischgiving 2
- Bountiful Bait Crate
- Frosty Turkey
- Coral Turkey
- Pioneer Turkey
- Ghost Turkey
- Lost Turkey Magma Turkey
- Mossy Turkey
- Murky Turkey
- Pilgrim Hat
- Pioneer Turkey
- Pirate Turkey
- Poseidon Turkey
- Slate Turkey
- Sunny Turkey
All removed Fisch fish
The following fish are no longer available in-game due to their complete removal, which includes all of the species native to the Second Sea. Every fish in this section, except those that are part of The Cursed Shores bestiary, fall under the extinct rarity.
Azure Lagoon
- Algae Lurker
- Azure Prowler
- Bloomtail
- Brackscale
- Depth Drifter
- Glimmer Guppy
- Lagoon Dart
- Murkfin
- Phantom Brine
- Reed Striker
- Swampjaw
- Verdant Mirage
Emberreach
- Ashscale Minnow
- Basalt Pike
- Blazebelly
- Brimstone Angler
- Cinder Dart
- Cragscale
- Emberwing
- Firecrest
- Furnace Leaper
- Glowfin Skipper
- Hellmaw Eel
- Inferno Chaser
- Lava Bream
- Magma Pike
- Moltenstripe
- Obsidian Koi
- Pyre Fang
- Scorchray
- Searfin
- Smogfish
- Smolderfang
- Sulfur Snapper
- Sunflare Tetra
- Tropicspike
- Volcanic Prowler
Gilded Arch
- Black Grouper
- Bluehead Wrasse
- Coney Grouper
- Doctorfish Tang
- French Grunt
- Great Barracuda
- Islandhopper Butterflyfish
- Ocean Triggerfish
- Rainbow Grouper
- Rock Hind
- Scrawled Filefish
- Sergeant Major
- Spadefish
- Spotted Moray Eel
- Squirrelfish
- Stoplight Parrotfish
- Tilefish
Isle of New Beginnings
- Abyss Flicker
- Crestscale
- Driftfin Rain
- Horizon Tetra
- Lantern Snapper
- Phantom Koi
- Reefdart
- Tidallow
- Whisper Eel
Lushgrove
- Bogscale
- Canopy Tetra
- Echo Koi
- Fogstripe
- Glade Lurker
- Hollow
- Idolfish
- Jungle Phantom
- Murkdrifter
- Primordial Levi
- Relic Dart
- Temple Perch
- Vinefish
Netter's Haven
- Azureback Haddock School
- Blobfish School
- Bluefin Tuna School
- Coralwing Guppy School
- Duskwave Herring School
- Infernal Halibut School
- Lagoon Lobster
- Lobster King
- Moonveil Salmon School
- Pufferling School
- Rock LobsterSardines School
- Seaspawn Shrimp School
- Shiver Swarmfish School
- Slipper Lobster
- Studster
- Veinfin Tetra School
- Waveborne Lobster
- Western Rock Lobster
Open Ocean
- Apex Leviathan
- Bigfin Squid
- Black Swallower
- Boarfish
- Cursed Thread
- Fangtooth
- Four Eyes Fish
- Hogchoker
- Knifefish
- Lumpclinger
- Pelican Eel
- Psychedelic Frogfish
- Pupfish
- Rock Gunnel
- Sarcastic Fringehead
- Sea Leviathan
- Snakehead
- Snipefish
- Telescopefish
- Tripod Fish
- Velvet Belly Lanternshark
- Warty Angler
- X-ray Tetra
Pine Shoals
- Blue Foamtail
- Drifting Gildfin
- Oak Stripetail
- Parktail Spinesnapper
- Pine Zephyrfish
- Redwood Duskray
- Sunray Sunscale
- Thornfish
- Watching Glowfin
Waveborne
- Abyss Dart
- Breaker Moth
- Depth Lurker
- Drift Claw
- Foamrunner
- Gale Snapper
- Gust Tail
- Ripple Spine
- Sprayfin
- Storm Skipper
- Surge Pike
- Tide Fang
- Vortex Ray
- Wave Piercer
Whale Interior
- Bearded Toadfish
- Giant Moray
- Gulf Toadfish
- Oyster Toadfish
- Smooth Toadfish
- Splendid Toadfish
Lobster Shores
- Lobster
- Ancient Lobster
- Langoustine
- Roslit Ray Lobster
- Scalloped Spiny Lobster
- Snowcap Lobster
- Spiny Sunstone Lobster
- Terrapin Lobster
The Cursed Shores
|Fish
|Rarity
|Blisterfish
|Common
|Gloombiter
|Common
|Murkslither
|Uncommon
|Rotjaw
|Uncommon
|Split Eye Snapper
|Unusual
|Tumor Pike
|Unusual
|Crawling Angler
|Rare
|Hollowfin
|Rare
|Screaming Fluke
|Legendary
|Veinspawn
|Legendary
|Chasm Leech
|Mythical
|Dreaming Aberration
|Exotic
|Abyssborn Monstrosity
|Secret
How many Fisch fish rarities are there?
Now that you know about all of the fish, allow us the trouble of looking back through to count the number of rarities. In Fisch, the fish fall under one of 16 rarities, and they are as follows:
- Trash
- Common
- Uncommon
- Unusual
- Rare
- Legendary
- Mythical
- Exotic
- Secret
- Relic
- Fragment
- Gemstone
- Extinct
- Limited
- Apex
- Special
Depending on the rarity, you may need to get a different Fisch rod to get the fish that you're after. You can also check out our Fisch tier list, just to see what the best rods are in general.
What determines the value of a Fisch fish?
Fish in Fisch have a valuation that centers on their weight, attributes, and mutations, meaning the exact same species can fetch you a drastically different price. So, if you want to get the most amount of money, you want to catch fish with mutations, especially the ones that are a higher rarity. We can tell you more with our Fisch value list.