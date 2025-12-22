A list of every Fisch fish

There are a lot of Fisch fish waiting in the waters for you, so let's look at the bait, weather, and time of day you need to catch them.

Even the most established anglers might find the number of Fisch fish intimidating, but we're here to break it all down for you and tell you everything you need to know about them. Here, you can find every single fish in the game (of which there are more than 1k), and we can even tell you what season, time, bait, and weather they need to appear.

Our help for you in Roblox's Fisch doesn't stop there either, as we can tell you all about the latest Fisch update, which typically includes new fish, as well as the latest Fisch codes. Trust us, you need all the freebies you can get if you want to complete your bestiary.

What are Fisch fish?

It's pretty self-explanatory: the fish are what you catch in Fisch, with more than 1k available across various rarities. Some are incredibly common to find, while others are so rare you might only ever hear their name rather than see them. To keep things as simple as possible, we're listing the available fish by region, then, at the end, we'll let you know what the limited and removed fish are.

In each table for the available fish, you can find the name of the fish, along with how rare they are, and whether they have any preference when it comes to the weather, bait, time, and season.

Here are all of the fisch fish:

Abyssal Zenith

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Titanic Black Seadevil Common Rain Bagel None None
Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Common Rain Worm None Summer
Colossal Saccopharynx Uncommon Windy Flakes None None
Abyssal Bearded Seadevil Uncommon None Insect None Winter
Radiant Triplewart Seasdevil Unusual Clear Shrimp None Wutumn
Deeplight Footballfish Rare Clear Seaweed None Spring
Infant Giant Seadevil Legendary Clear Truffle Worm None Autumn
Voidglow Ghostfish Legendary Foggy Squid None Spring
Giant Seadevil Mythical Clear Fish Head None Autumn
Crowned Anglerfish Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn

Ancient Archives

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Palaeoniscum Unusual Clear Fish Head Night Spring and Autumn
Birgeria Unusual None Worm Day None
Phanerorhynchus Rare None Deep Coral Night None
Diplurus Legendary None Shrimp Day None
Lepidotes Mythical None Fish Head Night None
Amblypterus Mythical None Deep Coral Day None

Ancient Isle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Cladoselache Common None Worm Day None
Piranha Common None Squid None Spring and Winter
Starfish Uncommon None None None Summer
Anomalocaris Uncommon None Minnow Night None
Onychodus Uncommon None None Night None
Xiphactinus Unusual None Fish Head Night Autumn and Winter
Hyneria Unusual Foggy None None Spring
Acanthodii Unusual None None None Winter
Cobia Rare Rain Insect None Summer and Autumn
Hallucigenia Rare None Flakes Day Autumn
Floppy Legendary None Super Flakes None Autumn
Ginsu Shark Legendary None Fish Head Night Summer
Leedscihthys Legendary Foggy Squid Day None
Dunklepsteus Legendary None Minnow Day None
Helicoprion Mythical Clear Squid None None
Meg's Spine Mythical None None None None
Mosaraurus Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night None
Meg's Fang Mythical None None None None
Megalodon Exotic None Tryhard Worm and Shark Head None None
Ancient Megalodon Exotic None Shark Head None None
Banana Secret Rain None None Summer
Phantom Megalodon Limited None Shark Head None None
Ancient Fragment Fragment None None None None
Deep Sea Fragment Fragment None None None None
Earth Fragment Fragment None None None None
Solar Fragment Fragment None None None None
Moonstone Gemstone None None None None
Amethyst Gemstone None None None None
Opal Gemstone None None None None
Ruby Gemstone None None None None
Lapis Lazuli Gemstone None None None None

Atlantean Storm

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Tempest Ray Uncommon Windy Seaweed None Winter
Abyss Snapper Uncommon Foggy Fish Head None Autumn
Whirlpool Marlin Unusual Rain Squid None Spring
Vortex Barracuda Unusual Clear Minnow None Summer
Typhoon Tuna Rare Rain Fish Head None Winter
Cyclone Mako Rare Windy Fish Head None Spring
Maelstorm Shark Legendary Foggy Truffle Worm None Autumn
Void Angler Mythical Clear Truffle Worm None Summer

Atlantis

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Atlantean Sardine Common None None Day None
Aqua Scribe Common Clear Seaweed Day None
Lightning Minnow Common Rain Flakes Day None
Atlantean Anchovy Common None None None None
Oracle Minnow Common Clear Flakes Day None
Column Crawler Common None Worm None None
Neptune's Nibbler Common Clear Seaweed Day Spring and Summer
Sparkfin Tetra Common Rain Insect Day None
Voltfin Carp Common Rain Worm None None
Poseidon's Perch Common Clear Insect Day Spring
Sunken Silverscale Common Clear Shrimp Day Summer
Echo Fisher Uncommon Foggy Shrimp Night None
Temple Drifter Uncommon Clear Deep Coral Day None
Colossal Carp Uncommon None Seaweed Day None
Marble Maiden Uncommon None Worm None Summer and Spring
Crystal Chrous Uncommon Clear Shrimp Night Winter
Mosiac Swimmer Uncommon None Coral None Spring
Static Ray Uncommon Rain Shrimp None None
Tentacled Horror Uncommon None Shrimp Night None
Shadowfang Snapper Uncommon None Fish Head Night None
Titan Tuna Uncommon None Fish Head Day None
Chronos Deep Swimmer Unusual None Truffle Worm None None
Oracle's Eye Unusual Foggy Night Shrimp Night Winter
Leviathan Bass Unusual None Fish Head Night None
Helios Ray Unusual Clear Fish Head Day Summer
Philosopher's Fish Unusual Clear Coral Day None
Siren Singer Unusual Clear Deep Coral Night Summer
Storm Eel Unusual Rain Fish Head Night None
Tentacle Eel Unusual None Fish Head Night None
Giant Manta Unusual None Shrimp Day None
Thunder Bass Unusual Rain Fish Head Night None
Atlantean Guardian Unusual None Fish Head None None
Starlit Weaver Rare Clear Deep Coral Night None
Atlantean Alchemist Rare Clear Fish Head Night None
Twilight Glowfish Rare Clear Night Shrimp Night None
Triton's Herald Rare None Deep Coral Night None
Massive Marlin Rare None Fish Head Day None
Eldritch Horror Rare None Truffle Worm Night None
Stormcloud Angelfish Rare Rain Shrimp None None
Lightning Pike Rare Rain Minnow None None
Deep One Rare None Truffle Worm Night None
Titanfang Grouper Rare None Fish Head Night None
Titanic Sturgeon Rare None Seaweed Night None
Voidscale Guppy Rare Clear Night Shrimp Night Winter
Deep Behemoth Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None
Deep Emperor Legendary None Fish Head Night None
Kraken's Herald Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None
Thunder Serpent Legendary Rain None Night None
Deep Crownfish Legendary Clear None Day None
Mage Marlin Legendary Clear Fish Head Night None
Abyssal King Legendary None Truffle Worm Night None
Abyssal Goliath Mythical None Truffle Worm Night None
Void Emperor Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter
King Jellyfish Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter
Zeus' Heral Mythical Rain None Night None
Abyssal Devourer Mythical None Truffle Worm Night None
Celestial Koi Mythical Rain Truffle Worm Night Winter
The Kraken Exotic None Truffle Worm and Tryhard Worm Night None
Ancient Kraken Secret None Truffle Worm Night None

Blue Moon

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Moon Arctic Char Common Clear Insect None Winter
Gloamfin Gar Common Rain Gale Grub None Winter
Silver Scuttler Common Windy Bagel None Winter
Moonveil Killfish Common Foggy Ember Berries None Winter
Pale Ghost Lumpfish Uncommon Foggy Flakes None Winter
Frost Ray Uncommon Windy Worm None Winter
Lurking Crescent Pike Uncommon Windy Lagoon Leech None Winter
Moonridge Catfish Unusual Clear Mis Worms None Winter
Blue Langanose Unusual Clear Seaweed None Winter
Starbellied Wolf Fish Rare Rain Minnow None Winter
Crescent Madtom Rare Rain Lushrooms None Winter
Bog Lantern Goby Legendary Foggy Crystal Bananas None Winter
Icy Daggerfish Legendary Foggy Truffle Worm None Winter
Tarnished Moongill Mythical Windy Sapphire Krill None Winter
Lunar Monkfish Mythical Windy Shark Head None Winter
Moon Idol Secret None None None None

Brine Pool

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Bone Trash None Magent None None
Gazerfish Common None Worm Day Autumn and Winter
Brine Shrimp Uncommon None None Day None
Globe Jellyfish Unusual Foggy None None None
Dweller Catfish Rare None Weird Algae Day Winter
Brine Phantom Legendary Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn
Spectral Serpent Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night None

Calm Zone

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Quartzfin Queenfish Common Clear Insect Day Summer
Diamond Discus Uncommon Clear Flakes Day Winter
Emerald Elephantnose Uncommon Clear Bagel Day Summer
Sapphire Stargazer Unusual Clear Seaweed None Spring
Prismatic Parrotfish Rare Clear Minnow None Spring
Ruby Rasbora Rare Clear Squid Night Winter
Crystal Corydoras Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Night Autumn
Shimmering Silverside Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Spring
Crystallized Seadragon Exotic Windy Shark Head None Spring

Carrot Garden

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Carrot Goldfish Common Clear None None Spring
Carrot Pufferfish Common Rain None None Spring
Carrot Minnow Uncommon Foggy None None Spring
Carrot Eel Uncommon Windy None None Spring
Carrot Salmon Rare Clear None None Spring
Carrot Turtle Legendary Clear None None Spring
Carrot Snapper Mythical Foggy None None Spring
Carrot Shark Exotic Windy None None Spring

Castaway Cliffs

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Flamekissed Hawkfish Common Windy Bagel Night Spring
Clowned Triggerfish Common Clear Gale Grub Day Summer
Cobalt Angelfish Uncommon Rain Worm Night Winter
Mandarinfish Uncommon Foggy Insect Day Spring
Trevally Unusual Clear Minnow Day Winter
Warty Frogfish Rare Foggy Flakes Night Spring
Hidden Pipefish Legendary Foggy Seaweed Night Autumn
Mirage Toadfish Mythical Foggy Squid Night Autumn
Scalloped Hammerhead Exotic Clear Fish Head Day Autumn
Great Goldcursed Shark Secret Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn

Challenger's Deep

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Frostscale Fangtooth Common None Bagel Day Winter
Cryoskin Common None None None None
Subzero Stargazer Uncommon None Flakes Day Winter
Chillshadow Chub Uncommon Clear Insect Day None
Deep Freeze Devilfish Unusual Rain Squid None Autumn
Cryo Coelcanth Rare Clear Shrimp None Autumn
Iceberg Rare Windy Minnow Night Winter
Polar Prowler Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter
Chillfin Chimaera Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter
Frozen Leviathan Exotic Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter

Crimson Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Red Spotted Blenny Common Clear Worm Day Spring
Sea Raven Uncommon Rain Worm Day Winter
Red Crabsquid Uncommon Clear None Day Summer
Red Fangtooth Rare Rain Flakes Night Autumn
Viperfish Rare Rain Minnow Night Winter
Japanese Dragon Eel Legendary Foggy Squid Night Winter
Vampire Squid Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn
Colossal Ancient Dragon Exotic Clear Shark Head None Spring and Summer
Lithodes Megacantha Exotic Foggy Weird Algae Night Spring

Cryogenic Canal

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Snowflake Smelt Uncommon Rain Flakes Day Winter
Frost Minnow Uncommon None Worm Day Winter
Cnowback Char Unusual None Insect Day Winter
Iced Perch Unusual None Insect None Winter
Frozen Pike Rare None Fish Head None Winter
Chillfin Herring Rare None Seaweed Day Winter
Icebreaker Haddock Rare None Fish Head Day Winter
Frostjaw Cod Legendary None Fish Head Night Winter
Aurora Trout Mythical Clear Truffle Worm Night Winter
Glacial Sturgeon Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter

Crystal Cove

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Pufferflute Rare Clear Flakes Day Autumn
Mutated Crystal Shrimp Rare Rain None Night Summer
Opalexcent Catfish Rare Clear Insect None Winter and Spring
Crystal Lobster Legendary Rain None Night Summer
Stringed Grouper Legendary Rain Shrimp Day Summer
Crystal Filled Shark Legendary Rain Shrimp Night Summer
Musical crab Mythical Rain None Night Summer
DJ Spinopus Mythical Clear Snare Night Summer and Spring

Cultist Lair

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Cave Loach Common Foggy Worm Day Autumn
Mexican Tetra Common Foggy Insect Day Spring
Abyssal Slickhead Common Rain Minnow Night Summer
Sinocyclochelius Uncommon Foggy Insect Day Spring
Gollum Snakehead Uncommon Foggy Worm Day Autumn
Typhelotris Uncommon Rain Insect Night Summer
Vlind Swamp Eel Unusual Rain Worm Night Summer
Sloane's Viperfish Rare Windy Minnow Night Winter
Spiny Hatchetfish Rare Foggy Insect Day Spring
Garra Andruzzi Rare Foggy Seaweed Day Spring
Swapfish Legendary Rain Worm Night Summer
Garra Typhlops Legendary Foggy Seaweed Day Autumn
Ozark Cavefish Legendary Foggy Worm Night Autumn
Scaly Dragonfish Mythical Windy Minnow Night Winter
Abyssal Grenadier Mythical Windy Fish Head Night Winter
Stoplight Loosejaw Mythical Windy Minnow Night Winter
Cathulith Exotic Foggy Squid Night Spring
Cave Angel Fish Exotic Clear Insect Day Summer
Key of Oaths Exotic None None Day None
Leviathan Exotic Foggy Luminous Larva Night Winter
Key of Whispers Exotic None None Day None
Profane Leviathan Secret Foggy Luminous Larva Night Winter

Cursed Isle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Blisterfish Common Rain Worm Night Autumn
Gloombiter Common Foggy Shrimp Night Winter
Murkslither Uncommon Rain Squid Night Winter
Rotjaw Uncommon Foggy Minnow Day Autumn
Split Eye Snapper Unusual Windy Flakes Day Spring
Tumor Pike Unusual Foggy Insect Night Autumn
Crawling Angler Rare Foggy Sapphire Krill Night Autumn
Hollowfin Rare Clear Squid Night Winter
Screaming Fluke Legendary Windy Mist Worms Night Autumn
Veinspawn Legendary Rain Mist Worms Night Winter
Chasm Leech Mythical Foggy Mist Worms None Winter
Dreaming Aberration Exotic Foggy Mist Worms Night Winter
Abyssborn Monstrosity Secret Rain Luminous Larva Night Winter

Desolate Deep

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Stalacite Trash None Magnet None None
String Trash None None None None
Horseshoe Crab Common Clear and Rain None None Spring
Slate Tuna Common Clear and Rain None None Spring
Coral Geode Uncommon None Magnet None None
Phantom Ray Uncommon None Weird Algae Night Summer and Autumn
Cockatoo Squid Unusual None Minnow Night Summer and Autumn
Rockstar Hermit Crab Unusual Foggy None None Summer
Banditfish Rare None Insect None Spring
Barbed Shark Legendary None Fish Head None None
Midnight Axolotl Legendary None Insect Night Spring and Autumn
Emperor Jellyfish Mythical None Magnet None None
Sea Mine Mythical Clear None None None

Forsaken Shores

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Day Season
Corsair Grouper Common None Seaweed Day Spring
Shortfin Mako Shark Common Rain Deep Coral Night None
Galleon Goliath Uncommon None Squid Day Winter
Buccaneer Barracuda Uncommon None Deep Coral Night Winter
Scurvy Sailfish Unusual None Shrimp Night Winter
Cutlass Fish Unusual None Worm Day Spring
Reefrunner Snapper Rare None Insect Day None
Cursed Eel Rare Rain Coral Night Winter
Shripwreck Barracuda Legendary Rain Coral Night None
Captain's Goldfish Mythical None Truffle Worm Day Summer
Golden Seahorse Mythical None Weird Algae Day Summer
Pirate Captain's Goldfish Secret None Truffle Worm Day Summer

Frigid Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Ice Eel Uncommon None Worm Night Winter
Frigid Shrimp Uncommon None Flakes Night Winter
Ice Jellyfish Unusual None None None Winter
Ice Octopus Unusual None Fish Head Day Winter
Snowfish Rare None Fish Head None Winter
Frigid Taco Rare None None None Winter
Polar Alligator Legendary None Fish Head Night Winter
Frigid Mammoth Tusk Mythical None None Night Winter

Glacial Grotto

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Frostling Goby Uncommon None Insect Day Winter
Snowgil Dace Uncommon None Worm Day Winter
Icy Walleye Unusual None Minnow Night Winter
Chillback Whitefish None None Worm None Winter
Glacier Swordfish Rare None Fish Head None Winter
Shiverfin Haddock Rare None Fish Head Day Winter
Frostbite Flounder Rare None Squid None Winter
Icefang Barracuda Rare None Fish Head None Winter
Borealis Snapper Legendary Clear Fish Head Night Winter
Icebeard Shark Mythical None Truffle Worm Night Winter

Grand Reef

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Reef Minnow Common None Seaweed None None
Coral Chromis Common None Flakes None None
Reef Goby Uncommon None Worm None None
Coral Guard Uncommon None Shrimp None None
Crystal Wrasse Unusual None Insect None None
Reef Parrotfish Rare None Coral None None
Coral Emperor Legendary None Fish Head None None
Grand Reef Guardian Mythical None Truffle Worm None None

Keepers Altar

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Pale Tang Uncommon None Bagel None Spring and Summer
Bluefish Unusual Clear Flakes Day Summer
Lapisjack Rare Clear and Rain Minnow Day Spring
Keepers Guardian Rare Rain Worm None Winter
Umbral Shark Legendary Clear Fish Head Night Winter
Void Wood Legendary None None None None

Lost Jungle

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Cardinal Tetra Common Clear Earthworm Day Summer
Neon Tetra Common Clear Ant Day Spring and Summer
Bronze Corydoras Uncommon Rain Beetle Grub Day Spring and Autumn
Freshwater Pacu Unusual Rain Cricket Day Autumn
Oscar Cichlid Unusual Clear and Rain CRicket Day Summer and Autumn
Black Ghost Knifefish Rare Foggy Insect Night Autumn
Northern Snakehead Rare Clear Centipede Day Summer
Silver Arowana Rare Clear Snail Day Summer
Payara Rare Clear and Windy Minnow Night Summer
Redeye Piranha Rare Clear Centipede Night Summer
Electric Eel Legendary Rain Stag Beetle Night Summer and Autumn
Pirarucu Legendary Clear and Rain Dragonfly Day Summer
Piraiba Legendary Rain Dragonfly Night Autumn
Goliath Tigerfish Mythical Foggy Stag Beetle Night Autumn
Motoro Stringray Mythical Rain Dragonfly Day Spring and Summer
Mossjaw Exotic None Glowworm Night None
Elder Mossjaw Secret None Glowworm Night None

Luminescent Cavern

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Bluelip Batfish Common Rain Worm Day Winter
Hawaiian Bobtail Squid Uncommon Clear Shrimp Night Summer
Dinoflagellates Unusual None Weird Algae Night Spring
Blue Ribbon Eel Rare Foggy Flakes Night Autumn
Kitefin Shark Legendary Foggy Squid Night Winter
Electric Blue Seashorse Mythical Foggy Luminous Larva Night Spring
Atolla Jellyfish Mythical Foggy Truffle Worm Night Autumn
Colossal Blue Dragon Exotic Clear Shark Head None Spring and Summer
Blue Sea Slug Secret Foggy None Night Winter
Colossal Ethereal Dragon Secret None Truffle Worm None None

Moosewood

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Red Snapper Common None None None Summer and Autumn
Bream Common Foggy Worm Day Spring and Winter
Trout Common Clear Insect None None
Anchovy Common Clear None Day Spring
Largemouth Bass Common Rain Worm None Spring and Summer
Sockeye Salmon Common Rain Bagel None Autumn and Winter
Goldfish Uncommon Clear Flakes Day Summer
Carp Uncommon None Bagel None None
Yellowfin Tuna Uncommon None None None Summer
Eel Unusual None None Night None
Flounder Unusual Windy Squid Night None
Pike Unusual Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring
Snook Unusual Clear and Foggy Shrimp None Spring
Whiptail Catfish Legendary None Seaweed Night Spring and Autumn
Whisker Bill Mythical None Truffle Worm None None
Treble Bass Exotic None Magnet None None

Mushgrove Swamp

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Fungal Cluster Trash None Magenet None None
Swapm Bass Common Windy Worm None Spring and Summer
White Perch Common None Worm None Spring and Autumn
Bowfin Uncommon Rain Worm Night Spring and Summer
Grey Carp Uncommon None Seaweed None Autumn
Swamp Scallop Unusual None None None Winter
Catfish Rare Foggy Worm Night Autumn and Summer
Marsh Gar Rare Foggy Fish Head None Winter
Mushgrove Crab Rare None None None Summer
Alligator Legendary Foggy and Rain Fish Head Night Spring
Handfish Mythical Foggy Insect None Spring
RocketFuel Exotic None None None None
Resin Secret None None None None

Ocean

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Sea Bass Common Clear Squid None Spring and Summer
Mussel Common None None None Winter
Sand Dollar Common None None None Summer
Haddock Common None Worm Day Autumn and Winter
Porgy Common Clear and Foggy Shrimp Day Summer and Spring
Sardine Common Clear None Day Spring and Summer
Mackerel Common Foggy Shrimp Day Spring and Autumn
Shrimp Common Rain None Night Spring and Autumn
Mullet Common Clear and Foggy Bagel None Summer and Spring
Cod Uncommon Foggy Minnow None Winter and Spring
Amberjack Uncommon Clear and Rain Minnow Day None
Oyster Uncommon None None None Summer and Autumn
Prawn Uncommon Rain None Night Summer
Scallop Uncommon None None None Winter and Autumn
Crab Uncommon None None None Spring and Autumn
Salmon Uncommon Rain and Clear Worm None Spring and Winter
Barracuda Uncommon None Worm Day None
Nurse Shark Unusual None Minnow Night Summer and Autumn
Anglerfish Rare Foggy Squid Night Winter and Autumn
Bluefin Tuna Rare None Minnow None Summer
Coealacanth Rare Clear None Night Spring and Autumn
Cookiecutter Shark Rare Clear and Foggy Bagel Night Summer and Spring
Halibut Rare Rain Squid None Summer and Spring
Pufferfish Rare None Seaweed None Spring
Sailfish Rare Windy and Clear Minnow None Spring
Sea Urchin Rare Foggy None None None
Stingray Rare Clear None Day Summer and Spring
Swordfish Rare Windy and Clear Squid None Summer
Bull Shark Legendary Foggy and Rain Fish Head None Spring
Crown Bass Legendary Foggy Squid Night Summer
Dolphin Legendary Clear None Day Summer and Spring
Flying Fish Legendary None Minnow Night None
Moon Fish Legendary Clear Minnow Night Winter
Rabbitfish Legendary None Seaweed None None
Sawfish Legendary Foggy Fish Head Night Autumn
Colossal Squid Mthical Foggy None Night Winter
Great Hammerhead Shark Mythical Windy Fish Head Day Spring
Great White Shark Mythical Clear Fish Head None Autumn
Mythic Fish Mythical None Flakes Day None
Oarfish Mythical Foggy Squid None Winter
Sea Pickle Mythical Clear and Foggy Seaweed Night Autumn and Summer
Whale Shark Mythical Clear Seaweed Night Autumn and Summer
Blobfish Exotic None Shrinp None Summer
Boots Exotic None None None None
Orca Exotic None Shark Head None None
Ancient Orca Secret None Shark Head None None
Long Pike Secret Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring
Moby Secret None Squid None Summer
Mustard Secret Rain Seaweed None Summer
Akkorokamui Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle None None
Beluga Apex Clear Squid Night Spring and Summer
Charybdis Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle Night None
Lusca Apex None Meteor and Stag Beetle Day None
Magician Narwhal Apex Clear Golden Worm None Summer
Mosslurker Apex Rain Shark Head Night None
Marwhal Apex Clear Shrimp Day Summer

Overgrowth Caves

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Season Weather
Icy Salmon Uncommon None Worm Day Winter
Icy Anchovy Uncommon Clear Worm Day Winter
Icy Carp Unusual None Bagel None Winter
Frigid Crab Unusual None Fish Head None Winter
Icy Goldfish Rare Clear Flakes Day Winter
Icy Tuna Rare None Fish Head None Winter
Frigid Antlers Legendary None None None Winter
Frozen Walnut Mythical None None None Winter
Glass Diamond Mythical None None None None

Roslit Bay

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Chub Common None Seaweed Day Summer
Minnow Common Clear Bagel None Autumn
Pearl Common None None None None
Perch Common Clear Worm None None
Blue Tang Uncommon None Flakes Day Summer
Butterflyfish Uncommon Clear and Foggy Flakes Day None
Clownfish Uncommon Foggy Flakes None Summer
Pimpkinseed Uncommon Clear Minnow None Summer
Angelfish Unusual Clear Worm None None
Clam Unusual Foggy Seaweed None None
Gilded Pearl Unusual None None None None
Ribbon Eel Unusual None Minnow None Summer
Rose Pearl Unusual None None None None
Squid Unusual Squid Shrimp Night Winter
Yellow Boxfish Unusual Seaweed Seaweed Day None
Alligator Gar Rare Clear None None Summer
Arapaima Rare Foggy Minnow None None
Mauve Pearl Rare None None None None
Suckermouth Catfish Rare None Seaweed Day Autumn
Axolotl Legendary None Insect Night Spring and Autumn
Deep Pearl Legendary None None None None
Dumbo Octopus Legendary Rain Worm None Spring
Aurora Pearl Mythical None None None None
Manta Ray Mythical None Shrimp Night Spring and Summer
Golden Sea Pearl Exotic None None None None

Roslit Volcano

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Basalt Trash None Magnet None None
Magma Tang Uncommon None Coal Day Spring and Summer
Ember Perch Unusual Clear None None None
Ember Snapper Unusual None Coal None Summer
Pyrogrub Rare None Coal None Winter
Volcanic Geode Rare None Magnet None None
Obsidian Salmon Legendary None Coal Night Winter
Inferno Wood Mythical None None None None
Obsidian Swordfish Mythical Windy and Clear Minnow None Summer
Molten Banshee Exotic Clear Truffle Worm None Summer
Molten Rippler Secret Windy Luminous Larva Day Summer
Ashclaw Apex None Coal None None

Snowburrow

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Freezing Shroom Trash Foggy None Night Winter
Penguin Mythical Foggy None Night Winter
White Sturgeon Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Night Winter
Glacial Fragment Fragment None None None Winter

Snowcap Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Ice Trash None Magent None None
Bluegill Common Clear Insect None Summer and Spring
Grayling Common Foggy Insect Day Summer and Spring
Herring Common Clear and Windy Shrimp Day Summer and Spring
Pollock Common Foggy and Rain None None Summer
Red Drum Common None Insect None Spring and Autumn
Artic Char Uncommon None Insect None Apring and Autumn
Blackfish Uncommon None Worm Night None
Burbot Uncommon Foggy Minnow None Autumn
Glacier Pike Unusual Rain Insect None Autumn and Spring
Lingcod Unusual Windy Fish Head Day Autumn and Summer
Skipjack Tuna Unusual None None None None
Sturgeon Rare None Seaweed None None
Pond Emperor Legendary Clear Squid None Winter
Glacierfish Mythical Rain and Foggy Truffle Worm Night Winter
Ringle Mythical Clear and Foggy Bagel Night Winter
Baby Pond Emperor Exotic Clear Squid None Winter

Sunstone Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Glassfish Common Clear Flakes None None
Sweetfish Common Clear Worm None Autumn
Chinfish Uncommon Rain None None Autumn and Winter
Longtail Bass Uncommon Foggy Shrimp None Spring and Summer
Red Tang Uncommon None Flakes None Spring and Summer
Trumpetfish Unusual None Shrimp Day Autumn and Summer
Mahi Mahi Rare Slear and Windy None None Spring
Napoleonfish Rare Windy None Day Summer
Ancient Wood Legendary None None None None
Sunfish Legendary Clear None Day Summer
Wiifish Legendary None None None Autumn
Voltfish Mythical Rain Super Flakes Night None
Speed Core Exotic None None None None
Tartaruga Exotic Foggy Mist Worms None Winter

Terrapin Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Gudgeon Common None Insect Day Spring and Summer
Smallmouth Bass Common Windy Worm None Spring and Sutumn
Walleye Uncommon None Minnow None Spring and Autumn
White Bass Uncommon Foggy Minnow Day Spring and Summer
Chinook Salmon Unusual None Minnow None Autumn
Redeye Bass Unusual Windy Flakes Day Spring and Autumn
King Oyster Rare None None None Spring and Autumn
Golden Smallmouth Legendary Foggy Flakes Day Autumn
Olm Legendary Clear and Foggy Flakes Night None
Sea Turtle Mythical None None Day None
Manatee Secret Clear Seaweed Day Spring and Winter

The Depths

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Destroyed Fossil Trash None None Day None
Scrap Metal Trash None None Day None
Deep-sea Dragonfish Common None Deep Coral Night None
Deep-sea Hatchetfish Common None Seaweed Night None
Depth Octopus Unusual None Coral Day None
Frilled Shark Unusual None Fish Head Night None
Luminescent Minnow Unusual None Seaweed Night Spring
Three-eyed Fish Unusual None Seaweed Night None
Black Dragon Fish Rare None Deep Coral Night None
Goblin Shark Rare None Fish Head Night Spring and Summer
Spider Crab Rare None Deep Coral Day Summer
Ancient Eel Legendary None Coal Night Spring and Summer
Nautilus Legendary None None Night Spring and Summer
Small Spine Chimera Legendary None Seaweed Day Summer and Spring
Barreleye Fish Mythical None Deep Coral Night Summer
Mutated Shark Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter
Sea Snake Mythical None Fish Head Night Winter
Ancient Depth Serpent Exotic None Truffle Worm Night None

Treasure Island

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Bluegem Angelfish Common None Shrimp None None
Coin Triggerfish Commmon None Bagel None None
Crowned Royal Gramma Common None Worm None None
Emerald Angelfish Common None Insect None None
Gem Anchovy Common None Worm None None
Gem Salmon Common None Flakes None None
Gem Eel Uncommon None Seaweed None None
Gemscale Mandarinfish Uncommon None Mist Worms None None
Goldband Butterflyfish Uncommon None Gale Grub None None
Coin Squid Unusual None Magnet None None
Golden Dorado Unusual None Lushrooms None None
Hidden Filefish Unusual None Lagoon Leech None None
Coin Piranha Rare None Magnet None None
Net Wolffish Rare None Squid None None
Queen Angelfish Rare None Minnow None None
Gem Dolphin Legendary None Crystal Bananas None None
Ruby Lionfish Legendary None Crystal Bananas None None
Gem Arlin Mythical None Sapphire Krill None None
Gemstone Whale Shark Mythical None Sapphire Krill None None
Goldfin Octopus Exotic None Golden Shrimp Bait None None
Gem Blobfish Secret None Golden Shrimp Bait None None

Veil of the Forsaken

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Hydra Haddock Common Windy Insect None None
Kraken Koi Uncommon Clear Worm None None
Serpent Surgeonfish Uncommon Foggy Bagel None None
Gorgon Grouper Unusual Clear Minnow None None
Cyclone scorpionfish Rare Rain Seaweed None None
Siren Sculpijn Rare Windy Squid None None
Typhoon tailfin Legendary Rain Truffle Worm None None
Twilight Tentaclefish Mythical Clear Truffle Worm None None
Scylla Secret None Shark Head None None

Vertigo

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Night Shrimp Common Clear None Day Summer and Winter
Spiderfish Common None None None Winter
Twilight Eel Uncommon None Insect None Winter
Fangborn Gar Unusual Foggy Fish Head None None
Abysscuda Rare None Minnow None Spring and Summer
Voidfin Mahi Rare Clear and Windy Truffle Worm None Spring
Rubber Ducky Legendary Rain None None None
Isonade Mythical None Truffle Worm None None
The Depths Key Exotic None None Day None

Volcanic Vents

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Hellfire Haddock Common Rain Worm Night Summer
Inferno Hide Common None None None None
Emerbtail Eel Uncommon None Flakes Night Spring
Infernal Iguanafish Uncommon Windy Insect Night None
Somldering Stingray Unusual None Seaweed Night Spring
Molten Moray Rare Rain Minnow None Spring
Pyrite Pufferfish Rare None Shrimp Night Autumn
Scalding Swordfish Legendary Clear Truffle Worm Day Summer
Blisterbak Blenny Mythical Clear Fish Head Day Summer
Magma Leviathan Exotic Foggy Truffle Worm Day Summer

Regionless

Fish Rarity Weather Bait Time Season
Seaweed Trash None Magnet None None
Log Trash None Magent None None
Boot Trash None Magent None None
Driftwood Trash None Magnet None None
Rock Trash None Magnet None None
Tire Trash None Magnet None None
Lobster Common Clear None Day Summer and Autumn
Doubloon Common Clear None None Summer
Common Crate Uncommon None Magnet None None
Fish Barrel Uncommon None Magnet None None
Bait Crate Uncommon None Magnet None None
Quality Bait Crate Rare None Magnet None None
Tropical Bait Crate Rare None Magnet None None
Carbon Crate Rare None Magnet None None
Moon Wood Legendary None None None None
Yellow Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None
Green Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None
Blue Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None
Red Energy Crystal Mythical None None None None
🐋 Secret None None None None
🐟 Secret None None None None
🐡 Secret None None None None
🦈 Secret None None None None
🦑 Secret None None None None
Baby Bloop Fish Secret Rain Luminous Larva Night Autumn
Bloop Cosmetic Crate Secret None Magnet None None
Experimental Salmon Secret Rain Bagel None Autumn and Winter
Friend Fish Secret It would rather stay inside Pizza None None
Him Secret None None None None
Cosmic Relic Relic None None None None
Enchant Relic Relic None None None None
Exalted Relic Relic None None None None
Song of the Deep Relic None None None None
Twisted Relic Relic None None None None
Bloop Fish Apex Rain Luminous Larva Night Autumn
Skeletal Serpent Apex None None None None

All limited-time Fisch fish

There are a lot of fish that you can't get anymore, as they were only available for a limited time through various events. Every fish in this category, across all of the events, falls under the 'limited' category. Except for the Admin Exclusive event, the fish in that category count as the special rarity.

FischFright

  • Candy Fish
  • Ghoulfish
  • Lurkerfish
  • Nessie
  • Skelefish
  • Zombiefish

Archaeological Hunt

  • Ancient Serpent Skull
  • Ancient Serpent Spine
  • Barracuda's Spine
  • Claw Gill
  • Fossil Fan
  • Nessie's Spine
  • Shark Fang
  • Spine Blade
  • Spine Bone
  • Spined Fin

Fischgiving

  • Turkey

Fischmas

  • Basic Present
  • Candy Cane Carp
  • Cookie
  • Festive Bait Crate
  • Gingerbread Fish
  • Glass of Milk
  • Icicle
  • Northstar Serpent
  • Olmdeer

Winter's Edge

  • Frozen Fangfish
  • Hollow Flake Catfish
  • Crystal Carp
  • Glacier Glofish
  • Hollyscale trout

Golden Tide

  • Ancient Algae
  • Confetti Shark
  • Snowcap Algae
  • Hourglass Bass
  • Countdown Perch
  • Eternal Frostwhale
  • Tidal Pike
  • Forsaken Algae
  • Mushgrove Algae

Valentine's Day

  • Lovestorm Eel
  • Lovestorm Eel Supercharged

Ashfall

  • Ashcloud Archerfish
  • Burnt Betta
  • Blistered Eel
  • Ember Catfish
  • Cinder Carp
  • Scooty Salmon
  • Molten Minnow
  • Lava Lamprey
  • Pyro Pike

Lucky Event

  • Blarney McBreeze
  • O'Mando Goldrin
  • Rowdy McCharm
  • Sunny O'Coin
  • Plumrick O'Luck

Crypt

  • Bone Lanternfish
  • Black Veil Ray
  • Siren's Guppy
  • Haxeye Snapper
  • Harbinger Koi
  • Wraithfin
  • Slain Maw
  • Rotfin Eel

Cults Curse

  • Abyssal Maw
  • Eldritch Spineback
  • Bloodscript Eel
  • Profane Ray
  • Wretched Guppy
  • Hollow Gazer
  • The Whispering One
  • Veilborn Parasite

Animals

  • Capybass
  • Cluckfin
  • Cocokoi
  • Duckfin Tuna
  • Kittyfish
  • Krabbit
  • Mained Lionfish
  • Minnowse
  • Parrotfish
  • Pengwhal
  • Piglet Pike
  • Piranhamunk
  • Porcufish
  • Racuda
  • Salmoose
  • Seacow
  • Siren Sheep
  • Suirrelray
  • Zebrafishlet

LEGO

  • Azure Studfish
  • Brickhorse
  • Cardinal Studfish
  • Clown Brickfish
  • Crab Stud
  • Glow Brick
  • Goldbrick
  • Jellystud
  • Stud Koi
  • Stud Shark
  • Stud Turtle
  • Studling Crab
  • Studolodon
  • Studphin
  • Tentabrick
  • Yellow Studfish

Smurf's Movie Event

  • Brainy Smurf
  • Clumsy Smurf
  • Grouchy Smurf
  • Hefty
  • Ken
  • Mama Poot
  • Moxie
  • No Name
  • Papa Smurf
  • Vanity

Jurassic World Event

  • Dasyatis
  • Diplomystus
  • Edestus
  • Giant Lamprey
  • Gillicus
  • Jurassic Helicoprion
  • Lurassic Mosasaurus
  • Oreochima
  • Rhizodus

Admin-Exclusive

  • Fern
  • Fischipedia Accurate Pickle
  • Flashlight
  • Frank
  • Fridge
  • Gargantuan Taco
  • Ghost
  • Ghoul
  • Glitch Cap
  • Glitched Shades
  • Golden Coin
  • Golden Egg
  • Golden Nessie
  • Golden Scylla
  • Gygax Egg
  • JellyBop
  • Kind Egg
  • Lava Bucket
  • Lightning Bolt
  • Mango
  • Mango Smoothie
  • Mango Whale
  • Moon
  • Mr Tentacles
  • Mrs Tentacles
  • Mustard Hat
  • Obsidian
  • Parasite
  • Pine Tree
  • Poltergeist
  • Puzzle Egg
  • Raindrop
  • Rocket Ship
  • Royal Egg
  • Shadow Egg
  • Singularity
  • Snowflake
  • Snowman
  • Star
  • Stationary Egg
  • Supersized Bloop Fish
  • Supersized Driftwood
  • Supersized Floppy
  • Supersized Mosslurker
  • Supersized Scylla
  • Supersized Sea Pickle
  • Taco
  • Tentacles Junior
  • Toilet Fish
  • Turkey Leg
  • UFO
  • Venoblossom
  • Wanwood Egg
  • 8-Bit Mr Tentacles
  • Admin Bait Crate
  • Admin Fish Barrel
  • Alien Buddy
  • Alien Hat
  • Black Iron Bucket
  • Bloxy Cola
  • Bluesteel Egg
  • Bombastic Egg
  • Bouncing Egg
  • Brainfreeze Egg
  • Brighteyes Egg
  • Broken Scylla
  • Cheezburger
  • Cloud
  • Corrupted Floppy
  • Corrupted Kraken
  • Corrupted Megalodon
  • Currupted Mosslurker
  • Corrupted Scylla
  • Cousin Tentacles

Fischfest

  • Beach Ball Pufferfish
  • Beach Crate
  • Coconut
  • Lifeguard Whistle
  • Message in a Bottle
  • Popsicle
  • Sand Castle
  • Sandslasher
  • Sea Sponge
  • Shellphone
  • Sunglasses
  • Sunscreen Bottle
  • Sunsquid
  • Surfboard Ray
  • Tidepopper
  • Tiki Mask

Jungle's Echo Event

  • Mossjaw Scapula
  • Mossjaw Spine
  • Mossjaw Jaw
  • Mossjaw Tail
  • Mossjaw Skull

Fisch Anniversary

  • Baby's First Balloon
  • Birthday Cake
  • Birthday Gift
  • Birthday Dumbo Octopus
  • Birthday Squid
  • Birthday Megalodon
  • Birthday Goldfish

FischFright 2

  • Baby Nessie
  • Candle Carp
  • Candy Corn Cod
  • Caramel Chub
  • Coffin Crab
  • Ectoplasm Eel
  • Eerie Relic
  • Frankenshrimp
  • Frightful Crate
  • Frightful Relic
  • Ghost Minnow
  • Gravestone Stingray
  • Gummy Guppy
  • Jack-o-Lantern
  • Kelpie
  • Licorice Leech
  • Lollipop Lamprey
  • Marshmallow Mackerel
  • Mourning Manta Ray
  • Phantom Jellyfish
  • Potion Perch
  • Pumpkin Pufferfish
  • Scarecrow
  • Skeletal Nessie
  • Spider Salmon
  • Spooky Relic
  • Vampire Perch
  • Werewolf Walleye
  • Xtra Sour Gummy Pack

Octophant

  • Octophant
  • Orcanda
  • Flamangler
  • Shrimpanzee
  • Slurpfloth
  • Royal Tigerfish

Fischgiving 2

  • Bountiful Bait Crate
  • Frosty Turkey
  • Coral Turkey
  • Pioneer Turkey
  • Ghost Turkey
  • Lost Turkey Magma Turkey
  • Mossy Turkey
  • Murky Turkey
  • Pilgrim Hat
  • Pioneer Turkey
  • Pirate Turkey
  • Poseidon Turkey
  • Slate Turkey
  • Sunny Turkey

All removed Fisch fish

The following fish are no longer available in-game due to their complete removal, which includes all of the species native to the Second Sea. Every fish in this section, except those that are part of The Cursed Shores bestiary, fall under the extinct rarity.

Azure Lagoon

  • Algae Lurker
  • Azure Prowler
  • Bloomtail
  • Brackscale
  • Depth Drifter
  • Glimmer Guppy
  • Lagoon Dart
  • Murkfin
  • Phantom Brine
  • Reed Striker
  • Swampjaw
  • Verdant Mirage

Emberreach

  • Ashscale Minnow
  • Basalt Pike
  • Blazebelly
  • Brimstone Angler
  • Cinder Dart
  • Cragscale
  • Emberwing
  • Firecrest
  • Furnace Leaper
  • Glowfin Skipper
  • Hellmaw Eel
  • Inferno Chaser
  • Lava Bream
  • Magma Pike
  • Moltenstripe
  • Obsidian Koi
  • Pyre Fang
  • Scorchray
  • Searfin
  • Smogfish
  • Smolderfang
  • Sulfur Snapper
  • Sunflare Tetra
  • Tropicspike
  • Volcanic Prowler

Gilded Arch

  • Black Grouper
  • Bluehead Wrasse
  • Coney Grouper
  • Doctorfish Tang
  • French Grunt
  • Great Barracuda
  • Islandhopper Butterflyfish
  • Ocean Triggerfish
  • Rainbow Grouper
  • Rock Hind
  • Scrawled Filefish
  • Sergeant Major
  • Spadefish
  • Spotted Moray Eel
  • Squirrelfish
  • Stoplight Parrotfish
  • Tilefish

Isle of New Beginnings

  • Abyss Flicker
  • Crestscale
  • Driftfin Rain
  • Horizon Tetra
  • Lantern Snapper
  • Phantom Koi
  • Reefdart
  • Tidallow
  • Whisper Eel

Lushgrove

  • Bogscale
  • Canopy Tetra
  • Echo Koi
  • Fogstripe
  • Glade Lurker
  • Hollow
  • Idolfish
  • Jungle Phantom
  • Murkdrifter
  • Primordial Levi
  • Relic Dart
  • Temple Perch
  • Vinefish

Netter's Haven

  • Azureback Haddock School
  • Blobfish School
  • Bluefin Tuna School
  • Coralwing Guppy School
  • Duskwave Herring School
  • Infernal Halibut School
  • Lagoon Lobster
  • Lobster King
  • Moonveil Salmon School
  • Pufferling School
  • Rock LobsterSardines School
  • Seaspawn Shrimp School
  • Shiver Swarmfish School
  • Slipper Lobster
  • Studster
  • Veinfin Tetra School
  • Waveborne Lobster
  • Western Rock Lobster

Open Ocean

  • Apex Leviathan
  • Bigfin Squid
  • Black Swallower
  • Boarfish
  • Cursed Thread
  • Fangtooth
  • Four Eyes Fish
  • Hogchoker
  • Knifefish
  • Lumpclinger
  • Pelican Eel
  • Psychedelic Frogfish
  • Pupfish
  • Rock Gunnel
  • Sarcastic Fringehead
  • Sea Leviathan
  • Snakehead
  • Snipefish
  • Telescopefish
  • Tripod Fish
  • Velvet Belly Lanternshark
  • Warty Angler
  • X-ray Tetra

Pine Shoals

  • Blue Foamtail
  • Drifting Gildfin
  • Oak Stripetail
  • Parktail Spinesnapper
  • Pine Zephyrfish
  • Redwood Duskray
  • Sunray Sunscale
  • Thornfish
  • Watching Glowfin

Waveborne

  • Abyss Dart
  • Breaker Moth
  • Depth Lurker
  • Drift Claw
  • Foamrunner
  • Gale Snapper
  • Gust Tail
  • Ripple Spine
  • Sprayfin
  • Storm Skipper
  • Surge Pike
  • Tide Fang
  • Vortex Ray
  • Wave Piercer

Whale Interior

  • Bearded Toadfish
  • Giant Moray
  • Gulf Toadfish
  • Oyster Toadfish
  • Smooth Toadfish
  • Splendid Toadfish

Lobster Shores

  • Lobster
  • Ancient Lobster
  • Langoustine
  • Roslit Ray Lobster
  • Scalloped Spiny Lobster
  • Snowcap Lobster
  • Spiny Sunstone Lobster
  • Terrapin Lobster

The Cursed Shores

Fish Rarity
Blisterfish Common
Gloombiter Common
Murkslither Uncommon
Rotjaw Uncommon
Split Eye Snapper Unusual
Tumor Pike Unusual
Crawling Angler Rare
Hollowfin Rare
Screaming Fluke Legendary
Veinspawn Legendary
Chasm Leech Mythical
Dreaming Aberration Exotic
Abyssborn Monstrosity Secret

How many Fisch fish rarities are there?

Now that you know about all of the fish, allow us the trouble of looking back through to count the number of rarities. In Fisch, the fish fall under one of 16 rarities, and they are as follows:

  • Trash
  • Common
  • Uncommon
  • Unusual
  • Rare
  • Legendary
  • Mythical
  • Exotic
  • Secret
  • Relic
  • Fragment
  • Gemstone
  • Extinct
  • Limited
  • Apex
  • Special

Depending on the rarity, you may need to get a different Fisch rod to get the fish that you're after. You can also check out our Fisch tier list, just to see what the best rods are in general.

What determines the value of a Fisch fish?

Fish in Fisch have a valuation that centers on their weight, attributes, and mutations, meaning the exact same species can fetch you a drastically different price. So, if you want to get the most amount of money, you want to catch fish with mutations, especially the ones that are a higher rarity. We can tell you more with our Fisch value list.

