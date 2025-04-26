Lego is making waves in Roblox through this unexpected collaboration

Fisch is one of Roblox’s most popular experiences at the moment, spawning many copycats and garnering a lot of attention online, but even we didn’t see the Fisch x Lego collaboration coming. The recent update is the Roblox game’s first licensed collab, and it’s with a brand that rarely interacts with the platform.

The Roblox Fisch devs announced the event on April 26, 2025, via the game’s Discord server, detailing all of the awesome features coming with the crossover. Roblox, as a platform, is no stranger to brand integrations and actively encourages its creators to get involved, but The Lego Group has stayed away from the metaverse platform for years, potentially due to its existing backlog of Lego games.

The Fisch Lego event adds an entirely new quest line, letting you catch and collect brick-built fish with a special rod, earn exclusive in-game rewards, and go on a quest to hunt down the Studalodon. The Brick Mutation effect also lets you discover classic fish with bold red, yellow, blue, and green patterns. We’re not sure how long the event is set to last, but Fisch updates usually run for around a week, so make sure to dive in fast to make the most of this crossover.

That’s not all the creators of Fisch have cooking up this week, as the developers also announced a collaboration with Madrinas Coffee. The Tropical Kraken Surge charged refresher is a limited-time beach-themed caffeine drink powder, similar to the likes of Sneak and Gamer Supps. Madrinas Coffee has partnered with other gaming brands like Cyberpunk 2077, Dead by Daylight, and Terraria in the past, but this is the company’s first Roblox integration.

