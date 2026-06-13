Fishing Chef codes June 2026

Use our Fishing Chef codes to fill your wallet with some extra cash and spend it on upgrades for your restaurant. Grab a better rod so you can catch the rarest and most expensive fish for your customers. There are luck boosts on offer, too.

We look for new Fishing Chef codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some extra cash.

Here are all the new Fishing Chef codes:

Cash10k - $10k cash

Lucksip1 - luck potion

Luckboost - double server luck for 15 minutes

SIXSEVEN - $67 cash

Cash5k - $5k cash

Fishing Chef isn't the only Roblox game out there with freebies to claim, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Fishing Chef codes?

Redeeming Fishing Chef codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Fishing Chef in Roblox

Tap the Shop

Tab over to the Redeeming codes section

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Fishing Chef wiki?

Yes, there is a dedicated Fishing Chef wiki. You can take a look at it by clicking here to browse all the pages covering different biomes, rods, and mutations.

Is there a Fishing Chef Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Fishing Chef Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, read the latest announcements, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Fishing Chef codes?

The easiest way to get more Fishing Chef codes is to bookmark this page and check back in with us often. It's better for you to spend your time reeling in big catches and serving your hungry customers than looking for codes, especially as we do the hard work for you. We diligently maintain our code list to keep it up to date for your convenience.

Expired codes:

SUPERSIP1

Moontuna

Partyron

Luckycat

Bigcatch

Launchluck

Silverrod

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Fishing Chef codes.