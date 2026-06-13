Fishing Chef codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Fishing Chef codes for cash to spend on your restaurant, and some luck boosts, too.

Fishing Chef codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt and a red beanie standing in front of a dockside restaurant with a fishing rod
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Fishing Chef codes to fill your wallet with some extra cash and spend it on upgrades for your restaurant. Grab a better rod so you can catch the rarest and most expensive fish for your customers. There are luck boosts on offer, too.

We look for new Fishing Chef codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some extra cash.

Here are all the new Fishing Chef codes:

  • Cash10k - $10k cash
  • Lucksip1 - luck potion
  • Luckboost - double server luck for 15 minutes
  • SIXSEVEN - $67 cash
  • Cash5k - $5k cash

Fishing Chef isn't the only Roblox game out there with freebies to claim, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next.

Fishing Chef codes: The codes box in the game with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Fishing Chef codes?

Redeeming Fishing Chef codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Fishing Chef in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop
  • Tab over to the Redeeming codes section
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Fishing Chef wiki?

Yes, there is a dedicated Fishing Chef wiki. You can take a look at it by clicking here to browse all the pages covering different biomes, rods, and mutations.

Fishing Chef codes: A screenshot of the Fishing Chef Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Fishing Chef Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Fishing Chef Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, read the latest announcements, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Fishing Chef codes?

The easiest way to get more Fishing Chef codes is to bookmark this page and check back in with us often. It's better for you to spend your time reeling in big catches and serving your hungry customers than looking for codes, especially as we do the hard work for you. We diligently maintain our code list to keep it up to date for your convenience.

Expired codes:

  • SUPERSIP1
  • Moontuna
  • Partyron
  • Luckycat
  • Bigcatch
  • Launchluck
  • Silverrod

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Fishing Chef codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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