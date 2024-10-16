Grab a free Into the Pit code and dive into FNAF’s lore

It’s nearly Halloween, so you know what that means – more scarily good giveaways. This week, we’ve got two Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit codes on Steam to give away to lucky winners.

Can you survive the Pit? As Oswald wishes his life was a little more interesting, he gets more than he bargains for – it might not be at Freddy’s this time, but you’ll find a terrifying adventure in Into the Pit. Travel back in time where evil animatronics wait for you in the dark recesses of Jeff’s Pizza.

We have two Steam codes for Into the Pit up for grabs, which can be used worldwide on both PC and Steam Deck. After all, the Five Nights franchise has some of the best Steam Deck games around, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than with a horror game?

Our giveaway runs from October 16 to 23, 2024, and we’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down to enter.

Pocket Tactics – FNAF Into the Pit giveaway



If you want to brush up on your Five Nights lore, you can see all of the FNAF games in order here, or play some of the best FNAF fan games to expand the universe.