Flappy Bird makes a triumphant return after a decade of being grounded

Yes, you read that right. No, you haven’t traveled back in time. Flappy Bird is officially returning to mobile now that the Flappy Bird Foundation, a team of passionate fans of the original game, have confirmed the acquisition of the trademark and licensing. Over 100 million of you tipped-tapped your way to either unbridled rage or soaring highs when the game became a viral sensation almost overnight, and the world was never quite the same again when the little bird that could – or couldn’t, depending on your skill – disappeared from app stores.

But a resurgence is on the horizon, because not only is Flappy Bird coming back, it’s returning with a whole lot more than the original game. The Flappy Bird Foundation also acquired the rights to Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the mobile title that inspired the much-loved birdy in the first place. Honestly, we’re expecting this new version to soar right onto our list of the best hard games, purely because of that sweet, sweet frustration every time you smack your head into an obstacle. Oh, how we’ve missed it.

Flappy Bird is set to fly the coop once again and set to launch toward the end of the year, or potentially 2025, although we don’t have a guaranteed time frame just yet. But we know it’s coming. Flappy Bird Foundation is set to release this bigger and better version of the much-loved tapper with brand new game modes, characters, progression, and huge multiplayer challenges, with the developer keen to preserve everything that you loved – and loved to hate – from the original game, as well as totally revamp the game’s ecosystem for this era.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come,” said Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind the Flappy Bird Foundation. “We have big plans for our little bird!”. Considering how viral the original game was, with several phones that still had the app installed appearing on eBay and other buy-and-sell sites when the game was originally pulled, this overhaul is spreading its wings and preparing to hit you with a delicious face-plant of nostalgia.

“Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally,” Kek, the developer of Piou Piou and founding team member explained. “It’s so cool to see how influential Piou Piou has been for developers and hundreds of millions of gamers over the years. It’s incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life.”

So stretch out those fingers and mentally prepare yourself for the joyous rage that's been missing in your life since Flappy Bird left game stores all those years ago. It's go time again.