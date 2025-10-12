The second FNAF movie is fast approaching, and until yesterday, I couldn't stop wondering what kind of weird and wonderful cameos the sequel is going to include. Folks, the mystery is finally solved. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives on December 5, starring Jennifer's Body and Subservience actress Megan Fox alongside MatPat, the creator of YouTube's Game Theory. It's an unexpected casting announcement combo, but it makes sense once you know their roles.

Fox voices the animatronic Toy Chica, while MatPat returns as Toy Bonnie, reprising his part from the first film. Don't worry if you're not clued up on what that means for the sequel; our FNAF Chica guide can get you up to speed. The same goes for MatPat's role, too, thanks to our handy FNAF Bonnie breakdown. As for Matpat himself? Well, he doesn't really need an introduction, but if you didn't know, he's the founder of one of YouTube's greatest institutions, Game Theory.

Although Megan Fox never truly stepped away from the horror genre, her appearances in it have been a little sporadic over the years since Jennifer's Body was released. It's great to see her return to the genre again, especially because Fox has been involved in various mech-themed and animatronic-themed films over the years, including Transformers, one of her most famous roles.

Additionally, last year she starred in Subservience as a robot who begins to seek love from her human owner. It's definitely one of the movies of all time, so make of that what you will, but we know she can be a force of nature given the right script, so maybe Fox is going to make FNAF history with her portrayal of Chica.

Matpat reprising his role is fantastic. He's one of the two biggest online creators most associated with the game. The other of those two creators is Markiplier, who didn't appear in the previous FNAF movie due to his schedule - and he's still working away on Iron Lung, the film he's producing, writing, directing, and starring in. The man clearly has his hands full for now, but perhaps we'll see him if there's a third FNAF movie in the pipeline.

Speaking of it, Five Nights at Freddy's 3 could well be on the cards soon enough, if the sequel performs well. The casting of big names like Megan Fox and a well-placed faith in Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson seems to be a boon for the series. On a modest budget of $20 million, the first FNAF big-screen entry brought Universal Pictures and Blumhouse home a cool $297 million, all but securing plans for a follow-up.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is costing the studio $51 million this time around, and that's not factoring in marketing. Though given the success of the previous film, we're expecting it to make that back. Plus, December doesn't have too many huge hitters on the horizon, apart from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens on December 19. That's plenty of time for FNAF 2 to scoop up the box office.

I'm super happy to see the gaming world breaking into Hollywood in such a decisive way. It's part of a wider trend, too, as Five Nights at Freddy's is among a slew of popular video game adaptations continuing to thrive - with the announcement of the second Minecraft movie, the Zelda movie, and the Super Mario Galaxy movie, as well as a second season of Fallout on the way, we're well and truly eating.

In the meantime, you can get ready for FNAF 2 with our guide to the best FNAF fan-made games or our list of the best movie video games.