FNAF 2 could have been a fantastic movie if they got this one character right

Every spooky season, when content creators inevitably play or replay the original Five Nights at Freddy's games, I'm reminded of how much of a fan I am of this series. I enjoyed the original movie adaptation, too, despite its goofiness, but I cannot say the same for its 2025 sequel. FNAF 2 did the Puppet dirty, and I'm still not over it.

I know that videogame movies rarely get things right, and 2023's Five Nights at Freddy's wasn't exactly perfect, but I still had hope that FNAF 2 would do my favorite entry in the series justice. While it doesn't stick too closely to the original horror game's plot, the first film, in my eyes, ties together a lot of key lore elements from the early stories with characters like Vanessa from more recent entries, all while telling a unique story in a familiar setting. It's not the best horror movie I've ever seen by a long shot, but it's a fun watch, and it stays true to the source material. The same cannot be said for FNAF 2.

Scott Cawthon's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 introduces my favorite character in the franchise: the Puppet. Also called the Security Puppet or the Marionette, this animatronic adds a unique gameplay element to the second game, where you must keep its music box wound up, or face the consequences. Later in the series is where the Puppet gets interesting, as we discover more about its origins through various minigames. Henry Emily, William Afton's business partner, designed the Puppet to act as security, using facial recognition technology to ensure that no children left the premises - especially his daughter, Charlotte. Sadly, his plan failed, as Afton killed his daughter outside of the restaurant, and as the Puppet animatronic ventured outside to save Charlotte, it malfunctioned in the rain, and Charlie's soul possessed it.

Unlike the other possessed animatronics, whose rage and sadness make their actions erratic, we learn in later games that the Puppet has retained some of Charlie's intelligence. It has a clear goal of protecting the other children that Afton killed, and only harming adults who get in the way of its plans. Despite the hurt and fear she experienced, Charlie still has a moral compass. At first, the FNAF 2 movie does a great job of showing this side of Charlie, as we see her rescue a boy from Afton at a party, only to die herself in the arms of the Puppet. She also values the lives of children and refuses to kill them, which matches her game counterpart.

But that's about where the similarities stop. One major difference between the two stories is that Charlie is alone when Afton kills her in the game, whereas she dies publicly in front of a crowd of adults - the same adults who refused to listen to her telling them that Afton was abducting a boy - in the movie. This drastically changes her motivation and also her actions, as she kills basically any adult that she comes across, regardless of whether they're interfering with her mission or not. This senseless killing makes her a lot less sympathetic, in my eyes, and significantly reduces the complexity of her character.

Of course, we must talk about movie Puppet's powers. Why can she broadcast to the FazTalker? Why can she control the other animatronics? And most importantly, why and how can she possess other humans and give them clown-style creepy makeup? I know FNAF isn't exactly the most believable horror universe out there (especially the later stuff with Remnant), but it has established lore that the first film was pretty good at sticking to. These powers seem counterintuitive to the Puppet's purpose as a protector of the missing children, and the possession seems to exist purely for 'creepy factor'. I dressed up as the Puppet for Halloween last year before the movie came out, and now I slightly regret it.

Overall, I think the writer and director missed the chance to tell a nuanced story about child neglect and the meaning of justice, and made a lot of fans mad in the process. I don't think the FNAF movie series was ever going to have mass-market appeal, but it at least had something for those of us who have followed the games since 2014. Now, I'm not sure that anyone is hyped for FNAF 3.