Scott Cawthon seems to have had a whale of a time with the Five Nights at Freddy’s tenth-anniversary celebration, sharing all sorts of news and collaborations with the world. While it’s all very exciting, the creator may have saved the best for last, sharing a real page from the FNAF 2 movie script. However, there is a small catch. Cawthon shared four pages and claims only one of them is real. So, which is it?

We have some thoughts on which is the actual script, as shared by Cawthon on X, and it’s not number one, though we almost wish it was due to it involving FNAF’s Vanessa. But you see, that’s why we believe it to be one of the three fakes; Vanessa is in a coma at the end of the first FNAF movie, having been stabbed by her father, FNAF’s William Afton. So, while we believe she’s in the sequel, it seems too easy for Cawthon to share a page with her, and that be real.

Okay, as for option two, the script does give the PT team pause for thought, as we can very much see it being a real scene. However, there’s more to the next two script pages that give us reason to believe their legitimacy. The second script depicts a scene involving the US Army, where a general and a captain discuss how they can’t understand why the government funded Fazbear Entertainment. Valid thoughts if you ask me.

Script three involves FNAF’s Mike Schmidt, his little sister Abby, and Vanessa. We all know how important these characters are so that immediately gives several members of the PT team, including our staff writer Verna, reason to believe its validity. Then, there’s how the script reads. It very much feels like a scene from a movie, and it seems to offer that classic cheese that you see in a fair few horror movies – at least, that’s what our guides editor, Tilly, believes, and I’m inclined to agree with her.

While some members of PT think the third script is real – I can certainly see why and it wouldn’t surprise me if it is – our hardware editor, Connor, and I think script four is the real one. It gives us a good opening scene vibe with a man leading kids into the center of a carousel, leading to a doorway and set of stairs leading into darkness – that has spooky, ominous opening written all over it, and considering FNAF’s history, this seems highly plausible.

On the whole, the Pocket Tactics team thinks it’s either script three or four, but our staff writer Holly wants to throw in a little curve ball: “What if they’re all real and it’s a double fakeout?” Honestly, I have to give Holly props. At least with this approach, she’s not technically wrong, as she either gets it spot on or one of the scenes she predicts to be in the movie is.

Evidently, it’s not just the FNAF games that bring out the theories in people, though there’s no denying that the rumor mill was swirling on what partnership could be on the horizon following the FNAF creator’s collaboration doubts. It turns out several members of the PT team were right about that one, with the announcement of the Dead by Daylight FNAF collab as part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations – our money is on FNAF’s Springtrap appearing as the new Dead by Daylight killer next year.

The new FNAF game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit released on PC as part of the celebrations, too, while yet another entry in the franchise was announced in the form of FNAF: Secret of the Mimic. Yeah, it’s safe to say there’s never been a better time to be a fan of Freddy and Co.