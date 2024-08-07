Steel Wool Studios has teased FNAF: Secret of the Mimic, the developer’s next entry into the ever-growing FNAFverse. As the title suggests, the game centers on The Mimic, a major antagonist from the Tales from the Pizzaplex book series that made its game debut in the Security Breach: Ruin DLC.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s tenth-anniversary celebration has already gifted us plenty of content to explore, with two Steam releases of popular FNAF fan games, Scott Cawthon’s in-depth interview with YouTuber Dawko, and Dead by Daylight’s FNAF collab announcement. FNAF: Secret of the Mimic is the icing on the cake for a very fruitful week of reveals, and it’s set to expand on the labyrinthian lore of the series by taking us back to the 70s once more.

Steel Wool’s teaser trailer opens with the camera panning across an Overlook Hotel-style orange and brown carpet, solidifying that this game is a prequel to the studio’s existing FNAF games, especially as the video’s caption reads, “To see the future sometimes you need to understand the past.”

The Mimic’s design in the trailer is brand new and starkly contrasts the broken-down endoskeleton we found in the basement of the Pizzaplex in Ruin. It looks almost clown-like, closer in design to Ennard and Circus Baby from Sister Location, which suggests we might finally learn more about the discarded circus-themed costumes hidden in the shadows at the end of Security Breach’s DLC.

FNAF: Secret of the Mimic release date speculation

The teaser trailer for FNAF: Secret of the Mimic lists the release date as 2025, with no specific month attached. Steel Wool Studios previously released Security Breach and Help Wanted 2 in December of 2021 and 2023, respectively, so we could see an initial PC release window in December 2025, with consoles following shortly after.

That's everything we know so far about FNAF: Secret of the Mimic. Catch up on all the juicy lore ahead of the launch by reading our FNAF characters guide and our complete FNAF history.