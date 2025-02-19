Prepare for the new game as FNAF Security Breach drops to lowest price on Switch

Few horror games are as popular as the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. The terrifying mascot horror franchise has terrified generations of players, a decade after the first game launched back in 2014, but if you want something that offers a unique twist on the long-running series, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is now at its lowest price on Switch – perfect timing ahead of the next game.

While there is a new FNAF game dropping this year, called Secret of the Mimic, you shouldn’t neglect the rest of the series. They make for some of the best Switch games, thanks to their simplistic nature and frightening scares, but Security Breach is a lot different from the rest of the series – thanks to free-roam gameplay that most survival horror fans will know and love.

No longer are you stuck to the confines of a security room, waiting to survive the terrors in the darkness (or meet your fate, of course). Instead, you play as FNAF’s Gregory, a young boy who is, unsurprisingly, being hunted by the various animatronics within a large complex. It’s the standard horror and FNAF affair, but this time you have Glamrock Freddy on your side – so that’s nice.

You don’t need to play the FNAF games in order to have a good time, with this excellent Switch horror game taking place in modern-day compared to previous entries. While the game does offer plenty of twists that fans of the franchise will love, it’s not a requirement, and the fear you feel will be equally real whether you understand the lore around characters like FNAF’s Freddy or not.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach allows you to sneak your way through the dangerous location, evading the animatronics – and other enemies, like Vanessa the security guard. Fortunately, you’ll get plenty of tools to help you survive until daylight, but it won’t be an easy experience – this isn’t an action game, so don’t expect to be blasting away characters like Monty as if you’re a soldier from Resident Evil.

In our Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach review, Kayleigh Partleton calls it “a solid addition to the videogame series and gives hope for a bright future.” So, if you’re looking for a scarily good time on Switch, you can grab the game at its lowest price for just $19.99 on Amazon, or £27.99 from Amazon in the UK.

Whether you’ve been collecting all of the FNAF plush toys you can or you’re just looking for a new horror to play, you’re in for a great time with this Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach deal. After you’ve shocked yourself with Security Breach, make sure to grab the best FNAF fan games – you never know the brilliant experiences you may be missing out on.