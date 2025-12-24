FNAF Versus codes December 2025

If you're running low on remnant for new animatronics, these FNAF Versus codes are exactly what you need. Grab yourself some extra currency for free, thanks to these handy codes, and terrorize your friends in the pizzeria in all-new ways.

We check for new FNAF Versus codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit often for the latest Fazbear freebies.

Here are all the new FNAF Versus codes:

DECEMBER - 100 remnant (new!)

FNAF2MOVIE? - 150 remnant (new!)

FRONTPAGE - 400 remnant (new!)

How do I redeem FNAF Versus codes?

Redeeming FNAF Versus codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open FNAF Versus in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are FNAF Versus codes?

FNAF Versus codes are special passwords that the developer, True Stories Studios, gives out to players. These codes unlock currencies like remnant and chips to spend on new animatronics.

Is there a FNAF Versus Discord server?

Yes, there is a FNAF Versus Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view the changelog, show off your creations, and report bugs.

How do I get more FNAF Versus codes?

The best way to get more FNAF Versus codes is to visit this page. We look for new codes regularly and keep this guide up to date, so bookmark this page and check back whenever you need a boost. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

200LIKES

3KFAVS

100KVISTS

GROUP300

WEAREBACK

10KFAV

500DC

20KFAV

GROWTH

FNAFVERSUS

GAMEREVAMP

1MVISITS

FNAF1R3L3AS3

ECONOMY

GOLDENBEAR

KENGOAT

R0LES

NEWJUMPSCARES

LATEHALLOWEEN

DONTMOVE

