FNAF Versus codes December 2025

Redeem these new Roblox FNAF Versus codes to stock up on free remnant and take on the terrifying forms of Freddy and friends.

If you're running low on remnant for new animatronics, these FNAF Versus codes are exactly what you need. Grab yourself some extra currency for free, thanks to these handy codes, and terrorize your friends in the pizzeria in all-new ways.

Here are all the new FNAF Versus codes:

  • DECEMBER - 100 remnant (new!)
  • FNAF2MOVIE? - 150 remnant (new!)
  • FRONTPAGE - 400 remnant (new!)

FNAF Versus codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem FNAF Versus codes?

Redeeming FNAF Versus codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open FNAF Versus in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are FNAF Versus codes?

FNAF Versus codes are special passwords that the developer, True Stories Studios, gives out to players. These codes unlock currencies like remnant and chips to spend on new animatronics.

Is there a FNAF Versus Discord server?

Yes, there is a FNAF Versus Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view the changelog, show off your creations, and report bugs.

FNAF Versus codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more FNAF Versus codes?

The best way to get more FNAF Versus codes is to visit this page. We look for new codes regularly and keep this guide up to date, so bookmark this page and check back whenever you need a boost. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • 200LIKES
  • 3KFAVS
  • 100KVISTS
  • GROUP300
  • WEAREBACK
  • 10KFAV
  • 500DC
  • 20KFAV
  • GROWTH
  • FNAFVERSUS
  • GAMEREVAMP
  • 1MVISITS
  • FNAF1R3L3AS3
  • ECONOMY
  • GOLDENBEAR
  • KENGOAT
  • R0LES
  • NEWJUMPSCARES
  • LATEHALLOWEEN
  • DONTMOVE

