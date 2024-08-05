FNAF’s creator shares his collaboration doubts in a recent interview celebrating the series’ tenth anniversary. Scott Cawthon spoke to FNAF content creator Dawko for the first time in six years to discuss all things Five Nights at Freddy’s.

To celebrate ten years of the incredible indie horror series, FNAF creator Scott Cawthon has organized a week of announcements and special events leading up to the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into The Pit release date. After six years, the developer recorded an interview with popular FNAF creator and theorist Dawko to discuss the franchise’s past, present, and future, and with the Funko Fusion release date rapidly approaching, the conversation naturally turned to collaborations.

In the video, Dawko asks Cawthon if he’s considered more collaborations with games like Fortnite and Dead by Daylight, to which he responded, “I’m very careful with collaborations because I want to protect the brand and I want to make sure that FNAF stays as FNAF and there are some games where even if I really enjoy the game, it just doesn’t feel like a good match – it feels more like a mismatch.”

The idea of a Fortnite FNAF crossover isn’t new – fans of both games have theorized about it for months now. However, following Cawthon’s statement that “the brand’s integrity is the most important thing for me,” a crossover with a battle royale game seems less likely than an asymmetrical horror title like DBD.

We’re due to hear about the mysterious collaboration later today, on August 5, so hopefully we won’t have to speculate much longer on the next chapter of the FNAF history books. We’ve also got an announcement from Steel Wool, the studio behind Security Breach and FNAF VR, to look forward to later this week.

That’s everything you need to know about the FNAF creator’s collaboration doubts. We’ve got plenty of animatronic awesomeness to keep you occupied while we wait for more news – check out our list of the best FNAF fan games on mobile to learn more about Popgoes and The Joy of Creation, or read our FNAF Chica, FNAF Freddy, and FNAF Bonnie guides to get clued up on the main crew.