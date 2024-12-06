Why you should get a foldable Android phone for mobile gaming

If you asked me how I felt about foldable Android phones at the start of the year, I’d have shrugged and probably changed the subject. However, it’s been a big year for the form factor, with impressive devices arriving in the form of the Honor Magic V3, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. In that time, I’ve had my fair share of experience with foldables, and now I’m a changed man, ready to spread the gospel and convince you that it’s time to leave brick phones in 2024.

What changed my mind? Gaming on the Honor Magic V2, that’s what. When putting together my Honor Magic V2 Porsche Edition review earlier this year, I did all my usual testing, checking out the software, cameras, and, of course, gaming experience. After intending to play Honkai Star Rail for just fifteen minutes to see how the performance held up, I found myself glued to the device. Where a tablet can be too big to hold comfortably for prolonged periods and a regular phone too small, the size of almost all of the best foldable phones is just right for my hands.

Not only is the frame bigger with a foldable phone, but the display is too, giving you more screen space to play with. This is especially useful in games such as PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty: Mobile, as it makes distant enemies more visible so you can snipe them out of the game. That isn’t to mention the best Android games with intricate text; I’m thinking of Vampire Survivors or Balatro, which can be a little difficult to discern on your standard cell phone display.

So both the foldable form factor and larger display are suited to gaming, but what about performance? Well, most brands use the same top-tier processors in their foldables as they do their flagships, such as Samsung equipping both the S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen chip, equating to a stellar gaming experience. We’re yet to see a brand integrate Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside a phone, but that’s an exciting prospect for next year.

Ultimately, a foldable phone takes what’s already great about gaming on your phone and elevates it, making it a more engaging experience. That’s not to say there aren’t still some great brick phones for games – I’m thinking of the new Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro – but going back to a smaller screen after using something like the Honor Magic V3 feels a bit like trying to off-road in a Mini when you’ve gotten used to driving a Land Rover. That Mini might not necessarily lack horsepower, but the Land Rover is massive. In this instance, size matters.

At this point, the only real downside to buying a foldable phone is how much they cost. If you think something like the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expensive, you’re right, but your eyes might start to water if you check out how much a Galaxy Z Fold 6 could set you back. All the devices we’ve mentioned, from the Samsung to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, cost somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000, though there are some second-hand options and money-saving contract deals out there courtesy of the best cell phone providers.

While this article is all about Android gaming, we’re expecting to see Apple launch its first foldable iPhone in the next couple of years, and that could really change the game. The big advantage Apple has over Android is its massive library of Apple Arcade games, and I can say from experience that games like Stardew Valley and What the Car? look and feel better on a foldable device. Still, Apple joining the foldable party could also benefit other brands. When the world’s biggest cell phone company picks up on a niche, it doesn’t remain a niche for much longer.

So, there you have it, our case for buying a foldable Android phone for gaming. If you’re not convinced by my argument to pick up a foldable phone, we’ve got a wealth of other recommendations with our guides to the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones. Or, if you are interested in something a little different but don’t want to break the bank on a foldable, see our guide to the best flip phones, which includes options to suit all budgets.