Apple is working on a monster foldable iPad, according to a new report

Apple looks to be finally jumping on the foldable form factor bandwagon, with a new report suggesting a foldable iPad is in the works. We’d already heard that a folding iPhone is on its way, reportedly in 2026, but the latest information suggests Apple is going all-in on the alternative form factor in the coming years.

The new details surrounding the foldable iPad are courtesy of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, with the often reliable Apple tipster suggesting that the tech giant is working on a massive folding tablet. The report posits the device’s display could be somewhere between 18 and 20 inches wide when unfolded, nearly double the size of the brand’s biggest and best iPads to date.

According to Gurman, the foldable iPad could arrive in 2028, with Apple reportedly making the device’s crease “nearly invisible.” That’s a pretty big deal as even some of the best foldable phones of 2024, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3, have fairly obvious creases in the middle of their folding displays, so if Apple can find a way around the form factor’s biggest issue before the big name Android brands, it could attract some serious interest from fans of foldable devices who want to ditch the crease.

In terms of software, Gurman is under the impression that the foldable iPhone should be powerful enough to run some macOS applications by the time of its 2028 launch, as well as the usual iPadOS apps, Apple Arcade games, and the best iPad games. However, given its size and power, as well as the fact that foldable phones are often more expensive than their brick phone counterparts, we’re expecting this to be a pretty expensive bit of kit when it finally arrives. If you want our advice, start saving now.

Of course, it’s worth taking these latest foldable iPad rumors with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Apple, which we’re not expecting any time soon, not before the foldable iPhone at least. If you can’t wait for some new Apple tech, check out our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best Apple Watches while you’re here, both of which include plenty of options to suit every budget.