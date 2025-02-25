Apple’s foldable iPhone may iron out one big mobile gaming wrinkle

For years now, we’ve heard rumors of Apple developing a foldable iPhone to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Honor Magic V devices, but thanks to a slew of new rumors, it looks more likely than ever. Better still, a fresh report suggests that Apple has pushed Samsung to make a display for the device that could help it stand out from the crowd in a way that is particularly beneficial for gamers and content streamers.

While last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be one of the best foldable phones for gaming thanks to its fantastic performance, the noticeable crease in the middle of the screen is a bit of an immersion breaker, and it seems Apple has that same opinion. According to ETNews, the Californian tech monolith set Samsung the challenge of making screen wrinkles undetectable, and after a year of development alongside MacBook hinge manufacturer Amphenol, it’s happy with the latest display innovation.

The big advantage foldable phones have on the current crop of best gaming iPhones is the size of the screen, which titles such as Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact from our guide to the best mobile games can only benefit from. If Apple can offer a foldable iPhone that has no crease when unfolded, it’d be a real development for the form factor, offering a way to play your favorite Apple Arcade games on a bigger screen without having to pick up an iPad alongside your iPhone.

While all the details surrounding the foldable iPhone have us pretty excited, it’s worth noting that we’re not expecting Apple to introduce its latest cell phone form factor until 2026 at the earliest, at least according to premier Apple tipster Mark Gurman. There’s always a chance that given Samsung has seemingly perfected the foldable display for Apple it might use the same technology to improve its own devices, including the brand’s rumored triple-foldable, which could make the competition between the two tech giants even more fierce.

Of course, we won’t know anything for certain about the foldable iPhone until Apple announces the details itself, and that doesn’t seem like it’s happening for a while yet. If you want to find some great tech right away, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets while you’re here. Or, if you’d rather pick up something a little more old-school, see our list of the best retro handhelds.