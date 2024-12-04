A new foldable iPhone rumor points to a familiar form factor

Over the last few months, we’ve heard plenty of industry whispers about a foldable iPhone from Apple. It’d be the brand’s first foray into the world of alternative form factors, and thanks to a new rumor, we might have a better idea of what to expect in terms of the device’s form factor.

According to supply chain expert Ross Young, who has a pretty glowing track record, the foldable iPhone is likely to have a book-style form factor, competing with devices from our list of the best foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This might come as a disappointment to those who were hoping for a flip-style iPhone, but it makes sense. A lot of book-style foldables aren’t available in the U.S., including the latest Huawei and Honor devices, while there’s plenty of competition in the flip phone market from brands including Samsung, Motorola, and Nubia.

Not only have we got a better idea of what we can expect in terms of the foldable iPhone’s form factor, but other recent reports suggest that the device could arrive in either 2025 or 2026. That’s a lot sooner than suggestions from earlier in the year, when it seemed more likely that we’d be waiting until 2027 for Apple’s first foldable.

In all honesty, it’s not a surprise to hear that Apple is thinking about dipping a toe in the foldable market, with more brands jumping on the form factor in recent years. Some are even taking it further, with Huawei releasing a triple-foldable earlier this year and reports suggesting Samsung and Honor have similar plans. Still, we’ll take any foldable iPhone design for now, so long as we’ve got that sweet extra screen space to play all of our favorite Apple Arcade games.

Of course, we won’t know for sure what form factor Apple opts for until we get official confirmation from the tech giant, and we’re not expecting that anytime soon, or at least not before the arrival of next year’s rumored iPhone SE 4. If you can’t wait for new Apple hardware, we’ve got your back with our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads you can pick up today.