Fortnite 28 Years Later skins arrive ahead of The Bone Temple, and they're quite tame

When I saw the rumors of a Fortnite 28 Years Later collaboration, my mind conjured up all manner of possibilities. Could a Ralph Fiennes or Aaron Taylor-Johnson skin be heading to the Item Shop? Maybe even a bundle for Alfie Williams? The new batch of 28 Years Later Fortnite cosmetics isn't quite what I expected, and for a series that's so outlandish, they're quite disappointing.

It's hard to know where Epic Games draws the line on Fortnite skins. We have heinous characters like The Grabber from The Black Phone or Halloween's Michael Myers, villains that commit some truly horrible acts in their respective movies. There's even Leatherface, a serial killer who wears his victims' skin. So why are the 28 Years Later items nowhere near as horrifying as you'd expect?

Right now, players can head to the Fortnite Item Shop to pick up the Years of Rage bundle for 1,000 V-Bucks. The set contains just two cosmetics, the Bio Hazard Back Bling and Vertebasher Harvesting Tool. As you can see below, the Back Bling is merely the series' logo, while the Harvesting Tool references Erik Sundqvist - a soldier who meets a grizzly demise in the movie. It's a fun nod to a particularly gnarly sequence in 28 Years Later, but for 1,000 V-Bucks for the pair, it's a very boring bundle.

Look, I get it. Despite having killers and horror icons in-game, Epic Games isn't going to put Jack O' Connell's character, Sir Jimmy Crystal, in Fortnite. I don't think a skin based on someone cosplaying Jimmy Saville is going to fly. Yet, I'd at least expect to see Ralph Fiennes' Dr Ian Kelson get his dues. It's hardly a silly request. After all, we have Fortnite South Park skins in mech-suit form roaming the island as we speak.

It's also a lacklustre crossover when you look at what PUBG Mobile's 28 Years Later collaboration managed to achieve. A few custom modes, themed rewards, and new Fortnite codes? Epic could have beaten Krafton's shooter at its own game. A horde playlist within Fortnite Creative would be an easy hit here, too. What a shame.

Either way, there's still 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple to look forward to, which opens in theaters on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in the United Kingdom, and Friday, January 16, 2026, in the United States.