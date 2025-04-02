Anything is fair game in Fortnite these days, as Epic Games continues to bring every facet of pop culture to its multi-experience titan. The latest crossover to grace the island is a Fortnite Adventure Time collaboration, and it already sounds like fans of the hit Cartoon Network show are in for a treat. However, you may have a few hard choices to make in the Item Shop.

According to prolific Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX’, Epic Games plans to bring the Adventure Time crossover to the battle royale game in the coming weeks. With major plans to bring Sabrina Carpenter to Fortnite Festival on April 8, 2025, we speculate the update could drop a few weeks after her arrival to keep all eyes on the Espresso starlet. HYPEX alleges that the collaboration will bring four new skins to the Item Shop: Finn, Jake, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum.

The free Switch game will reveal specifics about their Back Bling, Glider, and Emote shortly. Since Fortnite players have long requested these characters, Epic Games might roll out a limited-time run of quests to celebrate their debut. Perhaps some Mythic items to capitalize on their abilities, too? Maybe that’s wishful thinking, but it’d provide some variety after the launch of the tepid Mortal Kombat Mythics currently in-game. Sorry, but those Sub-Zero gauntlets just ain’t it.

With four skins up for grabs, Epic Games is probably going to follow the usual protocol of bundling them together, which can easily surpass the 2,400 V-Bucks mark for a standard skin pack. Individual characters with no additional cosmetics are likely to be available for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Created by Pendleton Ward, Adventure Time was an incredible success for Cartoon Network. The show produced over 280 episodes across ten seasons from 2010 to 2018. Taking influence from the world of Dungeons and Dragons and Pendleton’s experience on Cartoon Network alum The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjak, Adventure Time received critical acclaim for its excellent storytelling and balance of mature themes in a childlike context.

