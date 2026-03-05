Could Fortnite be back on Google Play for good, thanks to huge new Android store changes?

We all know of Fortnite's recent history with Epic Games, Google Play, and the App Store - it's been bounced back and forth, but now a resolution looks like it's on the cards, allowing all players to drop in once again.

Back in 2021, Fortnite disappeared from the Google Play Store when Epic Games tried to get around Google's own billing system. The game was also taken off the App Store in 2020, during a legal battle between Apple and Epic.

There's been some back and forth, but the battle royale came back to Apple and Google in Australia last year, and a US Judge ruled that Google Play was to allow third-party stores, meaning the Epic Game Store could come back. The game also came to the US in May 2025, but the UK remained left behind.

Now, in 2026, a major change means the safe return of Fortnite for both Google Play and Epic Store users. Per Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, "Google is opening up Android all the way with robust support for competing stores, competing payments, and a better deal for all developers. So, we've settled all of our disputes worldwide. THANKS GOOGLE!"

You can read the official blog about all the changes coming to the Android Ecosystem in a "new era for choice and openness". It essentially boils down to more billing choices becoming available, lower fees for developers, and a new Registered App Stores program, allowing easier installation of games from other companies, such as Fortnite.

Will we see you soon? We'll be dropping back in when these changes roll out, across all of our devices - because now, we can.