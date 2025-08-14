Fortnite's saga with Apple and Google continues with another victory

It feels like every other day, there's news about Fortnite's continued battle against Apple and Google, and today is no different, as Epic Games secures another victory; this time, it's down under in Australia, where the battle royale is to finally return to the mobile app stores.

Epic and its battle royale game have been in a feud with Apple and Google for five years, with this all first kicking off back in 2020, after both companies removed Fortnite from their respective storefronts, due to Epic Games choosing to circumvent their policies regarding in-app purchases.

Taking to X, the Fortnite creator shared, "The Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia! An Australian court just found that Apple and Google abuse their control over app distribution and in-app payments to limit competition. There are 2,000+ pages of findings that we'll need to dig into to fully understand the details. This is a WIN for developers and consumers in Australia!"

There's no word on when those of you in Australia will see the free mobile game on Google Play and the App Store, but it's most definitely happening, following the court's decision that Apple and Google are indeed in the wrong.

No doubt that this is welcome news for the company after it faced a setback in the United Kingdom last month, as the CMA's decision blocks Fortnite from coming to the App Store in the UK. However, for the most part, Epic is having a fantastic year regarding court and settlements, as the company and Samsung managed to put aside their differences without a court appearance.

