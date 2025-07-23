Fortnite's saga with the App Store is seemingly never-ending. Despite winning its 2020 lawsuit against Apple earlier this year, Epic Games' obstacles are hardly out of the way yet. While Fortnite is available on the company's launcher for iOS and Android, a dedicated application for the hit battle royale game isn't going to be available for players in the UK - at least not yet.

Addressing the CMA's decision, Epic Games clarifies that the CMA is "choosing not to prioritize opening the mobile ecosystem to alternative app stores this year in the roadmaps for Apple and Google that were released today." The roadmap in question shares a strategy to ensure fairer competition between digital storefronts, as part of a mission to reduce a monopoly on customers. As a result, Epic Games is unable to restore Fortnite's place on iOS devices in the UK.

It follows the company's lawsuit against Samsung, which claims that the tech giant conspired with Google to block rival apps from installing on Android devices. While the two companies settled that case, this current situation echoes similar constraints. For contrast, Epic Games celebrated a victory for players in the UK last May, sharing on social media a shoutout to "the UK for passing a new competition law. Epic Games Store and Fortnite are coming to iOS in the UK in the second half of 2025."

Now, it appears that the free mobile game is targeting a 2026 re-launch if Epic Games succeeds in battling this ruling. Epic Games' statement adds that "this is a missed opportunity to introduce competition into a currently-monopolized market and unlock economic growth and consumer choice. Four years after concluding that the App Store and Google Play Store are parallel monopolies, the CMA has done nothing to allow competing stores."

If you're like me, getting a quick blast of Fortnite on my phone can be a remedy for boredom, especially when I'm waiting in train stations or airports. Pair the experience with phone controllers like the Backbone Pro and you're off to the races. I usually launch the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming, and that remains my way to play for the foreseeable future.

Whether you're booting up on XCloud or Nintendo Switch 2, there are some goodies to enjoy. Complete these Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests to get your hands on a free Rocket League car and more.

