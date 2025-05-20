Epic Games is determined to bring Fortnite back to iPhone users, but that mission isn't an easy one. With a constant back-and-forth unfolding between the developer and Apple, the smartphone giant finds itself under fire from the United States District Court. In a new order from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple has until May 21, 2025, to file any opposition it deems necessary to "show cause as to why the motion should not be granted."

The order follows ongoing legal proceedings between Epic Games and Apple, which seemed hopeful after the Fortnite creator recently won its initial court case that started in 2020. However, Apple quickly dashed those hopes with its choice to reject the submission of the battle royale game on the App Store.

Now, the US District Court states that "Apple contends that it can ignore this Court's order, having not received a stay from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals even though its request was filed twelve days ago on May 7, 2025."

With Epic Games filing a counter-motion to alleviate the situation, Apple is seemingly waiting for a response to its request for a delay, which the company filed on May 9, 2025. While that decision is pending, the court order states that "Apple is fully capable of resolving this issue without further briefing or a hearing." If Apple fails to respond with a joint notice resolving the problem, the case could need further intervention, which requires an Apple official "responsible for ensuring compliance" to attend court in California.

Meanwhile, Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney voices his frustrations about the court case, expressing on social media that "Apple didn't accept or reject our Fortnite submission. They simply said they were going to ignore it until after the 9th Circuit Court rules on their stay request, which would be in late May or June."

Apple leader Tim Cook is yet to address the newer developments in this ongoing Fortnite saga, though this new filing could be what it takes to hear Cook's perspective.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.