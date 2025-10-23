Fortnite and Terrifier collide as Art the Clown brings his heinous humor to the island

I love spooky season. So many awesome collabs crop up, especially in Fortnite, thanks to Epic Games' annual Halloween event. So far this year, we've already had some great partnerships as part of Fortnitemares, but the Fortnite Art the Clown skin takes the cake for me. I'm a huge Terrifier fan, and I think this heinous villain is nothing short of an icon - hey, he's in Fortnite, he's made it.

Art is officially in the battle royale game's item shop, and this Fortnite skin is coming straight for my V-bucks. He looks great, though it's almost odd to see his famous black and white suit looking pristine; he's usually dying it red, thanks to the cruel things he does to his victims. Still, I like him. I have to respect the humor he brings to the genre.

The famous clown sets you back 1,500 V-Bucks just for his skin, which is about right, costing the same as Fortnite's Wednesday Addams and Fortnite's Ghostface. However, you can also pick up the cutlery club, one of his iconic weapons - a blunt object with knives and forks sticking out of the end of it. It'd suck to take a hit from this thing; just ask Brooke, though she doesn't have it quite as bad as Ali.

You can also nab the Horn 'n Hacksaw emote, because you simply can't have the skin and not the emote that sees him use that annoying horn. You can even get his back of tricks to wear as back bling. However, if there's one gripe I have with the Terrifier set, it's the absence of those silly sunflower glasses; those are practically synonymous with Art at this point, and he even wanders around with them at the Universal Studios theme parks. Hey, Christmas is just around the corner, I'll even take the appearance of Art in his Santa suit with the Christmas tree glasses.

Another reason to nab the Art the Clown skin is the impending Fortnite The Simpsons map, which changes the traditional Fortnite map into Springfield; you can't tell me that you don't find the idea of running around Springfield Elementary, the Kwik-E-Mart, or the Nuclear Power Plant as Art amusing. I certainly do. Bart and Art are going to get along swimmingly.

Unfortunately, there's no way for you to try and nab the Art skin for free, as there's no tournament for it, unlike the Fortnite Jason Voorhees Cup. Mind you, these competitions only give you two to three hours to get enough points to qualify for the reward, so odds are you'd need to part with some V-bucks anyway.

Speaking of which, make sure you check out our Fortnite codes guide, because every freebie counts in a free Switch game with so many great collabs and goodies.