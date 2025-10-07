He's a time-traveller, chainsaw wielder, and a Deadite slayer: it's Ash Williams. Yes, Bruce Campbell's legendary character from the Evil Dead is nothing short of iconic, and he's back in Fortnite. Based on his appearance in the first two entries of Sam Raimi's trilogy, the Fortnite Ash Williams skin is one of many unexpected collaborations for the battle royale game, but I'm glad it exists. If you missed out on bagging him from the Item Shop before, then you don't have long to get him.

Ash Williams originally debuted in Fortnite in October 2022, with brief returns in January and October 2023. Despite continuing the tradition of an annual Fortnitemares event, Epic Games has kept him out of the limelight on purpose, putting a giant gap of over 723 days since his last Item Shop appearance. His full cosmetic bundle is available to purchase right now, and it'll only set you back 1,800 V-Bucks.

Considering how much bundles can cost these days, typically soaring past the 2,000 V-Bucks mark, I think this is a good deal. In exchange for your hard-earned currency, not only do you get Ash Williams himself, but you'll also get a Necronomicon and Boomstick Backbling, a chainsaw Harvesting Tool, a cellar door emote, and an Evil Dead loading screen. The Boomstick Backsling remains a constant in my ever-growing Fortnite skin library, as I often pair it with the John Wick skin for added flair.

But is there anything else with Ash Williams? Sadly, despite a huge absence from the Item Shop, Epic Games isn't giving us any updated cosmetics to enjoy this time around. It isn't uncommon for the developer to provide bundles with a refresh, as we've seen with John Wick's updated suit variants following the release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

An additional Ash Williams skin featuring his suit of armor look in Army of Darkness could be a fun extra for players, but you'll have to play the official Evil Dead game for that - assuming you can find a copy of it and a lobby to join.

Beyond Ash Williams, there's a lot to look forward to this Halloween. The launch of Fortnite Demon Rush is underway, giving you an entire mode dedicated to KPop Demon Hunters. I'm keenly awaiting the long-rumored Scooby Doo and Ghostface skins, though. There's also a Fortnite Poppy Playtime crossover in the works, but before that happens, grab some Fortnite codes first.